The following is a list of extensions we've built at Prisma:

Extensions made by Prisma's community

The following is a list of extensions created by the community. If you want to create your own package, refer to the Shared Prisma Client extensions documentation.

Extension Description prisma-extension-supabase-rls Adds support for Supabase Row Level Security with Prisma prisma-extension-bark Implements the Materialized Path pattern that allows you to easily create and interact with tree structures in Prisma prisma-cursorstream Adds cursor-based streaming prisma-gpt Lets you query your database using natural language prisma-extension-caching Transforms SQL data from queries in streams to improve performance in larger datasets prisma-extension-cache-manager Caches model queries with any cache-manager compatible cache prisma-extension-random Lets you query for random rows in your database prisma-paginate Adds support for paginating read queries

If you have built an extension and would like to see it featured, feel free to add it to the list by opening a pull request.