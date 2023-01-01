prisma_logo
Concepts / Components / Prisma Client / Prisma Client extensions

Prisma Client extensions is currently in Preview. The extensions are provided as examples only, and without warranty. They are not intended to be used in production environments.

ExampleDescription
audit-log-contextProvides the current user's ID as context to Postgres audit log triggers
callback-free-itxAdds a method to start interactive transactions without callbacks
computed-fieldsAdds virtual / computed fields to result objects
input-transformationTransforms the input arguments passed to Prisma Client queries to filter the result set
input-validationRuns custom validation logic on input arguments passed to mutation methods
instance-methodsAdds Active Record-like methods like save() and delete() to result objects
json-field-typesUses strongly-typed runtime parsing for data stored in JSON columns
model-filtersAdds reusable filters that can composed into complex where conditions for a model
obfuscated-fieldsPrevents sensitive data (e.g. password fields) from being included in results
query-loggingWraps Prisma Client queries with simple query timing and logging
readonly-clientCreates a client that only allows read operations
retry-transactionsAdds a retry mechanism to transactions with exponential backoff and jitter
row-level-securityUses Postgres row-level security policies to isolate data a multi-tenant application
static-methodsAdds custom query methods to Prisma Client models
transformed-fieldsDemonstrates how to use result extensions to transform query results and add i18n to an app
exists-methodDemonstrates how to add an exists method to all your models

