Docs
Concepts / Components / Prisma Client

Database polyfills

Prisma Client provides features that are typically either not achievable with particular databases or require extensions. These features are referred to as polyfills. For all databases, this includes:

  • Initializing ID values with cuid and uuid values
  • Using @updatedAt to store the time when a record was last updated

For relational databases, this includes:

For MongoDB, this includes:

Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide