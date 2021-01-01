Index configuration

In order to enable this as a Preview feature please add it to the generator block:

This might be a breaking change if you have a database that is already making use of these features, so it needs to be explicitly enabled via a Preview feature. See Upgrading from previous versions for details.

The sort argument is available for all databases on the @unique , @@unique and @@index fields. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on @id and @@id .

The length argument is available on MySQL on the @id , @@id , @unique , @@unique and @@index fields. It allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints on String and Bytes types.

From version 3.5.0 onwards, Prisma allows configuration of indexes, unique constraints and primary keys constraints using extended syntax options in the Prisma schema language. Two new arguments, length and sort , can be specified in the @id , @@id , @unique , @@unique and @@index fields in certain databases:

New length argument (MySQL)

The length argument is specific to MySQL and will allow you to define indexes and constraints on columns of String and Byte types. For these types, MySQL requires you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed in cases where the full value would exceed MySQL's limits for index sizes. See the MySQL documentation for more details.

As an example, the following data model declares a field with a max length of 3000 characters as id.

schema.prisma 1 model Id { 2 id String @id @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 3 }

But this is not not valid in MySQL because it exceeds MySQL's index storage limit and therefore Prisma rejects the data model. The generated SQL would be rejected by the database.

Create Table ` Id ` ( ` id ` varchar ( 3000 ) Primary Key )

With the new length property you can now specify that a subpart of the id value represents the primary key. In the example below the first 100 characters are used:

schema.prisma 1 model Id { 2 id String @id ( length : 100 ) @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 3 }

Prisma Migrate is able to create constraints and indexes with these length arguments if specified in your data model. This means that you can create indexes and constraints on values of Prisma type Byte and String . If you don't specify the argument the index is treated as covering the full value as before.

Introspection will fetch these limits where they are present in your existing database. This allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints that were previously suppressed and will result in better support of existing MySQL databases that are making use of this feature.

The length argument can also be used on compound primary keys, using the @@id field, as in the example below:

schema.prisma 1 model CompoundId { 2 id_1 String @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 3 id_2 String @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 4 5 @@id ( [ id_1 ( length : 100 ) , id_2 ( length : 10 ) ] ) 6 }