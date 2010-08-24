How to update existing data in MySQL

Introduction Many database tables manage data that will need to be changed or updated from time to time. The SQL UPDATE command can help in these situations by allowing you to change the values stored in records within a table. To update records, you must provide the columns where changes will occur and their new values. To tell MySQL which records to target, you need to also give match criteria so it can determine which row or rows to change. In this article, we'll discuss how to use UPDATE to change the values of your table data one at a time or in bulk.

The basic syntax of the UPDATE command looks something like this: UPDATE < table > SET < column1 > = < value1 > , < column2 > = < value2 > WHERE < match_condition > ; As shown above, the basic structure involves three separate clauses: specifying a table to act on,

providing the columns you wish to update as well as their new values, and

defining criteria to determine which records to match When successfully committed, MySQl confirms the action by outputting the number of rows matched and altered: Query OK, 1 row affected (0.01 sec) Rows matched: 1 Changed: 1 Warnings: 0

Updating records based on values in another table Updates based on providing new external data are relatively straightforward. You just need to provide the table, the columns, the new values, and the targeting criteria. However, you can also use UPDATE to conditionally update table values based on information stored in a joined table. The basic syntax looks like this: UPDATE < table1 > , < table2 > SET < table1 > . < column1 > = < table2 > . < column1 > WHERE < table1 > . < column2 > = < table2 > . < column2 > ; Here, we are updating the value of column1 in the table1 table to the value stored in column1 of table2 , but only in rows where column2 of table1 match column2 of table2 . Even though the value is only changing in one table, we need to add both tables to the list of tables that UPDATE operates on. The WHERE construction specifies the join conditions to integrate the two tables. As an example, suppose that we have two tables called film and director . Expand to see the commands to create and populate these tables CREATE TABLE director ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , name VARCHAR ( 200 ) NOT NULL , latest_film VARCHAR ( 200 ) ) ; CREATE TABLE film ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , title VARCHAR ( 200 ) NOT NULL , director_id INT REFERENCES director ( id ) , release_date DATE NOT NULL ) ; INSERT INTO director ( name ) VALUES ( 'frank' ) , ( 'bob' ) , ( 'sue' ) ; INSERT INTO film ( title , director_id , release_date ) VALUES ( 'first movie' , 1 , '2010-08-24' ) , ( 'second movie' , 1 , '2010-12-15' ) , ( 'third movie' , 2 , '2011-01-01' ) , ( 'fourth movie' , 2 , '2012-08-02' ) ; These two tables have a relation with film.director_id referencing director.id . Currently, the latest_film for the director table is NULL . However, we can populate it by with the director's latest film title using the WHERE clause to bring to bring the two tables together. Here, we use a WITH clause to create a Common Table Expression (CTE) called latest_films that we can reference in our UPDATE statement: WITH latest_films AS ( SELECT f1 . * FROM film f1 WHERE f1 . id = ( SELECT f2 . id FROM film f2 WHERE f2 . director_id = f1 . director_id ORDER BY f2 . release_date DESC LIMIT 1 ) ) UPDATE director , latest_films SET director . latest_film = latest_films . title WHERE director . id = latest_films . director_id ; If you query the director table, it should show you each director's latest film now: SELECT * FROM director ; + ----+-------+--------------+ id | name | latest_film | + ----+-------+--------------+ 1 | frank | second movie | 2 | bob | fourth movie | 3 | sue | NULL | + ----+-------+--------------+ 3 rows in set (0.00 sec)