Shared packages & examples
Extensions made by Prisma
The following is a list of extensions we've built at Prisma:
@prisma/extension-accelerate
|Enables Accelerate, a global database cache available in 300+ locations with built-in connection pooling
@prisma/extension-pulse
|Enables Pulse, a service that captures change events from your database and delivers them instantly to your applications.
@prisma/extension-read-replicas
|Adds read replica support to Prisma Client
Extensions made by Prisma's community
The following is a list of extensions created by the community. If you want to create your own package, refer to the Shared Prisma Client extensions documentation.
prisma-extension-supabase-rls
|Adds support for Supabase Row Level Security with Prisma
prisma-extension-bark
|Implements the Materialized Path pattern that allows you to easily create and interact with tree structures in Prisma
prisma-cursorstream
|Adds cursor-based streaming
prisma-gpt
|Lets you query your database using natural language
prisma-extension-caching
|Transforms SQL data from queries in streams to improve performance in larger datasets
prisma-extension-cache-manager
|Caches model queries with any cache-manager compatible cache
prisma-extension-random
|Lets you query for random rows in your database
prisma-paginate
|Adds support for paginating read queries
If you have built an extension and would like to see it featured, feel free to add it to the list by opening a pull request.
Examples
The following example extensions are provided as examples only, and without warranty. They are supposed to show how Prisma Client extensions can be created using approaches documented here. We recommend using these examples as a source of inspiration for building your own extensions.
audit-log-context
|Provides the current user's ID as context to Postgres audit log triggers
callback-free-itx
|Adds a method to start interactive transactions without callbacks
computed-fields
|Adds virtual / computed fields to result objects
input-transformation
|Transforms the input arguments passed to Prisma Client queries to filter the result set
input-validation
|Runs custom validation logic on input arguments passed to mutation methods
instance-methods
|Adds Active Record-like methods like
save() and
delete() to result objects
json-field-types
|Uses strongly-typed runtime parsing for data stored in JSON columns
model-filters
|Adds reusable filters that can composed into complex
where conditions for a model
obfuscated-fields
|Prevents sensitive data (e.g.
password fields) from being included in results
query-logging
|Wraps Prisma Client queries with simple query timing and logging
readonly-client
|Creates a client that only allows read operations
retry-transactions
|Adds a retry mechanism to transactions with exponential backoff and jitter
row-level-security
|Uses Postgres row-level security policies to isolate data a multi-tenant application
static-methods
|Adds custom query methods to Prisma Client models
transformed-fields
|Demonstrates how to use result extensions to transform query results and add i18n to an app
exists-method
|Demonstrates how to add an
exists method to all your models
update-delete-ignore-not-found
|Demonstrates how to add the
updateIgnoreOnNotFound and
deleteIgnoreOnNotFound methods to all your models.
Going further
- Learn more about Prisma Client extensions.
