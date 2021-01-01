Use the
Json Prisma field type to read, write, and perform basic filtering on JSON types in the underlying database. In the following example, the
User model has an optional
Json field named
extendedPetsData:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]extendedPetsData Json?}
Example field value:
{"pet1": {"petName": "Claudine","petType": "House cat"},"pet2": {"petName": "Sunny","petType": "Gerbil"}}
Note: The
Jsonfield is only supported if the underlying database has a corresponding JSON data type.
The
Json field supports a few additional types, such as
string and
boolean. These additional types exist to match the types supported by
JSON.parse():
export declare type JsonValue =| string| number| boolean| null| JsonObject| JsonArray
Use cases for JSON fields
Reasons to store data as JSON rather than representing data as related models include:
- You need to store data that does not have a consistent structure
- You are importing data from another system and do not want to map that data to Prisma models
Reading a
Json field
You can use the
Prisma.JsonArray and
Prisma.JsonObject utility classes to work with the contents of a
Json field:
const { PrismaClient, Prisma } = require('@prisma/client')const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({where: {id: 9,},})// Example extendedProfile data:// [{ name: 'Bob the dog' }, { name: 'Claudine the cat' }]if (user?.pets && typeof user?.pets === 'object' && Array.isArray(user?.pets)) {const petsObject = user?.pets as Prisma.JsonArrayconst firstPet = petsObject[0]}
Writing to a
Json field
The following example writes a JSON object to the
extendedPetsData field:
var json = [{ name: 'Bob the dog' },{ name: 'Claudine the cat' },] as Prisma.JsonArrayconst createUser = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'birgitte@prisma.io',extendedPetsData: json,},})
Note: JavaScript objects (for example,
{ extendedPetsData: "none"}) are automatically converted to JSON.
Filtering on a
Json field
Advanced
Json filtering is available from 2.23.0 and later. In earlier versions, you can filter on the exact
Json field value.
Advanced
Json filtering is supported by PostgreSQL and MySQL only with different syntaxes for the
path option. PostgreSQL does not support filtering on object key values in arrays.
Database connector implementation differences
The implementation of
Json filtering differs between connectors:
- The MySQL connector uses MySQL's implementation of JSON path
- The PostgreSQL connector uses the custom JSON functions and operators supported in version 12 and earlier
This means that
path option syntax differs between database connectors - for example, the following is a valid MySQL
path value:
$petFeatures.petName
The following is a valid PostgreSQL
path value:
["petFeatures", "petName"]
Filter on exact field value
The following query returns all users where the value of
extendedPetsData matches the
json variable exactly:
var json = { [{ name: 'Bob the dog' }, { name: 'Claudine the cat' }] }const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {equals: json,},},})
The following query returns all users where the value of
extendedPetsData does not match the
json variable exactly:
var json = {extendedPetsData: [{ name: 'Bob the dog' }, { name: 'Claudine the cat' }],}const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {not: json,},},})
Filter on object property
In 2.23.0 and later, you can filter on a specific property inside a block of JSON. In the following examples, the value of
extendedPetsData is a one-dimensional, unnested JSON object:
{"petName": "Claudine","petType": "House cat"}
The following query returns all users where the value of
petName is
"Claudine":
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: ['petName'],equals: 'Claudine',},},})
The following query returns all users where the value of
petType contains
"cat":
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: ['petType'],string_contains: 'cat',},},})
The following string filters are available:
Filter on nested object property
You can filter on nested JSON properties. In the following examples, the value of
extendedPetsData is a JSON object with several levels of nesting.
{"pet1": {"petName": "Claudine","petType": "House cat"},"pet2": {"petName": "Sunny","petType": "Gerbil","features": {"eyeColor": "Brown","furColor": "White and black"}}}
The following query returns all users where
"pet2" →
"petName" is
"Sunny":
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: ['pet2', 'petName'],equals: 'Sunny',},},})
The following query returns all users where:
"pet2"→
"petName"is
"Sunny"
"pet2"→
"features"→
"furColor"contains
"black"
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {AND: [{extendedPetsData: {path: ['pet2', 'petName'],equals: 'Sunny',},},{extendedPetsData: {path: ['pet2', 'features', 'furColor'],string_contains: 'black',},},],},})
Filtering on an array value
You can filter on the presence of a specific value in a scalar array (strings, integers). In the following example, the value of
extendedPetsData is an array of strings:
["Claudine", "Sunny"]
The following query returns all users with a pet named
"Claudine":
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {array_contains: ['Claudine'],},},})
Note: In PostgresSQL, the value of
array_contains must be an array and not a string, even if the array only contains a single value.
The following array filters are available:
Filtering on nested array value
You can filter on the presence of a specific value in a scalar array (strings, integers). In the following examples, the value of
extendedPetsData includes nested scalar arrays of names:
{"cats": { "owned": ["Bob", "Sunny"], "fostering": ["Fido"] },"dogs": { "owned": ["Ella"], "fostering": ["Prince", "Empress"] }}
Scalar value arrays
The following query returns all users that foster a cat named
"Fido":
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: ['cats', 'fostering'],array_contains: ['Fido'],},},})
Note: In PostgresSQL, the value of
array_contains must be an array and not a string, even if the array only contains a single value.
