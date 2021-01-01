In a companion guide, we cover how to connect to a PostgreSQL instance using a database client . Consider reading both guides for a more complete picture of how authentication works in PostgreSQL.

To manage this successfully, you need to know how to configure a PostgreSQL instance to allow the type of access and authentication methods you require. In this guide, we'll cover how to modify your database server's authentication mechanisms to match your environment's requirements.

One of the first things you'll need to think about when working with a PostgreSQL database is how to connect and interact with the database instance. This requires coordination between the database client — the component you use to interact with the database, and the database server — the actual PostgreSQL instance that stores, organizes, and provides access to your data.

Within each line, fields are separated by white space — either spaces or tabs. Although it is usually visually helpful to format these fields into columns, PostgreSQL does not require this.

If the client successfully authenticates, a connection will be established. If authentication is unsuccessful, the connection will be refused. PostgreSQL does not continue processing to see if other rules match the request. Because of this, the order of your rules is significant.

When PostgreSQL evaluates connection requests against the authentication rules, it does so in sequence, from top to bottom. If the configuration in a line matches the characteristics of the connection request, PostgreSQL will use the authentication information specified on the line to decide whether to authenticate the client.

Each line in the pg_hba.conf file describes a way for clients to authenticate to the system. The majority of each line describes match conditions used to compare with incoming connection requests. The final components specify an authentication method allowed and any options needed for authentication.

Let's take a look at the different fields mean and how the file's contents are interpreted.

The pg_hba.conf file uses a table-like structure implemented in plain text. With blank lines and comments removed, a basic file might look something like this:

By default, the file contains the current configuration as well as a number of helpful comments.

Once you have the location of the pg_hba.conf file, open it in your text editor to view the configuration and make changes:

If you already have a PostgreSQL session open, you can simply type:

If you are on the command line, you can type the following, which queries for the location of the pg_hba.conf file and tells PostgreSQL to print only the file location without formatting:

If you don't know where the authentication configuration file is, but you do have access to the database, you can query PostgreSQL for the file location, as Craig Ringer demonstrates in this post .

To find the pg_hba.conf file on your server, you can look in the PostgreSQL configuration directory. The specific location will depend on the operating system and PostgreSQL version you are using.

Note that you will have to restart your PostgreSQL instance for any new authentication configuration to take effect. Different operating systems will handle this in different ways. In most Linux distributions, you can type sudo systemctl restart postgresql . If you've installed PostgreSQL through brew , you can try typing brew services restart postgresql . An alternative that might work on a broader set of systems is pg_ctl restart .

The specific file you need to modify is called pg_hba.conf .

If you want to modify the rules that dictate how users can authenticate to your PostgreSQL instances, you can do so by modifying your server's configuration.

Each authentication method has its own set of valid options. Be sure to check the applicable options on the page for each method in the PostgreSQL documentation .

For authentication methods that reference external servers, these options often specify the host and connection information so that PostgreSQL can successfully query the authentication service. Another option that is common to quite a few authentication methods is a map parameter that allows you to translate between system and PostgreSQL database usernames.

After the authentication method, a final, optional column may be present to provide additional options for the authentication method. The use of this column is largely dependent on the type of authentication method selected.

Some of the methods above are only applicable to certain types of connections or with additional pieces of infrastructure in place. For most deployments, reject , peer , and scram-sha-256 or md5 are sufficient to start with additional methods, like ldap available depending on your infrastructure.

The authentication method is the way that PostgreSQL decides whether to accept connections that match the rule. It can be set to any of the following choices:

If a connection satisfies all of the previous match criteria, the given authentication method is then applied. This is the next field in each line.

The address field can be filled out with any of these:

The address field specifies the client machine's addresses or patterns to match against the connection's address. This means that the connection is evaluated according to where it is originating. The connection's origin must satisfy the rule's address value for the rule to match.

For all connection types that begin with host ( host , hostssl , and hostnossl , as well as hostgssenc and hostnogssenc in PostgreSQL 12 and later), an address field comes next. For local connections, this field is skipped.

The next field is used to match against the user provided by the connection request. The connection's user value must satisfy the rule's user field to match the rule.

The values can be any of the following:

The next field specifies the database that the request is attempting to access. The database specified in the connection request must satisfy the value found in this column for the line to match.

Starting with PostgreSQL 12, support has been added for GSSAPI connections as well, introducing these additional options:

The connection type must be one of the following:

The first field in each record specifies the type of connection request to match. Only connections that use the specified connection will match each rule.

Now that you understand a bit about how the file is structured and interpreted, we can begin to talk about what each of the fields means.

Configuring common authentication policies

We've introduced some of the main authentication options, but how do you use these to implement reasonable policies? In this section, we'll cover how to configure some of the most common authentication policies.

