This document describes how you can export data from and import data into a MySQL database. You can learn more about this topic in the official MySQL docs .

Data export with mysqldump

mysqldump is a native MySQL command line utility you can use to export data from your MySQL database. To see all the options for this command, run:

mysqldump --help

Note that your MySQL installation comes with mysqldump by default, sometimes contained in /usr/local/mysql/bin on macOS. If the command isn't recognized automatically, you can either invoke the command by pointing to that directory /usr/local/mysql/bin/mysqldump or adding it to your PATH so that you can run mysqldump without specifying the directory.

From the MySQL docs:

The mysqldump client utility performs logical backups, producing a set of SQL statements that can be executed to reproduce the original database object definitions and table data. It dumps one or more MySQL databases for backup or transfer to another SQL server. The mysqldump command can also generate output in CSV, other delimited text, or XML format.

The basic command looks like this:

mysqldump DB_NAME > OUTPUT_FILE

You need to replace the DB_NAME and OUTPUT_FILE placeholders with the respective values for:

your database name

the name of the desired output file (should end in .sql for best interoperability)

For example, to export data from a local MySQL server from a database called mydb into a file called mydb.sql , you can use the following command:

mysqldump mydb > mydb.sql

Providing database credentials You can add the following arguments to specify the location of your MySQL database server: Argument Default Description --host (short: -h ) localhost The address of the server's host machine --port (short: -p ) - The port of the server's host machine where the MySQL server is listening To authenticate against the MySQL database server, you can use the following arguments: Argument Default Description --user (short: -u ) - The name of the database user. --password (short: -p ) - Trigger password prompt. For example, if you want to export data from a MySQL database that has the following connection string: mysql://opnmyfngbknppm:XXX@ec2-46-137-91-216.eu-west-1.compute.amazonaws.com:5432/d50rgmkqi2ipus You can use the following mysqldump command: mysqldump --host ec2-46-137-91-216.eu-west-1.compute.amazonaws.com --port --user opnmyfngbknppm --password d50rgmkqi2ipus > backup.sql Note that this command will trigger a prompt where you need to specify the password for the provided user.