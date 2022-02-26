Introduction
For websites and applications that incorporate databases into their technology stack, a large part of the user experience can be affected by database performance. Slow queries can delay data retrieval, page rendering, and any other operations that interact with the data layer. Because of this potential for heavy impact, it is important know how to identify and fix those issues.
In this article, we'll discuss various ways to identify poorly performing queries in MySQL databases. This will set the groundwork for optimizing these queries and improving their performance.
Checking active queries and processes
One of the most straightforward places to check first to get an overview of the MySQL's current operational status is in its process list..
Showing the full process list
To display all current operations that MySQL's processing threads are executing, type:
SHOW FULL PROCESSLIST;
+----+-----------------+-----------+------+---------+---------+------------------------+-----------------------+| Id | User | Host | db | Command | Time | State | Info |+----+-----------------+-----------+------+---------+---------+------------------------+-----------------------+| 5 | event_scheduler | localhost | NULL | Daemon | 1834441 | Waiting on empty queue | NULL || 50 | root | localhost | NULL | Query | 0 | init | show full processlist |+----+-----------------+-----------+------+---------+---------+------------------------+-----------------------+2 rows in set (0.00 sec)
The output above shows an idle server with only our own query as well as a long running event listener. An active server would show many more processes, some of which might be long running. Without the
FULL modifier, this command will only show the first 100 processes, which may or may not truncate your results depending on your server activity.
Some of the important parts to take a look at are the
Time and
State columns. The
Time column counts the number of seconds that the thread has been in the
State mentioned. If you find processes with a
Time value that doesn't match your expectations for the given operation, it might be time to investigate further.
Checking storage engine status
Another place to check is the actual storage engine's status.
You can find the storage engine associated with a given table by typing:
SHOW CREATE TABLE <database>.<table>\G
For instance, to show the storage engine that the
mysql.time_zone table uses, type:
SHOW CREATE TABLE mysql.time_zone`\G
*************************** 1. row ***************************Table: time_zoneCreate Table: CREATE TABLE `time_zone` (`Time_zone_id` int unsigned NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,`Use_leap_seconds` enum('Y','N') CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci NOT NULL DEFAULT 'N',PRIMARY KEY (`Time_zone_id`)) /*!50100 TABLESPACE `mysql` */ ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb3 STATS_PERSISTENT=0 ROW_FORMAT=DYNAMIC COMMENT='Time zones'1 row in set (0.01 sec)
The
ENGINE=InnoDB indicates that the table is using the InnoDB storage engine. This is the default storage engine in most configurations, so you will likely want to check it's status.
You can show the InnoDB engine's status by typing:
SHOW ENGINE INNODB STATUS\G
*************************** 1. row ***************************Type: InnoDBName:Status:=====================================2022-02-26 11:55:52 139992513984256 INNODB MONITOR OUTPUT=====================================Per second averages calculated from the last 16 seconds-----------------BACKGROUND THREAD-----------------srv_master_thread loops: 1 srv_active, 0 srv_shutdown, 1835091 srv_idlesrv_master_thread log flush and writes: 0----------SEMAPHORES----------OS WAIT ARRAY INFO: reservation count 555OS WAIT ARRAY INFO: signal count 457RW-shared spins 0, rounds 0, OS waits 0RW-excl spins 0, rounds 0, OS waits 0RW-sx spins 0, rounds 0, OS waits 0Spin rounds per wait: 0.00 RW-shared, 0.00 RW-excl, 0.00 RW-sx------------TRANSACTIONS------------Trx id counter 8778Purge done for trx's n:o < 8713 undo n:o < 0 state: running but idleHistory list length 0LIST OF TRANSACTIONS FOR EACH SESSION:---TRANSACTION 421467955133656, not started0 lock struct(s), heap size 1128, 0 row lock(s)---TRANSACTION 421467955132848, not started0 lock struct(s), heap size 1128, 0 row lock(s)---TRANSACTION 421467955132040, not started0 lock struct(s), heap size 1128, 0 row lock(s)--------FILE I/O--------I/O thread 0 state: waiting for completed aio requests (insert buffer thread)I/O thread 1 state: waiting for completed aio requests (log thread)I/O thread 2 state: waiting for completed aio requests (read thread)I/O