MySQL / Reading and querying data
Using joins to combine data from different tables in MySQL
Introduction
Though it's often useful to separate data into discrete tables for performance and consistency purposes, you often need to consult data from multiple tables to answer certain requests. Joining tables is a way of combining the data from various tables by matching each record based on common field values.
There are a few different types of joins, which offer various ways of combining table records. In this article, we'll cover how MySQL implements joins and discuss the scenarios in which each is most useful.
What are joins?
In short, joins are a way of displaying data from multiple tables. They do this by stitching together records from different sources based on matching values in certain columns. Each resulting row consists of a record from the first table combined with a row from the second table, based on one or more columns in each table having the same value.
The basic syntax of a join looks like this:
SELECT*FROM<first_table><join_type> <second_table><join_condition>;
In a join, each resulting row is constructed by including all of the columns of the first table followed by all of the columns from the second table. The
SELECT portion of the query can be used to specify the exact columns you wish to display.
Multiple rows may be constructed from the original tables if the values in the columns used for comparison are not unique. For example, imagine you have a column being compared from the first table that has two records with a value of "red". Matched with this is a column from the second table that has three rows with that value. The join will produce six different rows for that value representing the various combinations that can be achieved.
The type of join and the join conditions determine how each row that is displayed is constructed. This impacts what happens to the rows from each table that do and do not have a match on the join condition.
For the sake of convenience, many joins match the primary key on one table with an associated foreign key on the second table. Although primary and foreign keys are only used by the database system to maintain consistency guarantees, their relationship often makes them a good candidate for join conditions.
Different types of joins
Various types of joins are available, each of which will potentially produce different results. Understanding how each type is constructed will help you determine which is appropriate for different scenarios.
Inner and Cross joins
The default join is called an inner join. In MySQL, this can be specified using either
INNER JOIN, just
JOIN, or
CROSS JOIN. For other database systems,
INNER JOIN and
CROSS JOIN are often two separate concepts, but MySQL implements them in the same construct.
Here is a typical example demonstrating the syntax of an inner join:
SELECT*FROMtable_1[INNER] JOIN table_2ON table_1.id = table_2.table_1_id;
An inner join is the most restrictive type of join because it only displays rows created by combining rows from each table. Any rows in the constituent tables that did not have a matching counterpart in the other table are removed from the results. For example, if the first table has a value of "blue" in the comparison column, and the second table has no record with that value, that row will be suppressed from the output.
If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, an inner join allows you to represent the overlapping area of the two circles. None of values that only existed in one of the tables are displayed.
As mentioned above, MySQL also uses this format to produce cross joins. In MySQL, you can produce a cross join using an inner join without any match conditions. A cross join does not use any comparisons to determine whether the rows in each table match one another. Instead, results are constructed by simply adding each of the rows from the first table to each of the rows of the second table.
This produces a Cartesian product of the rows in two or more tables. In effect, this style of join combines rows from each table unconditionally. So, if each table has three rows, the resulting table would have nine rows containing all of the columns from both tables.
For example, if you have a table called
t1 combined with a table called
t2, each with rows
r1,
r2, and
r3, the result would be nine rows combined like so:
t1.r1 + t2.r1t1.r1 + t2.r2t1.r1 + t2.r3t1.r2 + t2.r1t1.r2 + t2.r2t1.r2 + t2.r3t1.r3 + t2.r1t1.r3 + t2.r2t1.r3 + t2.r3
Left join
A left join is a join that shows all of the records found in an inner join, plus all of the unmatched rows from the first table. In MYSQL, this can be specified as a
LEFT OUTER JOIN or as just a
LEFT JOIN.
The basic syntax of a left join follows this pattern:
SELECT*FROMtable_1LEFT JOIN table_2ON table_1.id = table_2.table_1_id;
A left join is constructed by first performing an inner join to construct rows from all of the matching records in both tables. Afterwards, the unmatched records from the first table are also included. Since each row in a join includes the columns of both tables, the unmatched columns use
NULL as the value for all of the columns in the second table.
If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, a left join allows you to represent the entire left circle. The parts of the left circle represented by the intersection between the two circles will have additional data supplemented by the right table.
Right join
A right join is a join that shows all of the records found in an inner join, plus all of the unmatched rows from the second table. In MySQL, this can be specified as a
RIGHT OUTER JOIN or as just a
RIGHT JOIN.
The basic syntax of a right join follows this pattern:
SELECT*FROMtable_1RIGHT JOIN table_2ON table_1.id = table_2.table_1_id;
A right join is constructed by first performing an inner join to construct rows from all of the matching records in both tables. Afterwards, the unmatched records from the second table are also included. Since each row in a join includes the columns of both tables, the unmatched columns use
NULL as the value for all of the columns in the first table.
