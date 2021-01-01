This guide describes how you can export data from and import data into a PostgreSQL database. You can learn more about this topic in the official PostgreSQL docs .

Data export with pg_dump

pg_dump is a native PostgreSQL utility you can use to export data from your PostgreSQL database. To see all the options for this command, run:

pg_dump --help

From the PostgreSQL docs:

The idea behind this dump method is to generate a file with SQL commands that, when fed back to the server, will recreate the database in the same state as it was at the time of the dump. PostgreSQL provides the utility program pg_dump for this purpose. pg_dump is a regular PostgreSQL client application (albeit a particularly clever one). This means that you can perform this backup procedure from any remote host that has access to the database. But remember that pg_dump does not operate with special permissions. In particular, it must have read access to all tables that you want to back up, so in order to back up the entire database you almost always have to run it as a database superuser.

The basic syntax of the command looks like this:

pg_dump DB_NAME > OUTPUT_FILE

You need to replace the DB_NAME and OUTPUT_FILE placeholders with the respective values for:

your database name

the name of the desired output file (should end in .sql for best interoperability)

For example, to export data from a database called mydb on a local PostgreSQL server into a file called mydb.sql , you can use the following command:

pg_dump mydb > mydb.sql

If your database schema uses Object Identifier Types (OIDs), you'll need to run pg_dump with the --oids (short: -o ) option: