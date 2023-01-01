Add custom fields and methods to query results
You can use the
result Prisma Client extensions component type to add custom fields and methods to query results. We introduced this feature in version 4.7.0.
Enable the preview feature
Before you create Prisma Client extensions, you must enable the
clientExtensions feature flag in the
generator block of your
schema.prisma file, as follows:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["clientExtensions"]}
Add custom fields or methods to query results
Use the
$extends client-level method to create an extended client. An extended client is a variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions.
Use the
result extension component to add custom fields and methods to query results.
To add a custom field or method to query results, use the following structure. In this example, we add the custom field
myComputedField to the result of a
user model query.
const xprisma = prisma.$extends({name?: 'name',result?: {user: { // in this case, we extend the `user` modelmyComputedField: { // the name of the new computed fieldneeds: { ... },compute() { ... }},},},});
The parameters are as follows:
name: (optional) specifies a name for the extension that appears in error logs.
result: defines new fields and methods to the query results.
needs: an object which describes the dependencies of the result field.
compute: a method that defines how the virtual field is computed when it is accessed.
Add a custom field to query results
You can use the
result extension component to add fields to query results. These fields are computed at runtime and are type-safe.
In the following example, we add a new virtual field called
fullName to the
user model.
const xprisma = prisma.$extends({result: {user: {fullName: {// the dependenciesneeds: { firstName: true, lastName: true },compute(user) {// the computation logicreturn `${user.firstName} ${user.lastName}`},},},},})const user = await xprisma.user.findFirst()// return the user's full name, such as "John Doe"console.log(user.fullName)
In above example, the input
user of
compute is automatically typed according to the object defined in
needs.
firstName and
lastName are of type
string, because they are specified in
needs. If they are not specified in
needs, then they cannot be accessed.
When you call a method in an extension, use the constant name from your
$extends statement, not
prisma. In the above example,
xprisma.user.findFirst computes the virtual field, but
prisma.user.findFirst would not.
Re-use a computed field in another computed field
The following example computes a user's title and full name in a type-safe way.
titleFullName is a computed field that reuses the
fullName computed field.
const xprisma = prisma.$extends({result: {user: {fullName: {needs: { firstName: true, lastName: true },compute(user) {return `${user.firstName} ${user.lastName}`},},},},}).$extends({result: {user: {titleFullName: {needs: { title: true, fullName: true },compute(user) {return `${user.title} (${user.fullName})`},},},},})
Considerations for fields
For performance reasons, Prisma Client computes results on access, not on retrieval.
You can only create computed fields that are based on scalar fields.
You can only use computed fields with
selectand you cannot aggregate them. For example:const user = await xprisma.user.findFirst({ select: { email: true }))console.log(user.fullName) // undefined
Add a custom method to the result object
You can use the
result component to add methods to query results. The following example adds a new method,
save to the result object.
const xprisma = prisma.$extends({result: {user: {save: {needs: { id: true },compute(user) {return () =>prisma.user.update({ where: { id: user.id }, data: user })},},},},})const user = await xprisma.user.findUniqueOrThrow({ where: { id: someId } })user.email = 'mynewmail@mailservice.com'await user.save()
When you call a method in an extension, use the constant name from your
$extendsstatement, not
prisma. In the above example,
xprisma.user.findUniqueOrThrow works, but
prisma.user.findUniqueOrThrow does not.