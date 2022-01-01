If you are using Prisma, you can connect with your MySQL server and manage your data using the MySQL database connector .

In this short guide, we'll discuss how to export MySQL database schemas using the mysqldump command. While this utility can export many types of data from MySQL, we'll focus on extracting the data structures themselves in this guide.

In relational databases, the database schema defines the structure of the database and its component parts like tables, fields, and indexes. Extracting and exporting this information is useful in many scenarios, including backups, migrating to new environments, visualizing data structures, and managing these structures within a codebase.

Basic usage

The basic command needed to export the database schema from MySQL looks like this:

mysqldump --user = USERNAME --host = HOSTNAME --password --no-data DATABASE > schema.sql

The options here can be divided into two separate categories.

The first category defines the generic basic connection information that you need to provide in order to connect with any MySQL utility:

--user= / -u : The database username that you want to authenticate with

/ : The database username that you want to authenticate with --password / -p : Force mysqldump to prompt for a password to authenticate

/ : Force to prompt for a password to authenticate --host= / -h : The hostname or IP address of where MySQL is located

/ : The hostname or IP address of where MySQL is located --port= / -p : The port number where MySQL is listening

If you are connecting to a local MySQL instance running in the default configuration, you can typically omit the host and port options.

The second category tells mysqldump what to export:

--no-data / -d : This tells the utility to only export the structure itself, not the records they contain

Additionally, the first non-option argument (represented here by the word "DATABASE") indicates the exact database to export.

Using this information, you could export the schema of a database called SALES using a limited user called sales_reporter with a command like this: