In this guide, we'll cover some of the strategies that teams can use to update their database schemas and related codebases and discuss how well each option addresses potential problems. We'll look at some general purpose application deployment patterns as well as a few options specifically designed to address database-specific scenarios.

Modifying a database's structure is often known as "migrating" to a new schema. While the operations used to modify the structure itself are usually relatively straightforward, care and planning is important to ensure that the data being managed remains accessible, consistent, and semantically correct.

Changes that may be technically valid may impose an unacceptable performance cost that might be difficult to deduce in staging environments. If your deployment process has the chance to affect availability, that is an even larger concern.

Lastly, schema changes can be difficult because they can have huge impacts on performance and availability. This category of problems can be difficult to emulate in test environments where the dataset, request load, and access patterns may not mirror production values.

Schema changes can also affect other parts of the database that you'll want to test, like stored procedures, triggers, and other components. These need to be tested with each schema change to ensure that they still work as intended.

Another challenge involved with database changes is testing. It can be difficult to understand the best way to test schema changes in a way that captures edge cases and ensures the validity of the new data format. Real world data often pushes against the boundaries of constraints in unexpected ways, so it is important to have a good handle on the entire range of potential values to write tests that account for them.

This makes "rolling forward" in case of a problem much more attractive than "rolling back" since the data can be accounted for in the updated code even if the behavior itself is reverted.

Depending on your deployment strategy, making changes reversible can be difficult as well. Once data structures are updated and being populated by live code, reverting to a previous version can potentially lead to data loss.

In other cases, like splitting or combining columns, you must define custom data transformations to specify how the existing data should be altered to populate the new context. For structures that handle very large amounts of data, this migration process may take a significant amount of time.

When changing the actual structure of the database, existing data frequently needs to be modified to conform to the new schema. In some scenarios, this is relatively simple. For instance, if you need to add a new table that isn't related to the existing data, nothing stored in the database will need to be modified.

There are a number of potential issues that can arise when deploying changes to environments with databases. Some of these problems relate to alignment between the client codebase and the database structure while others arise from the impact of trying to update existing data.

Strategies

With the issues mentioned above in mind, how do you decide on the best way to migrate to new schemas? There are a number of approaches to consider depending on your requirements, priorities, and application environment. In some cases, using a combination of strategies can help protect you against a wider range of potential problems.

Planned maintenance: upgrading schemas with downtime One of the oldest and least complex strategies for implementing schema migrations is to simply take your database offline for the duration of your migration and consider the downtime an acceptable cost. For perhaps obvious reasons, this approach is unsuitable for many use cases, as uptime and availability are commonly among the highest priority goals of many organizations. Still, performing schema changes and data mutations offline is a valid strategy that can be useful in some cases. There are many advantages to this approach if it is an option: Schema changes can be implemented in coordination with client code changes in a single step.

Changes to schemas and stored data can be inspected and tested without regard to their performance impact on running processes.

There is no "transition" period where conditional code paths or multiple variants of the same data structures lead to temporary surges in complexity.

Minimal infrastructure and systems are required to implement this approach.

Large changes may be easier to incorporate than in some other systems. The disadvantages, however, cannot be ignored: Loss of availability can have a huge impact on SLAs, revenue, reputation, and other important measures.

Unforeseen problems during deployment are more impactful if working within a constrained "maintenance" window as they have a direct impact on the time until availability is reestablished.

Downstream services will also be disrupted, leading to cascading downtime for any dependent software.

Planned maintenance tends to be an "all hands on deck" event, which can be challenging, especially if it is your primary method of deploying changes. The process of deploying database schema changes during downtime is rather straightforward in practice. The application or component generating user-facing responses should ideally warn about any scheduled downtime well in advance of the maintenance block. This can help users and downstream services make decisions about their own needs. Prior to the maintenance window, a plan or checklist should be designed to define the exact operations that must be performed. The deployment itself should be scripted and automated as much as possible to reduce human error and perform the required actions as quickly as possible. All required assets and personnel should be on hand before the service is brought down. During the maintenance window, the application should update its responses to indicate that planned maintenance is occurring as well as any estimated time frame for the service to be available again. The tested change procedures should be applied to the production environment and afterwards, the new code and data schemas should be inspected and tested. When the deployment is complete, the application can be restarted and begin serving requests using the new code and schema.

Blue / green deployments Blue / green deployments is another strategy that is often used to deploy new code in application contexts. It can be used for database schema changes to a certain extent, but does have some notable shortcomings. Blue / green deployments is an approach that involves setting up two identical sets of infrastructure for your database clients, together representing double the resources required to run production traffic. One set of infrastructure serves the current production traffic. The other set of infrastructure is used to set up the next release. When everything is ready, the load balancer or other traffic director routing client requests switches traffic from the first set to the second set to introduce the new changes. If a problem occurs, the traffic can be switched back to the original infrastructure. If everything goes well, the original, now unused infrastructure becomes the target for staging the next deployment. Blue / green deployments are attractive because they allow you to deploy changes to production-ready infrastructure without impacting the current production environment. By decoupling the deployment procedure from the "release" of the change, developers can test their changes on the infrastructure where it will actually run without downtime. Releasing new code and changes through a switch mechanism lets you revert changes easily. While blue / green deployments are helpful in many scenarios, applying them with schema changes can be challenging. When changing only application code (without data-related changes), reverting problematic code is as simple as directing traffic back to the original set of infrastructure. However, when data schemas change, incompatibility is possible. Reverting to the previous infrastructure may result in data loss as schema structures are removed, etc. When using blue / green deployments with schema changes, one way to avoid these issues is to structure your deployments using the expand and contract pattern (discussed later).

Feature flags Feature flags are design pattern in software development that allow developers to modify the control flow of an application during runtime based on values set outside of the application. The application checks the current value of a well-known external location when it comes to a certain code path. The value tells the application whether or not to execute a certain code path or which path to choose among many. Rather than being a deployment strategy itself, feature flags are a technique that can make implementing other strategies easier by allowing you to decouple the deployment of new functionality from the activation of that functionality. The application can continue to run the same as it originally had until it sees a different value when it checks for the flag. It can then immediately switch over to use the new functionality. In terms of introducing schema changes, feature flags are particularly valuable because your application can be designed to interact with multiple iterations of the same schema. The feature flag can be set up to indicate the version of the schema currently deployed and thus select the code that has been designed to interact with it. The disadvantages to using feature flags are often small, but should be considered. Additional infrastructure may be required to store your flag values if an appropriate key / value store is not already available. Additionally, it's possible for feature flags to increase the complexity of your code for the duration of their use. Cleaning up and simplifying code paths once the feature flag is obsolete can help keep the extra conditional logic at a minimum.

Canary releases Another strategy that can be used in combination with other approaches is canary releases. Canary releasing is a deployment strategy that simply means that changes are introduced on a single or a small number of clients first before deploying to the rest of your infrastructure. This allows you to catch problems early that you did not see during your previous testing. The subset of clients that are running the new code work as an indicator for how well the code will function on the remaining systems and allow you to gradually roll over additional systems as you gain confidence in the stability and functionality of the changes. In terms of database schema changes, canary releases allow you validate that schema changes and their related client code are production appropriate by reducing the risk of introducing changes. Rather than affecting all clients, a small portion is used to evaluate the change. This gives you an opportunity to roll back early if the change has unforeseen consequences and to view performance using a portion of your real world production traffic. Canary releases help you minimize the impact of your code changes, which can help your schema changes go more smoothly.