One way to get more information about long running or slowly executing queries is with slow query logging. Slow query logging tells MySQL to record whenever a query passes a certain execution threshold. It can be very useful in pinpointing specific queries that are running poorly without having to catch it in the process list in real time.

Now that you know the current state, you can change it as necessary.

If slow query logging is on, your output will look something like this instead:

The above output indicates that slow queries are currently not being logged because the functionality is switched off.

You can check if slow query logging is enabled by typing:

The first thing you should do is verify the current state of slow query logging. If slow query logging is already enabled, you don't have to do anything.

Configure MySQL to log slow queries

Before we move on, it is important to note that while slow query logging is incredibly useful, it can potentially have an additional performance impact. MySQL must perform additional operations to time each query and to record the results to a log. This can impact performance and fill up hard drive space unexpectedly.

It may not be a good idea to log slow queries at all times. Instead, enable the functionality when you are actively investigating an issue and disable it when you are finished.

With that in mind, you can configure slow query logging by modifying the MySQL server's configuration file. You can also modify these values interactively, but setting good defaults in the configuration will make it easier to tweak interactively later.

Open MySQL's configuration file. On most Debian Linux-based systems, the configuration file will be located at /etc/mysql/mysql.conf.d/mysqld.conf :

sudo vim /etc/mysql/mysql.conf.d/mysqld.conf

We will want to modify or potentially add the following settings:

Variable Setting Description slow_query_log ON Toggles whether slow querying is enabled. slow_query_log_file /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log The log file where slow queries will be recorded. long_query_time (time in seconds) The threshold, in seconds, that a query must pass before being considered a "slow" query. min_examined_row_limit (number of rows) The number of rows a query must consider before it is a slow query candidate. log_slow_admin_statements ON Toggles whether administrative commands are also subject to logging. log_queries_not_using_indexes ON Toggles whether queries will be recorded if they are not consulting an index. log_slow_extra ON For MySQL servers version 8.0.14 or later, this toggles whether to log additional information about the query. log_slow_replica_statements ON For MySQL servers version 8.0.26 or later, this toggles whether to log slow statements that have been executed on the replica. This only applies to statements where binlog_format is set to STATEMENT or MIXED . log_slow_slave_statements ON For MySQL servers version 8.0.25 or earlier, this toggles whether to log slow statements that have been executed on the replica. This only applies to statements where binlog_format is set to STATEMENT or MIXED .

So, for example, if we wanted to turn all of the optional logging on and log any statement that examines at least 100 rows and takes 2 seconds or longer to execute, we could use these settings:

; enable MySQL to log slow queries slow_query_log = ON ; query log location slow_query_log_file = /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log ; amount of seconds that a query must surpass to be logged long_query_time = 2 ; minimum number of rows affected for a query to be logged min_examined_row_limit = 100 ; include administrative commands in the logs log_slow_admin_statements = ON ; also log queries that are not using indexes log_queries_not_using_indexes = ON ; for MySQL servers version 8.0.14 or later, we can ; get extra information by setting this log_slow_extra = ON ; Also log slow statements that have executed on ; the replica ; This only will log statements if `binlog_format` is ; set to `STATEMENT` or `MIXED` and the statement is ; logged in statement format ; RE: https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/replication-options-replica.html#sysvar_log_slow_replica_statements ; This option name depends on your MySQL version: ; versions >= 8.0.26: log_slow_replica_statements ; versions < 8.0.26: log_slow_slave_statements ; log_slow_slave_statements = ON log_slow_replica_statements = ON

After saving and closing the file, you can validate your configuration changes by typing:

sudo mysqld --validate-config

If no errors are returned, your MySQL server configuration file is syntactically valid. You can restart the MySQL server process by typing:

sudo systemctl restart mysql

You can validate that slow querying is enabled now by re-running the original discovery query:

SHOW GLOBAL VARIABLES LIKE 'slow_query_log%' ;

Once you have slow querying configured how you want, you can enable and disable it as needed within MySQL itself. The syntax for adjusting the values looks like this: