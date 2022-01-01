Composite types , known as embedded documents in MongoDB, allow you to embed records within other records.

Composite types are currently only available on MongoDB.

Composite types are available in Preview in versions 3.10.0 and later.

In this schema, the Product model has a Photo[] composite type, and the Order model has two composite Address types. The shippingAddress is required, but the billingAddress is optional.

We’ll use this schema for the examples that follow:

There are currently some limitations when using composite types in the Prisma Client:

To use composite types with MongoDB, you will need to enable the mongoDb Preview feature in your schema.prisma file:

Creating composite types with create and createMany

Composite types can be created within a create or createMany method using the set operation. For example, you can use set within create to create an Address composite type inside an Order :

const order = await prisma . order . create ( { data : { product : { connect : { id : 'some-object-id' } } , color : 'Red' , size : 'Large' , shippingAddress : { set : { street : '1084 Candycane Lane' , city : 'Silverlake' , zip : '84323' , } , } , } , } )

You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the set and specify just the fields that you want to create:

const order = await prisma . order . create ( { data : { product : { connect : { id : 'some-object-id' } } , color : 'Red' , size : 'Large' , shippingAddress : { street : '1084 Candycane Lane' , city : 'Silverlake' , zip : '84323' , } , } , } )

For an optional type, like the billingAddress , you can also set the value to null :

const order = await prisma . order . create ( { data : { billingAddress : { set : null , } , } , } )

To model the case where an product contains a list of multiple photos , you can set multiple composite types at once:

const product = await prisma . product . create ( { data : { name : "Forest Runners" , price : 59.99 , colors : [ "Red" , "Green" ] , sizes : [ "Small" , "Medium" , "Large" ] photos : { set : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : "1.jpg" } , { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : "2.jpg" } ] } } } )

You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the set and specify just the fields that you want to create:

const product = await prisma . product . create ( { data : { name : 'Forest Runners' , price : 59.99 , colors : [ 'Red' , 'Green' ] , sizes : [ 'Small' , 'Medium' , 'Large' ] , photos : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '1.jpg' } , { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '2.jpg' } , ] , } , } )

These operations also work within the createMany method. For example, you can create multiple product s which each contain a list of photos :