Supporting features without a PSL equivalent

Not supported by the MongoDB connector The MongoDB connector does not support the Unsupported field type, and MongoDB does not have the concept of database-level functions. dbgenerated() is used exclusively to generate ObjectId values.

Not all database functions and features have a Prisma Schema Language equivalent. Refer to the database features matrix for a complete list of supported features.

Native database functions

Prisma Schema Language supports several functions that you can use to set the default value of a field. The following example uses the Prisma-level uuid() function to set the value of the id field:

model Post { id String @id @default ( uuid ( ) ) }

However, you can also use native database functions to define default values with dbgenerated() . The following example uses the PostgreSQL gen_random_uuid() function to populate the id field:

model User { id String @id @default ( dbgenerated ( "gen_random_uuid()" ) ) @db . Uuid }

When to use a database-level function There are two reasons to use a database-level function: There is no equivalent Prisma function (for example, gen_random_bytes in PostgreSQL).

You cannot or do not want to rely on functions such uuid() and cuid() , which are only implemented at Prisma level and do not manifest in the database. Consider the following example, which sets the id field to a randomly generated UUID : model Post { id String @id @default ( uuid ( ) ) } The UUID is only generated if you use Prisma Client to create the Post . If you create posts in any other way, such as a bulk import script written in plain SQL, you must generate the UUID yourself.