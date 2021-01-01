Examples of serverless environments include Node.js functions hosted on AWS Lambda, Vercel or Netlify Functions. Use the following checklist as a guide to connection management in serverless environments:

The serverless challenge

In a serverless environment, each function creates its own instance of PrismaClient , and each client instance has its own connection pool.

Consider the following example, where a single AWS Lambda function uses PrismaClient to connect to a database. The connection_limit is 3:

A traffic spike causes AWS Lambda to spawn two additional lambdas to handle the increased load. Each lambda creates an instance of PrismaClient , each with a connection_limit of 3, which results in a maximum of 9 connections to the database:

200 concurrent functions (and therefore 600 possible connections) responding to a traffic spike 📈 can exhaust the database connection limit very quickly. Furthermore, any functions that are paused keep their connections open by default and block them from being used by another function.