thread 3 state: waiting for completed aio requests (read thread)I/O thread 4 state: waiting for completed aio requests (read thread)I/O thread 5 state: waiting for completed aio requests (read thread)I/O thread 6 state: waiting for completed aio requests (write thread)I/O thread 7 state: waiting for completed aio requests (write thread)I/O thread 8 state: waiting for completed aio requests (write thread)I/O thread 9 state: waiting for completed aio requests (write thread)Pending normal aio reads: [0, 0, 0, 0] , aio writes: [0, 0, 0, 0] ,ibuf aio reads:, log i/o's:, sync i/o's:Pending flushes (fsync) log: 0; buffer pool: 01779 OS file reads, 3384 OS file writes, 1870 OS fsyncs0.00 reads/s, 0 avg bytes/read, 0.00 writes/s, 0.00 fsyncs/s-------------------------------------INSERT BUFFER AND ADAPTIVE HASH INDEX-------------------------------------Ibuf: size 1, free list len 0, seg size 2, 0 mergesmerged operations:insert 0, delete mark 0, delete 0discarded operations:insert 0, delete mark 0, delete 0Hash table size 34679, node heap has 2 buffer(s)Hash table size 34679, node heap has 9 buffer(s)Hash table size 34679, node heap has 9 buffer(s)Hash table size 34679, node heap has 15 buffer(s)Hash table size 34679, node heap has 7 buffer(s)Hash table size 34679, node heap has 3 buffer(s)Hash table size 34679, node heap has 4 buffer(s)Hash table size 34679, node heap has 6 buffer(s)0.00 hash searches/s, 0.00 non-hash searches/s---LOG---Log sequence number 38540718Log buffer assigned up to 38540718Log buffer completed up to 38540718Log written up to 38540718Log flushed up to 38540718Added dirty pages up to 38540718Pages flushed up to 38540718Last checkpoint at 385407182197 log i/o's done, 0.00 log i/o's/second----------------------BUFFER POOL AND MEMORY----------------------Total large memory allocated 0Dictionary memory allocated 473011Buffer pool size 8192Free buffers 6241Database pages 1896Old database pages 719Modified db pages 0Pending reads 0Pending writes: LRU 0, flush list 0, single page 0Pages made young 8, not young 00.00 youngs/s, 0.00 non-youngs/sPages read 1754, created 142, written 9260.00 reads/s, 0.00 creates/s, 0.00 writes/sNo buffer pool page gets since the last printoutPages read ahead 0.00/s, evicted without access 0.00/s, Random read ahead 0.00/sLRU len: 1896, unzip_LRU len: 0I/O sum[0]:cur[0], unzip sum[0]:cur[0]--------------ROW OPERATIONS--------------0 queries inside InnoDB, 0 queries in queue0 read views open inside InnoDBProcess ID=59529, Main thread ID=139992560166656 , state=sleepingNumber of rows inserted 0, updated 0, deleted 0, read 00.00 inserts/s, 0.00 updates/s, 0.00 deletes/s, 0.00 reads/sNumber of system rows inserted 0, updated 317, deleted 0, read 61280.00 inserts/s, 0.00 updates/s, 0.00 deletes/s, 0.00 reads/s----------------------------END OF INNODB MONITOR OUTPUT============================1 row in set (0.00 sec)
The output will contain a large amount of information about the resources the engine is using, the processes being executed, and more. You can use this to get an idea of whether there is a bottleneck in execution or whether the number of processes in contention are causing performance issues.
Enable slow query logging
One way to get more information about long running or slowly executing queries is with slow query logging. Slow query logging tells MySQL to record whenever a query passes a certain execution threshold. It can be very useful in pinpointing specific queries that are running poorly without having to catch it in the process list in real time.
Check if MySQL is logging slow queries
The first thing you should do is verify the current state of slow query logging. If slow query logging is already enabled, you don't have to do anything.
You can check if slow query logging is enabled by typing:
SHOW GLOBAL VARIABLES LIKE 'slow_query_log%';
+---------------------+------------------------------------+| Variable_name | Value |+---------------------+------------------------------------+| slow_query_log | OFF || slow_query_log_file | /var/lib/mysql/mysqlutils-slow.log |+---------------------+------------------------------------+2 rows in set (0.01 sec)
The above output indicates that slow queries are currently not being logged because the functionality is switched off.
If slow query logging is on, your output will look something like this instead:
+---------------------+-------------------------------+| Variable_name | Value |+---------------------+-------------------------------+| slow_query_log | ON || slow_query_log_file | /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log |+---------------------+-------------------------------+2 rows in set (0.02 sec)
Now that you know the current state, you can change it as necessary.
