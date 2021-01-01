In this guide, we will talk about how to manage user accounts within MySQL. First, we will discuss what a valid user is in MySQL and show you how to add additional users to the system. This leads into a discussion about how to configure authentication for each user and how the system chooses an authentication option from a list of possibilities. We'll continue on to talk about making changes to existing users, how to log in with the accounts you've created, and how to delete users you no longer need.

User management is of the most important responsibilities of anyone hoping to manage a MySQL database system. Creating, altering, and deleting user accounts to best represent the users and services in your environment helps lay the groundwork for locking down access, limiting scope for changes, and implementing auditing and accountability for modifications.

To execute the commands above, you need to login to MySQL with an account with CREATE USER privileges. The CREATE USER privilege allows you to create, modify, delete, and rename users, among other actions. We'll also need the SELECT privilege on the mysql database to see information about existing users.

To create, modify, and delete users within MySQL, the core commands you need are:

To follow along with this guide, you'll need an account on a MySQL server with the appropriate privileges.

Understanding how MySQL defines and interprets user accounts

Before we start creating new accounts, it's helpful to take some time to get familiar with the various that MySQL uses for creating and referring to users. You also need to be familiar with MySQL's authentication algorithm to understand what user account it will use to authenticate connections.

What is MySQL's syntax for user accounts? In MySQL, user accounts are composed of two separate pieces of information, joined by an at sign (@): The user name

The host that the user is connecting from In general, user accounts on the system will look like the following: '<user>' @'<host>' Single quotes can be used, as above, to individually wrap the user and host components of the user account. They are sometimes necessary if either of the components contain characters that would otherwise be misinterpreted. In general, adding them is always a good idea to be explicit. So rather than just having an account called 'john' , in MySQL, the full account name would require some kind of host, such as 'john'@'localhost' . This means that there may be multiple 'john' accounts on the system and MySQL will view each of them as a unique account as long as they are coming from a different domain. With all this being said, it's possible to define user accounts that do not have a user or host component, but there are important implications that you must be aware of. You can define a user account without a user value by using an empty string: '' @'<host>' For instance, you could create a user as ''@'localhost' . This user would match any username connecting from the local computer. Likewise, you could have a user account that matches from any host. Rather than using an empty string, for host values, you would use the % wildcard, like this: '<user>' @'%' For example, if you create 'john'@'%' , that account would match a 'john' user connecting from any host.

How does MySQL authenticate users? Understanding how MySQL actually processes each authentication request is very important to avoid a common class of authentication problems that result from reasonable, but incorrect assumptions. This was discussed in some depth in our introduction to authentication and authorization in MySQL article. When authenticating a connection request, MySQL uses a number of fields within the user table of its internal mysql database to decide whether to allow the connection. MySQL will use at most one user account record to try to authenticate a connection. This means that MySQL needs a way to decide on which user account to use if there are more than one accounts that could match a connection. MySQL's algorithm for authenticating users begins when the server starts up. On start up, MySQL loads the entire mysql.user table into memory. It also does this whenever user accounts are created using the regular MySQL commands. As it loads the table, it sorts the entries from highest priority to lowest. MySQL uses the Host column as the primary sort field and prioritizes results with more specific values. So literal values are sorted to the top as the highest priority and those that use wildcards, like % , are sorted to the bottom. The final entries are those that only contain % with no other characters, followed by entries that have a completely blank host. The User column is used as a secondary sort field for any entries that have the same Host value. Once again, the more exact matches are prioritized. Since the User column cannot use wildcards, all entries are at equal footing except for those with a blank User value. Those are sorted to the bottom. If any entry with a blank User value is selected, the user will be authenticated as an "anonymous user", which usually equates to having no privileges. Now, whenever a connection request is made, MySQL goes through its sorted table in memory from the top to the bottom. It uses the first entry it finds to authenticate the user, regardless if there are other entries that would also match. If the client fails to authenticate using the method defined by that entry, the connection will fail and no other entries will be checked.