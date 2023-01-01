You can share your Prisma Client extensions with other users, either as packages or as code snippets, and import extensions that other users create into your Prisma projects.

Share Prisma Client extensions

When you want to create extensions that will work for other users, and not just for your specific schema, use the $all prefix, such as $allModels . Extensions that use $all apply generally, not just to a named component of a specific schema.

You do not need to use the $all prefix with the client component, because the client component always applies generally.

For example, a generic extension might take the following form:

const xprisma = prisma . $ extends ( { model : { $allModels : { findOrCreate ( ... ) { } } } } )

Package an extension Use Prisma.defineExtension to make your extensions shareable. You can use it to package a feature that you want to share with other users. When someone wants to use your extension in their project, they can apply the extension to a Prisma Client instance with prisma.$extends . You can also use Prisma.defineExtension to move an extension to another file in your project. When you do this, you benefit from auto-completion and type checks. To package an extension, you might use the following code: import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' export default Prisma . defineExtension ( { model : { $allModels : { findOrCreate ( ... ) { } } } } ) You can then share the extension on npm . When you choose a package name, we recommend that you use the prisma-extension-<package-name> convention, to make it easier to find and install.