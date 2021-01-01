There are a few different types of joins, which offer various ways of combining table records. In this article, we'll cover how MySQL implements joins and discuss the scenarios in which each is most useful.

Though it's often useful to separate data into discrete tables for performance and consistency purposes, you often need to consult data from multiple tables to answer certain requests. Joining tables is a way of combining the data from various tables by matching each record based on common field values.

For the sake of convenience, many joins match the primary key on one table with an associated foreign key on the second table. Although primary and foreign keys are only used by the database system to maintain consistency guarantees, their relationship often makes them a good candidate for join conditions.

The type of join and the join conditions determine how each row that is displayed is constructed. This impacts what happens to the rows from each table that do and do not have a match on the join condition.

Multiple rows may be constructed from the original tables if the values in the columns used for comparison are not unique. For example, imagine you have a column being compared from the first table that has two records with a value of "red". Matched with this is a column from the second table that has three rows with that value. The join will produce six different rows for that value representing the various combinations that can be achieved.

In a join, each resulting row is constructed by including all of the columns of the first table followed by all of the columns from the second table. The SELECT portion of the query can be used to specify the exact columns you wish to display.

In short, joins are a way of displaying data from multiple tables. They do this by stitching together records from different sources based on matching values in certain columns. Each resulting row consists of a record from the first table combined with a row from the second table, based on one or more columns in each table having the same value.

Different types of joins

Various types of joins are available, each of which will potentially produce different results. Understanding how each type is constructed will help you determine which is appropriate for different scenarios.

Inner and Cross joins The default join is called an inner join. In MySQL, this can be specified using either INNER JOIN , just JOIN , or CROSS JOIN . For other database systems, INNER JOIN and CROSS JOIN are often two separate concepts, but MySQL implements them in the same construct. Here is a typical example demonstrating the syntax of an inner join: SELECT * FROM table_1 [ INNER ] JOIN table_2 ON table_1 . id = table_2 . table_1_id ; An inner join is the most restrictive type of join because it only displays rows created by combining rows from each table. Any rows in the constituent tables that did not have a matching counterpart in the other table are removed from the results. For example, if the first table has a value of "blue" in the comparison column, and the second table has no record with that value, that row will be suppressed from the output. If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, an inner join allows you to represent the overlapping area of the two circles. None of values that only existed in one of the tables are displayed. As mentioned above, MySQL also uses this format to produce cross joins. In MySQL, you can produce a cross join using an inner join without any match conditions. A cross join does not use any comparisons to determine whether the rows in each table match one another. Instead, results are constructed by simply adding each of the rows from the first table to each of the rows of the second table. This produces a Cartesian product of the rows in two or more tables. In effect, this style of join combines rows from each table unconditionally. So, if each table has three rows, the resulting table would have nine rows containing all of the columns from both tables. For example, if you have a table called t1 combined with a table called t2 , each with rows r1 , r2 , and r3 , the result would be nine rows combined like so: t1.r1 + t2.r1 t1.r1 + t2.r2 t1.r1 + t2.r3 t1.r2 + t2.r1 t1.r2 + t2.r2 t1.r2 + t2.r3 t1.r3 + t2.r1 t1.r3 + t2.r2 t1.r3 + t2.r3

Left join A left join is a join that shows all of the records found in an inner join, plus all of the unmatched rows from the first table. In MYSQL, this can be specified as a LEFT OUTER JOIN or as just a LEFT JOIN . The basic syntax of a left join follows this pattern: SELECT * FROM table_1 LEFT JOIN table_2 ON table_1 . id = table_2 . table_1_id ; A left join is constructed by first performing an inner join to construct rows from all of the matching records in both tables. Afterwards, the unmatched records from the first table are also included. Since each row in a join includes the columns of both tables, the unmatched columns use NULL as the value for all of the columns in the second table. If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, a left join allows you to represent the entire left circle. The parts of the left circle represented by the intersection between the two circles will have additional data supplemented by the right table.

Right join A right join is a join that shows all of the records found in an inner join, plus all of the unmatched rows from the second table. In MySQL, this can be specified as a RIGHT OUTER JOIN or as just a RIGHT JOIN . The basic syntax of a right join follows this pattern: SELECT * FROM table_1 RIGHT JOIN table_2 ON table_1 . id = table_2 . table_1_id ; A right join is constructed by first performing an inner join to construct rows from all of the matching records in both tables. Afterwards, the unmatched records from the second table are also included. Since each row in a join includes the columns of both tables, the unmatched columns use NULL as the value for all of the columns in the first table. If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, a right join allows you to represent the entire right circle. The parts of the right circle represented by the intersection between the two circles will have additional data supplemented by the left table. For portability reasons, MySQL recommends you use left joins instead of right joins where possible.

Full join A full join is a join that shows all of the records found in an inner join, plus all of the unmatched rows from both component tables. MySQL does not natively implement full joins, but we can emulate the behavior using a few tricks. To replicate the results of a full outer join, we will perform a left join to all of the results that are shared by both tables and all of the unmatched rows from the left table. Then we will use the UNION ALL set operator to combine those results with an "anti-join" for the right table. An "anti-join" is a join operation that exclusively finds the results not in common between tables. The basic syntax of a full join follows this pattern: ( SELECT * FROM table_1 LEFT JOIN table_2 ON table_1 . id = table_2 . table_1_id ) UNION ALL ( SELECT * FROM table_1 RIGHT JOIN table_2 ON table_1 . id = table_2 . table_1_id WHERE table_1 . id IS NULL ) ; Since each row in a join includes the columns of both tables, the unmatched columns use NULL as the value for all of the columns in the unmatched other table. If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, a full join allows you to represent both of the component circles entirely. The intersection of the two circles will have values supplied by each of the component tables. The parts of the circles outside of the overlapping area will have the values from the table they belong to, using NULL to fill in the columns found in the other table.