Configure MySQL to log slow queries
Before we move on, it is important to note that while slow query logging is incredibly useful, it can potentially have an additional performance impact. MySQL must perform additional operations to time each query and to record the results to a log. This can impact performance and fill up hard drive space unexpectedly.
It may not be a good idea to log slow queries at all times. Instead, enable the functionality when you are actively investigating an issue and disable it when you are finished.
With that in mind, you can configure slow query logging by modifying the MySQL server's configuration file. You can also modify these values interactively, but setting good defaults in the configuration will make it easier to tweak interactively later.
Open MySQL's configuration file. On most Debian Linux-based systems, the configuration file will be located at
/etc/mysql/mysql.conf.d/mysqld.conf:
sudo vim /etc/mysql/mysql.conf.d/mysqld.conf
We will want to modify or potentially add the following settings:
|Variable
|Setting
|Description
slow_query_log
ON
|Toggles whether slow querying is enabled.
slow_query_log_file
/var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
|The log file where slow queries will be recorded.
long_query_time
|(time in seconds)
|The threshold, in seconds, that a query must pass before being considered a "slow" query.
min_examined_row_limit
|(number of rows)
|The number of rows a query must consider before it is a slow query candidate.
log_slow_admin_statements
ON
|Toggles whether administrative commands are also subject to logging.
log_queries_not_using_indexes
ON
|Toggles whether queries will be recorded if they are not consulting an index.
log_slow_extra
ON
|For MySQL servers version 8.0.14 or later, this toggles whether to log additional information about the query.
log_slow_replica_statements
ON
|For MySQL servers version 8.0.26 or later, this toggles whether to log slow statements that have been executed on the replica. This only applies to statements where
binlog_format is set to
STATEMENT or
MIXED.
log_slow_slave_statements
ON
|For MySQL servers version 8.0.25 or earlier, this toggles whether to log slow statements that have been executed on the replica. This only applies to statements where
binlog_format is set to
STATEMENT or
MIXED.
So, for example, if we wanted to turn all of the optional logging on and log any statement that examines at least 100 rows and takes 2 seconds or longer to execute, we could use these settings:
; enable MySQL to log slow queriesslow_query_log = ON; query log locationslow_query_log_file = /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log; amount of seconds that a query must surpass to be loggedlong_query_time = 2; minimum number of rows affected for a query to be loggedmin_examined_row_limit = 100; include administrative commands in the logslog_slow_admin_statements = ON; also log queries that are not using indexeslog_queries_not_using_indexes = ON; for MySQL servers version 8.0.14 or later, we can; get extra information by setting thislog_slow_extra = ON; Also log slow statements that have executed on; the replica; This only will log statements if `binlog_format` is; set to `STATEMENT` or `MIXED` and the statement is; logged in statement format; RE: https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/replication-options-replica.html#sysvar_log_slow_replica_statements; This option name depends on your MySQL version:; versions >= 8.0.26: log_slow_replica_statements; versions < 8.0.26: log_slow_slave_statements; log_slow_slave_statements = ONlog_slow_replica_statements = ON
After saving and closing the file, you can validate your configuration changes by typing:
sudo mysqld --validate-config
If no errors are returned, your MySQL server configuration file is syntactically valid. You can restart the MySQL server process by typing:
sudo systemctl restart mysql
You can validate that slow querying is enabled now by re-running the original discovery query:
SHOW GLOBAL VARIABLES LIKE 'slow_query_log%';
Once you have slow querying configured how you want, you can enable and disable it as needed within MySQL itself. The syntax for adjusting the values looks like this:
SET GLOBAL slow_query_log = 'OFF';
Using
mysqldumpslow to analyze the slow query log
Once you have the log that slow query logging produces, you can analyze it in a few different ways to find out where exactly the problems are.
The simplest way to analyze the log is using the
mysqldumpslow utility because it is included in MySQL server installations. To use it, you can point it at the slow query log you generated:
sudo mysqldumpslow /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
Reading mysql slow query log from /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.logCount: 4 Time=4.25s (17s) Lock=0.00s (0s) Rows=1.0 (4), root[root]@localhostselect sleep(N)
The above output shows that we have had four queries that were deemed "slow" according to our criteria. They're all variations of the
SELECT SLEEP(); query with different numbers (indicated by the
N placeholder) in the command (if you want to test this, make sure
min_examined_row_limit is unset). The real time taken to execute the statements was around 17 seconds.
