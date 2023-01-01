Concepts / Components / Prisma Client Prisma Client extensions

About Prisma Client extensions When you use a Prisma Client extension, you create an extended client. An extended client is a lightweight variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions. The standard client is not mutated. You can add as many extended clients as you want to your project. Learn more about extended clients. You can associate a single extension, or multiple extensions, with an extended client. Learn more about multiple extensions. You can share your Prisma Client extensions with other Prisma users, and import Prisma Client extensions developed by other users into your Prisma project. Extended clients Extended clients interact with each other, and with the standard client, as follows: Each extended client operates independently in an isolated instance.

Extended clients cannot conflict with each other, or with the standard client.

All extended clients and the standard client communicate with the same Prisma query engine.

All extended clients and the standard client share the same connection pool. Example use cases for extended clients Because extended clients operate in isolated instances, they can be a good way to do the following, for example: Implement row-level security (RLS), where each HTTP request has its own client with its own RLS extension, customized with session data. This can keep each user entirely separate, each in a separate client.

Add a user.current() method for the User model to get the currently logged-in user.

method for the model to get the currently logged-in user. Enable more verbose logging for requests if a debug cookie is set.

Attach a unique request id to all logs so that you can correlate them later, for example to help you analyze the operations that Prisma Client carries out.

Remove a delete method from models unless the application calls the admin endpoint and the user has the necessary privileges.

Extensions prerequisites Prisma Client extensions are available in Preview from version 4.7.0 . To use Prisma Client extensions, you must enable the clientExtensions preview feature flag in the generator block of your schema.prisma file, as follows: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = [ "clientExtensions" ] }

Create an extension Use the $extends client-level method to create an extended client. In your $extends structure, use the appropriate extension component or components ( model , client , result or query ). For example, the following code uses a model extension component to extend the User model. const xprisma = prisma . $ extends ( { name : ` signUp ` , model : { user : { ... } } , } )

Name an extension for error logs You can name your extensions to help identify them in error logs. To do so, use the optional field name . For example: const xprisma = prisma . $ extends ( { name : ` signUp ` , model : { user : { ... } } , } )

Multiple extensions You can associate an extension with an extended client in one of two ways: You can associate it with an extended client on its own, or

You can combine the extension with other extensions and associate all of these extensions with an extended client. The functionality from these combined extensions applies to the same extended client. Note: Combined extensions can conflict. You can combine the two approaches above. For example, you might associate one extension with its own extended client and associate two other extensions with another extended client. Learn more about how client instances interact. Apply multiple extensions to an extended client In the following example, suppose that you have two extensions, extensionA and extensionB . There are two ways to combine these. Option 1: Declare the new client in one line With this option, you apply both extensions to a new client in one line of code. const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) const prismaAB = prisma . $ extends ( extensionA ) . $ extends ( extensionB ) You can then refer to prismaAB in your code, for example prismaAB.myExtensionMethod() . Option 2: Declare multiple extended clients The advantage of this option is that you can call any of the extended clients separately. const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) const prismaA = prisma . $ extends ( extensionA ) const prismaB = prisma . $ extends ( extensionB ) const prismaAB = prismaA . $ extends ( extensionB ) In your code, you can call any of these clients separately, for example prismaA.myExtensionMethod() , prismaB.myExtensionMethod() , or prismaAB.myExtensionMethod() . Conflicts in combined extensions When you combine two or more extensions into a single extended client, then the last extension that you declare takes precedence in any conflict. In the example in option 1 above, suppose there is a method called myExtensionMethod() defined in extensionA and a method called myExtensionMethod() in extensionB . When you call prismaAB.myExtensionMethod() , then Prisma Client uses myExtensionMethod() as defined in extensionB .