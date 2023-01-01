You can use the client Prisma Client extensions component to add top-level methods to Prisma Client.

Prisma Client extensions are Generally Available from versions 4.16.0 and later. They were introduced in Preview in version 4.7.0. Make sure you enable the clientExtensions Preview feature flag if you are running on a version earlier than 4.16.0.

Extend Prisma Client

Use the $extends client-level method to create an extended client. An extended client is a variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions. Use the client extension component to add top-level methods to Prisma Client.

To add a top-level method to Prisma Client, use the following structure:

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { client ? : { ... } } )