If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, a right join allows you to represent the entire right circle. The parts of the right circle represented by the intersection between the two circles will have additional data supplemented by the left table.
For portability reasons, MySQL recommends you use left joins instead of right joins where possible.
Full join
A full join is a join that shows all of the records found in an inner join, plus all of the unmatched rows from both component tables. MySQL does not natively implement full joins, but we can emulate the behavior using a few tricks.
To replicate the results of a full outer join, we will perform a left join to all of the results that are shared by both tables and all of the unmatched rows from the left table. Then we will use the
UNION ALL set operator to combine those results with an "anti-join" for the right table. An "anti-join" is a join operation that exclusively finds the results not in common between tables.
The basic syntax of a full join follows this pattern:
( SELECT*FROMtable_1LEFT JOIN table_2ON table_1.id = table_2.table_1_id)UNION ALL( SELECT*FROMtable_1RIGHT JOIN table_2ON table_1.id = table_2.table_1_idWHERE table_1.id IS NULL);
Since each row in a join includes the columns of both tables, the unmatched columns use
NULL as the value for all of the columns in the unmatched other table.
If you represent the results as a Venn diagram of the component tables, a full join allows you to represent both of the component circles entirely. The intersection of the two circles will have values supplied by each of the component tables. The parts of the circles outside of the overlapping area will have the values from the table they belong to, using
NULL to fill in the columns found in the other table.
Self join
A self join is any join that combines the rows of a table with itself. It may not be immediately apparent how this could be useful, but it actually has many common applications.
Often, tables describe entities that can fulfill multiple roles in relationship to one another. For instance, if you have a table of
people, each row could potentially contain a
mother column that reference other
people in the table. A self join would allow you to stitch these different rows together by joining a second instance of the table to the first where these values match.
Since self joins reference the same table twice, table aliases are required to disambiguate the references. In the example above, for instance, you could join the two instances of the
people table using the aliases
people AS children and
people AS mothers. That way, you can specify which instance of the table you are referring to when defining join conditions.
Here is another example, this time representing relationships between employees and managers:
SELECT*FROMpeople AS employeeJOIN people AS managerON employee.manager_id = manager.id;
Join conditions
When combining tables, the join condition determines how rows will be matched together to form the composite results. The basic premise is to define the columns in each table that must match for the join to occur on that row.
The
ON clause
The most standard way of defining the conditions for table joins is with the
ON clause. The
ON clause uses an equals sign to specify the exact columns from each table that will be compared to determine when a join may occur. MySQL uses the provided columns to stitch together the rows from each table.
The
ON clause is the most verbose, but also the most flexible of the available join conditions. It allows for specificity regardless of how standardized the column names are of each table being combined.
The basic syntax of the
ON clause looks like this:
SELECT*FROMtable1JOINtable2ONtable1.id = table2.ident;
Here, the rows from
table1 and
table2 will be joined whenever the
id column from
table1 matches the
ident column from
table2. Because an inner join is used, the results will only show the rows that were joined. Since the query uses the wildcard
* character, all of the columns from both tables will be displayed.
This means that both the
id column from
table1 and the
ident column from
table2 will be displayed, even though they have the same exact value by virtue of satisfying the join condition. You can avoid this duplication by calling out the exact columns you wish to display in the
SELECT column list.
The
USING clause
The
USING clause is a shorthand for specifying the conditions of an
ON clause that can be used when the columns being compared have the same name in both tables. The
USING clause takes a list, enclosed in parentheses, of the shared column names that should be compared.
The general syntax of the
USING clause uses this format:
SELECT*FROMtable1JOINtable2USING(id, state);
This join combines
table1 with
table2 when two columns that both tables share (
id and
state) each have matching values.
This same join could be expressed more verbosely using
ON like this:
SELECT*FROMtable1JOINtable2ONtable1.id = table2.id AND table1.state = table2.state;
While both of the above joins would result in the same rows being constructed with the same data present, they would be displayed slightly different. While the
ON clause includes all of the columns from both tables, the
USING clause suppresses the duplicate columns. So instead of there being two separate
id columns and two separate
state columns (one for each table), the results would just have one of each of the shared columns, followed by all of the other columns provided by
table1 and
table2.
The
NATURAL clause
The
NATURAL clause is yet another shorthand that can further reduce the verbosity of the
USING clause. A
NATURAL join does not specify any columns to be matched. Instead, MySQL will automatically join the tables based on all columns that have matching columns in each database.
The general syntax of the
NATURAL join clause looks like this:
SELECT*FROMtable1NATURAL JOINtable2;
Assuming that
table1 and
table2 both have columns named
id,
state, and
company, the above query would be equivalent to this query using the
ON clause:
SELECT*FROMtable1JOINtable2ONtable1.id = table2.id AND table1.state = table2.state AND table1.company = table2.company;
And this query using the
USING clause:
SELECT*FROMtable1JOINtable2USING(id, state, company);
Like the
USING clause, the
NATURAL clause suppresses duplicate columns, so there would be only a single instance of each of the joined columns in the results.
