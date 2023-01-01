Prisma Client extensions is currently in Preview. The extensions are provided as examples only, and without warranty. They are not intended to be used in production environments.
Examples
|Example
|Description
audit-log-context
|Provides the current user's ID as context to Postgres audit log triggers
callback-free-itx
|Adds a method to start interactive transactions without callbacks
computed-fields
|Adds virtual / computed fields to result objects
input-transformation
|Transforms the input arguments passed to Prisma Client queries to filter the result set
input-validation
|Runs custom validation logic on input arguments passed to mutation methods
instance-methods
|Adds Active Record-like methods like
save() and
delete() to result objects
json-field-types
|Uses strongly-typed runtime parsing for data stored in JSON columns
model-filters
|Adds reusable filters that can composed into complex
where conditions for a model
obfuscated-fields
|Prevents sensitive data (e.g.
password fields) from being included in results
query-logging
|Wraps Prisma Client queries with simple query timing and logging
readonly-client
|Creates a client that only allows read operations
retry-transactions
|Adds a retry mechanism to transactions with exponential backoff and jitter
row-level-security
|Uses Postgres row-level security policies to isolate data a multi-tenant application
static-methods
|Adds custom query methods to Prisma Client models
transformed-fields
|Demonstrates how to use result extensions to transform query results and add i18n to an app
exists-method
|Demonstrates how to add an
exists method to all your models
Going further
- Learn more about Prisma Client extensions.