The
mysqldumpslow command includes a few options to control the sorting and display of the output. For example, you can use the
-t option to limit the results to the top "N" results. For example, the following shows the top five results:
sudo mysqldumpslow -t 5 /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
You can change the sort order using the
-s options. You can sort by query time (
t), lock time (
l), rows sent (
r), or by the averages of those metrics (
at,
al, and
ar respectively). By default,
mysqldumpslow sorts by average query time (
at).
To display the top three queries by their amount of lock time, you could type:
sudo mysqldumpslow -t 3 -s l /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
Using
pt-query-digest to analyze the slow query log
Another popular utility to analyze slow query logs is the
pt-query-digest tool developed by Percona. The
pt-query-digest tool is part of the Percona Toolkit, a set of open-source command line tools created to help database administrators manage databases easier.
The first step is to download the Percona Toolkit to your server. You can find the appropriate file by selecting the version of the toolkit you'd like and the platform where you'll be using it on the Percona Toolkit download page.
After downloading and installing the version of the toolkit appropriate for your platform, you should have access to the
pt-query-digest tool.
Running
pt-query-digest against your slow query log generates a lot more output than
mysqldumpslow:
sudo pt-query-digest /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log
# A software update is available:# 680ms user time, 100ms system time, 44.71M rss, 59.35M vsz# Current date: Sat Feb 26 13:06:41 2022# Hostname: mysqlutils# Files: /var/log/mysql/mysql-slow.log# Overall: 4 total, 1 unique, 0.07 QPS, 0.30x concurrency ________________# Time range: 2022-02-26T12:44:35 to 2022-02-26T12:45:32# Attribute total min max avg 95% stddev median# ============ ======= ======= ======= ======= ======= ======= =======# Exec time 17s 2s 8s 4s 8s 2s 6s# Lock time 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Rows sent 4 1 1 1 1 0 1# Rows examine 4 1 1 1 1 0 1# Bytes sent 224 56 56 56 56 0 56# Query size 60 15 15 15 15 0 15# Bytes receiv 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Created tmp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Created tmp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Errno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read first 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read key 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read last 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read next 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read prev 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read rnd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read rnd nex 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort merge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort range c 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort rows 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort scan co 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Profile# Rank Query ID Response time Calls R/Call V/M# ==== =================================== ============== ===== ====== ===# 1 0x59A74D08D407B5EDF9A57DD5A41825CA 17.0039 100.0% 4 4.2510 1.12 SELECT# Query 1: 0.07 QPS, 0.30x concurrency, ID 0x59A74D08D407B5EDF9A57DD5A41825CA at byte 1266# This item is included in the report because it matches --limit.# Scores: V/M = 1.12# Time range: 2022-02-26T12:44:35 to 2022-02-26T12:45:32# Attribute pct total min max avg 95% stddev median# ============ === ======= ======= ======= ======= ======= ======= =======# Count 100 4# Exec time 100 17s 2s 8s 4s 8s 2s 6s# Lock time 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Rows sent 100 4 1 1 1 1 0 1# Rows examine 100 4 1 1 1 1 0 1# Bytes sent 100 224 56 56 56 56 0 56# Query size 100 60 15 15 15 15 0 15# Bytes receiv 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Created tmp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Created tmp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Errno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read first 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read key 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read last 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read next 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read prev 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read rnd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Read rnd nex 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort merge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort range c 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort rows 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# Sort scan co 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0# String:# End 2022-02-26... (1/25%), 2022-02-26... (1/25%)... 2 more# Hosts localhost# Start 2022-02-26... (1/25%), 2022-02-26... (1/25%)... 2 more# Users root# Query_time distribution# 1us# 10us# 100us# 1ms# 10ms# 100ms# 1s ################################################################# 10s+# EXPLAIN /*!50100 PARTITIONS*/select sleep(8)\G
The output shows execution time, query size, lock time, rows examined and sent, and more. The
pt-query-digest command has a lot of different options for shaping the output and displaying only the items that you are interested in. Explore the manual page to get an idea of what is possible.
Conclusion
Being able to discover the bottlenecks in your query executions is invaluable in being able to maintain your database and applications' performance. When slowdowns occur, it is important to have strategies to locate these problem areas and find out the extent of their impact.
The MySQL ecosystem has a lot of tooling built to make these tasks easier. Looking at the active process and storage engine status and enabling and analyzing slow query log information give you the information you need to target the most costly queries. In our next guide, we'll discuss how to actually optimize the queries you discover and what things to keep in mind to keep your performance optimal.
If you are using Prisma with your MySQL database, you can read about ways to optimize your queries in the query optimization section of the docs. This will help you understand how various query constructions can impact your database performance when using Prisma.