In this guide, we'll talk about different ways to identify poorly performing queries in PostgreSQL databases. Afterwards, we'll discuss different techniques you can use to fix slow queries to maintain your PostgreSQL performance.

Managing performance is an ongoing task when working with database-backed applications. Slow running queries can cause timeouts, degrade the user experience, use more resources, and may even impact your budget depending on how you pay for your databases. These issues make it important to understand the performance characteristics of your database so that you can identify and fix problematic queries.

Checking active queries and processes

The first place to check when trying to track down low performing queries is the list of currently active queries and processes. PostgreSQL makes this data available with the pg_stat_activity view.

The pg_stat_activity view is one of the views available within PostgreSQL's cumulative statistics system. It contains one row per server process, which helps you review what each process is working on at the moment.

To display all of the information within the view, type:

SELECT * FROM pg_stat_activity \gx

View `pg_stat_activity` output - [ RECORD 1 ] datid | datname | pid | 1963 leader_pid | usesysid | usename | application_name | client_addr | client_hostname | client_port | backend_start | 2022 - 11 - 01 11 : 03 : 44.083043 + 01 xact_start | query_start | state_change | wait_event_type | Activity wait_event | AutoVacuumMain state | backend_xid | backend_xmin | query_id | query | backend_type | autovacuum launcher - [ RECORD 2 ] datid | datname | pid | 1965 leader_pid | usesysid | 10 usename | postgres application_name | client_addr | client_hostname | client_port | backend_start | 2022 - 11 - 01 11 : 03 : 44.083926 + 01 xact_start | query_start | state_change | wait_event_type | Activity wait_event | LogicalLauncherMain state | backend_xid | backend_xmin | query_id | query | backend_type | logical replication launcher - [ RECORD 3 ] datid | 13921 datname | postgres pid | 836027 leader_pid | usesysid | 10 usename | postgres application_name | psql client_addr | client_hostname | client_port | - 1 backend_start | 2022 - 11 - 06 20 : 20 : 18.273218 + 01 xact_start | 2022 - 11 - 06 20 : 39 : 01.207078 + 01 query_start | 2022 - 11 - 06 20 : 39 : 01.207078 + 01 state_change | 2022 - 11 - 06 20 : 39 : 01.207088 + 01 wait_event_type | wait_event | state | active backend_xid | backend_xmin | 762 query_id | query | select * from pg_stat_activity backend_type | client backend - [ RECORD 4 ] datid | datname | pid | 1961 leader_pid | usesysid | usename | application_name | client_addr | client_hostname | client_port | backend_start | 2022 - 11 - 01 11 : 03 : 44.082354 + 01 xact_start | query_start | state_change | wait_event_type | Activity wait_event | BgWriterHibernate state | backend_xid | backend_xmin | query_id | query | backend_type | background writer - [ RECORD 5 ] datid | datname | pid | 1960 leader_pid | usesysid | usename | application_name | client_addr | client_hostname | client_port | backend_start | 2022 - 11 - 01 11 : 03 : 44.082065 + 01 xact_start | query_start | state_change | wait_event_type | Activity wait_event | CheckpointerMain state | backend_xid | backend_xmin | query_id | query | backend_type | checkpointer - [ RECORD 6 ] datid | datname | pid | 1962 leader_pid | usesysid | usename | application_name | client_addr | client_hostname | client_port | backend_start | 2022 - 11 - 01 11 : 03 : 44.082653 + 01 xact_start | query_start | state_change | wait_event_type | Activity wait_event | WalWriterMain state | backend_xid | backend_xmin | query_id | query | backend_type | walwriter

Note: Using the \gx line termination sequence instead of the traditional semicolon ( ; ) tells PostgreSQL to use the expanded output mode for the current query. This displays the columns and associated values for each record vertically instead of horizontally, which can improve readability in some cases.

There are a number of fields in the output that can be helpful when looking for slower queries. Some of the most relevant ones include:

state : The current state of the process. Rows listed as active are currently executing. Other states include idle for processes waiting for a new client command, idle in transaction for processes waiting commands within a transaction context, and idle in transaction (aborted) for transactions where a statement caused an error.

: The current state of the process. Rows listed as are currently executing. Other states include for processes waiting for a new client command, for processes waiting commands within a transaction context, and for transactions where a statement caused an error. query : The most recently executed query. For active processes, this will be the currently executing query.

: The most recently executed query. For active processes, this will be the currently executing query. usename : The name of the user associated with the process.

: The name of the user associated with the process. application_name : The name of the application connected to the process.

: The name of the application connected to the process. datname : The name of the database the user is connected to.

: The name of the database the user is connected to. wait_event : The name of the event the process is waiting for, if any. If a process has an active state and a wait_event is present, it means that the query is blocked by some other part of the system currently.

: The name of the event the process is waiting for, if any. If a process has an state and a is present, it means that the query is blocked by some other part of the system currently. wait_event_type : The category of event the process is waiting for.

: The category of event the process is waiting for. pid : The process's process ID.

: The process's process ID. query_start : For active queries, the timestamp of when the current query started.

: For active queries, the timestamp of when the current query started. xact_start : The timestamp of when the current transaction began, if the process is executing a transaction.

We can filter the query by whatever columns are relevant for our current context. One helpful pattern is to use the age() function to calculate how long the query has been running. For example:

SELECT age ( clock_timestamp ( ) , query_start ) , usename , datname , query FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE state != 'idle' AND query NOT ILIKE '%pg_stat_activity%' ORDER BY age desc ;

This will display the execution time, username, database, and query text for queries that are not idle. We order the results from the longest to shortest running queries and exclude this specific query from the results.

Similarly, you can see all processes that are not idle but do have a wait event:

SELECT usename , datname , query , wait_event_type , wait_event FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE state != 'idle' AND query wait_event != ''

This can help you see queries that are not currently progressing because of other parts of the system (for instance, lock contention).