The following query returns all users that foster cats named
"Fido" and
"Bob":
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: ['cats', 'fostering'],array_contains: ['Fido', 'Bob'],},},})
JSON object arrays
const json = [{ status: 'expired', insuranceID: 92 }]const checkJson = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: ['insurances'],array_contains: json,},},})
If you are using PostgreSQL, you must pass in an array of objects to match, even if that array only contains one object:[{ status: 'expired', insuranceID: 92 }] // PostgreSQL
If you are using MySQL, you must pass in a single object to match:{ status: 'expired', insuranceID: 92 } // MySQL
If your filter array contains multiple objects, PostgreSQL will only return results if all objects are present - not if at least one object is present.
You must set
array_containsto a JSON object, not a string. If you use a string, Prisma escapes the quotation marks and the query will not return results. For example:array_contains: '[{"status": "expired", "insuranceID": 92}]'
is sent to the database as:[{\"status\": \"expired\", \"insuranceID\": 92}]
Targeting an array element by index
You can filter on the value of an element in a specific position.
{ "owned": ["Bob", "Sunny"], "fostering": ["Fido"] }
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {comments: {path: ['owned', '1'],string_contains: 'Bob',},},})
Filtering on object key value inside array
Depending on your provider, you can filter on the key value of an object inside an array.
Filtering on object key values within an array is only supported by the MySQL database connector. However, you can still filter on the presence of entire JSON objects.
In the following example, the value of
extendedPetsData is an array of objects with a nested
insurances array, which contains two objects:
[{"petName": "Claudine","petType": "House cat","insurances": [{ "insuranceID": 92, "status": expired },{ "insuranceID": 12, "status": active }]},{"petName": "Sunny","petType": "Gerbil"},{"petName": "Gerald","petType": "Corn snake"},{"petName": "Nanna","petType": "Moose"}]
The following query returns all users where at least one pet is a moose:
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: '$[*].petType',array_contains: 'Moose',},},})
$[*]is the root array of pet objects
petTypematches the
petTypekey in any pet object
The following query returns all users where at least one pet has an expired insurance:
const getUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: '$[*].insurances[*].status',array_contains: 'expired',},},})
$[*]is the root array of pet objects
insurances[*]matches any
insurancesarray inside any pet object
statusmatches any
statuskey in any insurance object
Advanced example: Update a nested JSON key value
The following example assumes that the value of
extendedPetsData is some variation of the following:
{"petName": "Claudine","petType": "House cat","insurances": [{ "insuranceID": 92, "status": "expired" },{ "insuranceID": 12, "status": "active" }]}
The following example:
- Gets all users
- Change the
"status"of each insurance object to
"expired"
- Get all users that have an expired insurance where the ID is
92
const userQueries: string | any[] = []getUsers.forEach((user) => {if (user.extendedPetsData &&typeof user.extendedPetsData === 'object' &&!Array.isArray(user.extendedPetsData)) {const petsObject = user.extendedPetsData as Prisma.JsonObjectconst i = petsObject['insurances']if (i && typeof i === 'object' && Array.isArray(i)) {const insurancesArray = i as Prisma.JsonArrayinsurancesArray.forEach((i) => {if (i && typeof i === 'object' && !Array.isArray(i)) {const insuranceObject = i as Prisma.JsonObjectinsuranceObject['status'] = 'expired'}})const whereClause = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereInput>()({id: user.id,})const dataClause = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserUpdateInput>()({extendedPetsData: petsObject,})userQueries.push(prisma.user.update({where: whereClause,data: dataClause,}))}}})if (userQueries.length > 0) {console.log(userQueries.length + ' queries to run!')await prisma.$transaction(userQueries)}const json = [{ status: 'expired', insuranceID: 92 }]const checkJson = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {extendedPetsData: {path: ['insurances'],array_contains: json,},},})console.log(checkJson.length)
Filtering by Null Values
There are two types of null values possible for a Json field in an SQL database.
- Database NULL: The value in the database is a NULL.
- JSON null: The value in the database contains a JSON value that is null.
To differentiate between these possibilities, we've introduced three null enums you can use to filter on:
JsonNull: Selects the null value in JSON.
DbNull: Selects the NULL value in the database.
AnyNull: Selects both null JSON values and NULL database values.
For example:
model Log {id Int @idmeta Json}
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'prisma.log.findMany({where: {data: {meta: Prisma.AnyNull,},},})
This also applies to
create,
update and
upsert. To insert a
null value
into a
Json field, you would write:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'prisma.log.create({data: {meta: Prisma.JsonNull,},})
And to insert a database
NULL into a Json field, you would write:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'prisma.log.create({data: {meta: Prisma.DbNull,},})
array_contains operator becuase there can only be a JSON null within an JSON array. Since there cannot be a database NULL within a JSON array,
{ array_contains: null } is not ambiguous.
Json FAQs
Can you select a subset of JSON key/values to return?
No - it is not yet possible to select which JSON elements to return. Prisma Client returns the entire JSON object.
Can you filter on the presence of a specific key?
No - it is not yet possible to filter on the presence of a specific key.
Is case insensitive filtering supported?
No - case insensitive filtering is not yet supported.