You can use the result Prisma Client extensions component type to add custom fields and methods to query results. We introduced this feature in version 4.7.0.

Before you create Prisma Client extensions, you must enable the clientExtensions feature flag in the generator block of your schema.prisma file, as follows:

Add custom fields or methods to query results

Use the $extends client-level method to create an extended client. An extended client is a variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions.

Use the result extension component to add custom fields and methods to query results.

To add a custom field or method to query results, use the following structure. In this example, we add the custom field myComputedField to the result of a user model query.

const xprisma = prisma . $ extends ( { name ? : 'name' , result ? : { user : { myComputedField : { needs : { ... } , compute ( ) { ... } } , } , } , } ) ;

The parameters are as follows:

name : (optional) specifies a name for the extension that appears in error logs.

result : defines new fields and methods to the query results.

needs : an object which describes the dependencies of the result field.

compute : a method that defines how the virtual field is computed when it is accessed.

Add a custom field to query results You can use the result extension component to add fields to query results. These fields are computed at runtime and are type-safe. In the following example, we add a new virtual field called fullName to the user model. const xprisma = prisma . $ extends ( { result : { user : { fullName : { needs : { firstName : true , lastName : true } , compute ( user ) { return ` ${ user . firstName } ${ user . lastName } ` } , } , } , } , } ) const user = await xprisma . user . findFirst ( ) console . log ( user . fullName ) In above example, the input user of compute is automatically typed according to the object defined in needs . firstName and lastName are of type string , because they are specified in needs . If they are not specified in needs , then they cannot be accessed. When you call a method in an extension, use the constant name from your $extends statement, not prisma . In the above example, xprisma.user.findFirst computes the virtual field, but prisma.user.findFirst would not.

Re-use a computed field in another computed field The following example computes a user's title and full name in a type-safe way. titleFullName is a computed field that reuses the fullName computed field. const xprisma = prisma . $ extends ( { result : { user : { fullName : { needs : { firstName : true , lastName : true } , compute ( user ) { return ` ${ user . firstName } ${ user . lastName } ` } , } , } , } , } ) . $ extends ( { result : { user : { titleFullName : { needs : { title : true , fullName : true } , compute ( user ) { return ` ${ user . title } ( ${ user . fullName } ) ` } , } , } , } , } ) Considerations for fields For performance reasons, Prisma Client computes results on access, not on retrieval.

You can only create computed fields that are based on scalar fields.

You can only use computed fields with select and you cannot aggregate them. For example: const user = await xprisma . user . findFirst ( { select : { email : true } ) ) console . log ( user . fullName )