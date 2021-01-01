Index configuration

From version
3.5.0 onwards, Prisma allows configuration of indexes, unique constraints and primary keys constraints using extended syntax options in the Prisma schema language. Two new arguments,
length and
sort, can be specified in the
@id,
@@id,
@unique,
@@unique and
@@index fields in certain databases:
The
lengthargument is available on MySQL on the
@id,
@@id,
@unique,
@@uniqueand
@@indexfields. It allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints on
Stringand
Bytestypes.
The
sortargument is available for all databases on the
@unique,
@@uniqueand
@@indexfields. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on
@idand
@@id.
This might be a breaking change if you have a database that is already making use of these features, so it needs to be explicitly enabled via a Preview feature. See Upgrading from previous versions for details.
In order to enable this as a Preview feature please add it to the
generator block:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["extendedIndexes"]4}
New
length argument (MySQL)
The
length argument is specific to MySQL and will allow you to define indexes and constraints on columns of
String and
Byte types. For these types, MySQL requires you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed in cases where the full value would exceed MySQL's limits for index sizes. See the MySQL documentation for more details.
The
length argument is available on the
@id,
@@id,
@unique,
@@unique and
@@index fields.
As an example, the following data model declares a field with a max length of 3000 characters as id.
schema.prisma
1model Id {2 id String @id @db.VarChar(3000)3}
But this is not not valid in MySQL because it exceeds MySQL's index storage limit and therefore Prisma rejects the data model. The generated SQL would be rejected by the database.
Create Table `Id` (`id` varchar(3000) Primary Key)
With the new
length property you can now specify that a subpart of the
id value represents the primary key. In the example below the first 100 characters are used:
schema.prisma
1model Id {2 id String @id(length: 100) @db.VarChar(3000)3}
Prisma Migrate is able to create constraints and indexes with these length arguments if specified in your data model. This means that you can create indexes and constraints on values of Prisma type
Byte and
String. If you don't specify the argument the index is treated as covering the full value as before.
Introspection will fetch these limits where they are present in your existing database. This allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints that were previously suppressed and will result in better support of existing MySQL databases that are making use of this feature.
The
length argument can also be used on compound primary keys, using the
@@id field, as in the example below:
schema.prisma
1model CompoundId {2 id_1 String @db.VarChar(3000)3 id_2 String @db.VarChar(3000)45 @@id([id_1(length: 100),id_2(length: 10)])6}
A similar syntax can be used for the
@@unique and
@@index fields.
New
sort argument
The
sort argument is available for all databases supported by Prisma. It allows you to specify in what order the entries of the index or constraint are stored in the database. This can have an effect on whether the database is able to use an index for specific queries.
The
sort argument is available for all databases on
@unique,
@@unique and
@@index. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on
@id and
@@id.
As an example, the following table
Create Table `Unique` (`unique` Int,Unique Constraint `unique` Desc)
will now be introspected as
schema.prisma
1model Unique {2 unique Int @unique(sort: Desc)3}
The
sort argument can also be used on compound indexes:
schema.prisma
1model CompoundUnique {2 unique_1 Int3 unique_2 Int45 @@unique([unique_1(sort: Desc),unique_2])6}
Example
The following example demonstrates the use of the
sort and
length arguments to configure indexes and constraints for a
Post model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 title String @db.VarChar(300)3 abstract String @db.VarChar(3000)4 slug String @unique(sort: Desc, length: 42) @db.VarChar(3000)5 author String6 created_at DateTime78 @@id([title(length: 100, sort: Desc), abstract(length: 10)])9 @@index([author, created_at(sort: Desc)])10}
Upgrading from previous versions
This is a breaking change when updating from certain existing databases. After updating, always run
prisma db pull to introspect the existing database before migrating.
A breaking change can occur in the following situations:
- Existing sort constraints and indexes: earlier versions of Prisma will assume that the desired sort order is ascending if no order is specified explicitly. This means that this is a breaking change if you have existing constraints or indexes that are using descending sort order and migrate your database without first specifying this in your data model.
- Existing length constraints and indexes: in earlier versions of Prisma, indexes and constaints that were length constrained in MySQL could not be represented in the Prisma schema. Therefore
prisma db pullwas not fetching these and you could not manually specify them. When you ran
prisma db pushor
prisma migrate devthey were ignored if already present in your database. Since you are now able to specify these, migrate commands will now drop them if they are missing from your data model but present in the database.
In both of the cases above unwanted changes to your database can be prevented by properly specifying these properties in your data model where necessary. The easiest way to do this is to use
prisma db pull to retrieve the sort and length arguments where applicable. Alternatively, you could also add these arguments manually. This should be done before using
prisma db push or
prisma migrate dev.