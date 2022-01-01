Composite types are available in Preview in versions
3.10.0 and later.
Composite types are currently only available on MongoDB.
Composite types, known as embedded documents in MongoDB, allow you to embed records within other records.
This page explains how to:
Example schema
We’ll use this schema for the examples that follow:
schema.prisma
1model Product {2 id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId3 name String @unique4 price Decimal5 colors Color[]6 sizes Size[]7 photos Photo[]8 orders Order[]9}1011model Order {12 id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId13 product Product @relation(fields: [productId], references: [id])14 color Color15 size Size16 shippingAddress Address17 billingAddress Address?18 productId String @db.ObjectId19}2021enum Color {22 Red23 Green24 Blue25}2627enum Size {28 Small29 Medium30 Large31 XLarge32}3334type Photo {35 height Int @default(200)36 width Int @default(100)37 url String38}3940type Address {41 street String42 city String43 zip String44}
In this schema, the
Product model has a
Photo[] composite type, and the
Order model has two composite
Address types. The
shippingAddress is required, but the
billingAddress is optional.
Considerations when using composite types
There are currently some limitations when using composite types in the Prisma Client:
findUniquecan't filter on composite types
aggregrate,
groupBy,
countdon’t support composite operations
Enabling composite types with the MongoDB Preview feature
To use composite types with MongoDB, you will need to enable the
mongoDb Preview feature in your
schema.prisma file:
"schema.prisma"
1datasource db {2 provider = "mongodb"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56generator client {7 provider = "prisma-client-js"8 previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]9}
Creating composite types with
create and createMany
Composite types can be created within a
create or
createMany method using the
set operation. For example, you can use
set within
create to create an
Address composite type inside an
Order:
const order = await prisma.order.create({data: {// Normal relationproduct: { connect: { id: 'some-object-id' } },color: 'Red',size: 'Large',// Composite typeshippingAddress: {set: {street: '1084 Candycane Lane',city: 'Silverlake',zip: '84323',},},},})
You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the
set and specify just the fields that you want to create:
const order = await prisma.order.create({data: {// Normal relationproduct: { connect: { id: 'some-object-id' } },color: 'Red',size: 'Large',// Composite typeshippingAddress: {street: '1084 Candycane Lane',city: 'Silverlake',zip: '84323',},},})
For an optional type, like the
billingAddress, you can also set the value to
null:
const order = await prisma.order.create({data: {// Embedded optional type, set to nullbillingAddress: {set: null,},},})
To model the case where an
product contains a list of multiple
photos, you can
set multiple composite types at once:
const product = await prisma.product.create({data: {name: "Forest Runners",price: 59.99,colors: ["Red", "Green"],sizes: ["Small", "Medium", "Large"]// New composite typephotos: {set: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: "1.jpg" },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: "2.jpg" }]}}})
You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the
set and specify just the fields that you want to create:
const product = await prisma.product.create({data: {name: 'Forest Runners',price: 59.99,// Scalar lists that we already supportcolors: ['Red', 'Green'],sizes: ['Small', 'Medium', 'Large'],// New composite typephotos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '2.jpg' },],},})
These operations also work within the
createMany method. For example, you can create multiple
products which each contain a list of
photos:
const product = await prisma.product.createMany({data: [{name: 'Forest Runners',price: 59.99,colors: ['Red', 'Green'],sizes: ['Small', 'Medium', 'Large'],photos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '2.jpg' },],},{name: 'Alpine Blazers',price: 85.99,colors: ['Blue', 'Red'],sizes: ['Large', 'XLarge'],photos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 150, width: 200, url: '4.jpg' },{ height: 200, width: 200, url: '5.jpg' },],},],})
Changing composite types within
update and updateMany
Composite types can be set, updated or removed within an
update or
updateMany method. The following section describes the operations available for updating a single type or multiple types at once, and gives examples of each.
Changing a single composite type
Use the
set,
unset
update and
upsert operations to change a single composite type:
- Use
setto set a composite type, overriding any existing value
- Use
unsetto unset a composite type. Unlike
set: null,
unsetremoves the field entirely
- Use
updateto update a composite type
- Use
upsertto
updatean existing composite type if it exists, and otherwise
setthe composite type
For example, use
update to update a required
shippingAddress with an
Address composite type inside an
Order:
const order = await prisma.order.update({where: {id: 'some-object-id',},data: {shippingAddress: {// Update just the zip fieldupdate: {zip: '41232',},},},})
For an optional embedded type, like the
billingAddress, use
upsert to create a new record if it does not exist, and update the record if it does:
const order = await prisma.order.update({where: {id: 'some-object-id',},data: {billingAddress: {// Create the address if it doesn't exist,// otherwise update itupsert: {set: {street: '1084 Candycane Lane',city: 'Silverlake',zip: '84323',},update: {zip: '84323',},},},},})
You can also use the
unset operation to remove an optional embedded type. The following example uses
unset to remove the
billingAddress from an
Order:
const order = await prisma.order.update({where: {id: 'some-object-id',},data: {billingAddress: {// Unset the billing address// Removes "billingAddress" field from orderunset: true,},},})
Changing multiple composite types
Use the
set,
push
updateMany and
deleteMany operations to change a list of composite types:
set: Set an embedded list of composite types, overriding any existing list
push: Push values to the end of an embedded list of composite types
For example, use
push to add a new photo to the
photos list:
const product = prisma.product.update({where: {id: 10,},data: {photos: {// Push a photo to the end of the photos listpush: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' }],},},})
Upserting composite types with
upsert
To create or update a composite type, use the
upsert method. You can use the same composite operations as the
create and
update methods above.
For example, use
upsert to either create a new product or add a photo to an existing product:
const product = await prisma.product.upsert({where: {name: 'Forest Runners',},create: {name: 'Forest Runners',price: 59.99,colors: ['Red', 'Green'],sizes: ['Small', 'Medium', 'Large'],photos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '2.jpg' },],},update: {photos: {push: { height: 300, width: 400, url: '3.jpg' },},},})
Deleting composite types with
delete and deleteMany
To remove records which embed a composite type, use the
delete or
deleteMany methods. This will also remove the embedded composite type.
For example, use
deleteMany to delete all products with a
size of
"Small". This will also delete any embedded
photos.
const deleteProduct = await prisma.product.deleteMany({where: {sizes: ['Small'],},})