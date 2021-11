Examples of serverless environments include Node.js functions hosted on AWS Lambda, Vercel or Netlify Functions. Use the following checklist as a guide to connection management in serverless environments:

The serverless challenge

In a serverless environment, each function creates its own instance of PrismaClient , and each client instance has its own connection pool.

Consider the following example, where a single AWS Lambda function uses PrismaClient to connect to a database. The connection_limit is 3:

A traffic spike causes AWS Lambda to spawn two additional lambdas to handle the increased load. Each lambda creates an instance of PrismaClient , each with a connection_limit of 3, which results in a maximum of 9 connections to the database:

200 concurrent functions (and therefore 600 possible connections) responding to a traffic spike ๐Ÿ“ˆ can exhaust the database connection limit very quickly. Furthermore, any functions that are paused keep their connections open by default and block them from being used by another function.