Allow local users to connect to matching databases It is common to configure PostgreSQL to allow users on the same machine machine to authenticate to the same PostgreSQL username. For example, using peer authentication, an operating system user named john would be able to log in automatically without a password if PostgreSQL also has a username named john . This will work for any local connections made using the PostgreSQL socket file. If you specify any network address, even if it is the 127.0.0.1 local loopback device, the connection will not use the socket and will not match the peer authentication line. Connections to localhost , however, will use the socket file and will match these lines. To allow all PostgreSQL users to authenticate from a matching operating system user, add a line that matches the local connection type, allows all databases and usernames, and uses peer authentication: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS local all all peer If you want to limit this so that only the john and sue PostgreSQL users can authenticate in this way, limit the scope of the USER column: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS local all john,sue peer If you need allow an operating system user named sue to authenticate to a database user named susan , you can specify a map option at the end of the line. Choose a map name to identify this mapping: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS local all john,sue peer map=my-map-name Then, you can map your users by opening the pg_ident.conf file in the same directory: vim pg_ident.conf Create the map you need by adding a line in this file specifying your chosen map name, the operating system username, and the PostgreSQL username, separated by spaces: # MAPNAME SYSTEM-USERNAME PG-USERNAME my-map-name sue susan Now, the sue operating system will be able to authenticate to the susan PostgreSQL user with peer authentication as if they matched.

Allow network connections from the same machine using passwords To authenticate network connections from the PostgreSQL server's machine (non-socket connections) using passwords, you need to match a host connection type instead of local . You can then limit the acceptable addresses to the local loopback devices and allow users to authenticate using md5 or scram-sha-256 . For instance, if a user on the machine that PostgreSQL is hosted on tries to connect by specifying 127.0.0.1 as the host, PostgreSQL can perform password authentication. To set this up, we need to use the host connection type. Next, we need to specify the range of acceptable addresses. Since this rule should only match local connections, we'll specify the local loopback device. We will have to add two separate lines to match the IPv4 and IPv6 loopback devices. Afterwards, you can specify the password scheme you want to use for authentication. The scram-sha-256 method is more secure, but the md5 method is more widely supported. The finished authentication lines will look something like this: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS host all all 127.0.0.1/32 md5 host all all ::1/128 md5 You can limit the databases or users that are allowed to authenticate using this method by changing the appropriate columns from all to a comma-separated list of specific entities.

Allow automatic maintenance An assortment of automated maintenance tasks are performed on a regular basis. To ensure that these operations can authenticate and run as expected, you need to ensure that a administrative account is capable of authenticating non-interactively. By default, the postgres account is configured for this role using peer authentication. This line is very likely already present in your pg_hba.conf file: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS local all postgres peer Ensure that this or a similar line is present in your file, especially if you are changing a lot of other authentication methods.

Allow connections used for replication Replication is a special processes that copies data from one database to another, usually on a frequent basis. Unlike other types of connections, replication connections do not specify a specific database they want to connect to. The replication keyword in the database column is used to match these replication connections. Any user with the replication privilege is able to establish a replication connection. To allow for all local replication connections, in a way that mirrors our previous values for regular connections ( peer for connections over the Unix socket and md5 for connections over the local network), we can add the following lines: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS local replication all peer host replication all 127.0.0.1/32 md5 host replication all ::1/128 md5 To allow replication from additional locations, you can add additional addresses. For example, to allow replication from any machines on the local 192.0.2.0/24 network, you can add a line that looks like this: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS host replication all 192.0.2.0/24 md5 This will allow any replication connections coming from machines within that network to authenticate using md5 -encrypted passwords.

Allow connections from local network using passwords Above, we demonstrated how to configure password authentication for local replication connections. This can be generalized to allow password authentication for any local network connections. To allow md5 password authentication for any connections coming from the local 192.0.2.0/24 network, you can add a line like this: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS host all all 192.0.2.0/24 md5 This will allow all hosts within the 192.0.2.0/24 network to authenticate to PostgreSQL over the network using md5 -encrypted passwords.

Allow remote connections using SSL and passwords To allow connections from outside of a trusted network, you should always tunnel the connection through secure encryption, like TLS/SSL. If you need to allow these connections, you should match against the hostssl connection type. For example, to allow password authentication from anywhere that can connect to the database server, but only if TLS/SSL is used, you can add a line like this to your authentication file: # TYPE DATABASE USER ADDRESS METHOD OPTIONS hostssl all all all md5 This will allow any external connections using TLS/SSL to authenticate using md5 -encrypted passwords. You can easily limit the access by specifying more restrictive addresses. If you use the hostssl connection type, you will have to configure SSL for your PostgreSQL instance. You will have to generate or otherwise obtain an SSL certificate, an SSL key, and an SSL root certificate and then modify the postgresql.conf configuration file, as specified in the PostgreSQL documentation on configuring SSL.