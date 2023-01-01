Several type utilities exist within Prisma Client that can assist in the creation of highly type-safe extensions.

Type Utilities

Prisma Client type utilities are utilities available within your application and Prisma Client extensions and provide useful ways of constructing safe and extendable types for your extension.

The type utilities available are:

Exact<Input, Shape> : Enforces strict type safety on Input . Exact makes sure that a generic type Input strictly complies with the type that you specify in Shape . It narrows Input down to the most precise types.

: Enforces strict type safety on . makes sure that a generic type strictly complies with the type that you specify in . It narrows down to the most precise types. Args<Type, Operation> : Retrieves the input arguments for any given model and operation. This is particularly useful for extension authors who want to do the following: Re-use existing types to extend or modify them. Benefit from the same auto-completion experience as on existing operations.

: Retrieves the input arguments for any given model and operation. This is particularly useful for extension authors who want to do the following: Result<Type, Arguments, Operation> : Takes the input arguments and provides the result for a given model and operation. You would usually use this in conjunction with Args . As with Args , Result helps you to re-use existing types to extend or modify them.

: Takes the input arguments and provides the result for a given model and operation. You would usually use this in conjunction with . As with , helps you to re-use existing types to extend or modify them. Payload<Type, Operation> : Retrieves the entire structure of the result, as scalars and relations objects for a given model and operation. For example, you can use this to determine which keys are scalars or objects at a type level.

The following example creates a new operation, exists , based on findFirst . It has all of the arguments that findFirst .