While the
NATURAL clause can reduce the verbosity of your queries, care must be exercised when using it. Because the columns used for joining the tables are automatically calculated, if the columns in the component tables change, the results can be vastly different due to new join conditions.
Join conditions and the
WHERE clause
Join conditions share many characteristics with the comparisons used to filter rows of data using
WHERE clauses. Both constructs define expressions that must evaluate to true for the row to be considered. Because of this, it's not always intuitive what the difference is between including additional comparisons in a
WHERE construct versus defining them within the join clause itself.
In order to understand the differences that will result, we have to take a look at the order in which MySQL processes different portions of a query. In this case, the predicates in the join condition are processed first to construct the virtual joined table in memory. After this stage, the expressions within the
WHERE clause are evaluated to filter the resulting rows.
As an example, suppose that we have two tables called
customers and
orders that we need to join together. We want to join the two tables by matching the
customers.id column with the
orders.customer_id column. Additionally, we're interested in the rows in the
orders table that have a
product_id of 12345.
Given the above requirements, we have two conditions that we care about. The way we express these conditions, however, will determine the results we receive.
First, let's use both as the join conditions for a
LEFT JOIN:
SELECTcustomers.id AS customers_id,customers.name,orders.id AS orders_id,orders.product_idFROMcustomersLEFT JOINordersONcustomers.id = orders.customers_id AND orders.product_id = 12345;
The results could potentially look something like this:
+--------------+----------+-----------+------------+customers_id | name | orders_id | product_id |+--------------+----------+-----------+------------+20 | Early Co | NULL | NULL |320 | Other Co | 680 | 12345 |4380 | Acme Co | 182 | 12345 |4380 | Acme Co | 480 | 12345 |8033 | Big Co | NULL | NULL |+--------------+----------+-----------+------------+5 rows in set (0.00 sec)
MySQL arrived at this result by performing the following operations:
- Combine any rows in the
customerstable with the
orderstable where:
customers.idmatches
orders.customers_id.
orders.product_idmatches 12345
- Because we are using a left join, include any unmatched rows from the left table (
customers), padding out the columns from the right table (
orders) with
NULLvalues.
- Display only the columns listed in the
SELECTcolumn specification.
The outcome is that all of our joined rows match both of the conditions that we are looking for. However, the left join causes MySQL to also include any rows from the first table that did not satisfy the join condition. This results in "left over" rows that don't seem to follow the apparent intent of the query.
If we move the second query (
orders.product_id = 12345) to a
WHERE clause, instead of including it as a join condition, we get different results:
SELECTcustomers.id AS customers_id,customers.name,orders.id AS orders_id,orders.product_idFROMcustomersLEFT JOINordersONcustomers.id = orders.customers_idWHEREorders.product_id = 12345;
This time, only three rows are displayed:
+--------------+----------+-----------+------------+customers_id | name | orders_id | product_id |+--------------+----------+-----------+------------+4380 | Acme Co | 182 | 12345 |4380 | Acme Co | 480 | 12345 |320 | Other Co | 680 | 12345 |+--------------+----------+-----------+------------+3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
The order in which the comparisons are executed is the reason for these differences. This time, MySQL processes the query like this:
- Combine any rows in the
customerstable with the
orderstable where
customers.idmatches
orders.customers_id.
- Because we are using a left join, include any unmatched rows from the left table (
customers), padding out the columns from the right table (
orders) with
NULLvalues.
- Evaluate the
WHEREclause to remove any rows that do not have 12345 as the value for the
orders.product_idcolumn.
- Display only the columns listed in the
SELECTcolumn specification.
This time, even though we are using a left join, the
WHERE clause truncates the results by filtering out all of the rows without the correct
product_id. Because any unmatched rows would have
product_id set to
NULL, this removes all of the unmatched rows that were populated by the left join. It also removes any of the rows that were matched by the join condition that did not pass this second round of checks.
Understanding the basic process that MySQL uses to execute your queries can help you avoid some easy-to-make but difficult-to-debug mistakes as you work with your data.
Conclusion
In this article, we discussed what joins are and how MySQL implements them as a way of combining records from multiple tables. We covered the different types of joins available and the way that different conditions like the
ON and
WHERE clauses affect the way that the database constructs results.
As you get more familiar with joins, you'll be able to use them as a regular part of your toolkit to pull in data from various sources and stitch together pieces of information to create a more full picture. Joins help bring together the data that organization principles and performance considerations may separate. Learning how to effectively use joins can help you bring together data regardless of how it's organized in the system.
Prisma allows you to define relations between models in the Prisma schema file. You can then use relation queries to work with data that spans multiple models.