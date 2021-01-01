The Json field supports a few additional types, such as string and boolean . These additional types exist to match the types supported by JSON.parse() :

Note : The Json field is only supported if the underlying database has a corresponding JSON data type.

Use the Json Prisma field type to read, write, and perform basic filtering on JSON types in the underlying database. In the following example, the User model has an optional Json field named extendedPetsData :

Reasons to store data as JSON rather than representing data as related models include:

You can use the Prisma.JsonArray and Prisma.JsonObject utility classes to work with the contents of a Json field:

Note : JavaScript objects (for example, { extendedPetsData: "none"} ) are automatically converted to JSON.

The following example writes a JSON object to the extendedPetsData field:

Filtering on a Json field

Advanced Json filtering is available from 2.23.0 and later. In earlier versions, you can filter on the exact Json field value.

Advanced Json filtering is supported by PostgreSQL and MySQL only with different syntaxes for the path option. PostgreSQL does not support filtering on object key values in arrays.

Filter on exact field value The following query returns all users where the value of extendedPetsData matches the json variable exactly: var json = { [ { name : 'Bob the dog' } , { name : 'Claudine the cat' } ] } const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { equals : json , } , } , } ) The following query returns all users where the value of extendedPetsData does not match the json variable exactly: var json = { extendedPetsData : [ { name : 'Bob the dog' } , { name : 'Claudine the cat' } ] , } const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { not : json , } , } , } )

Filter on object property In 2.23.0 and later, you can filter on a specific property inside a block of JSON. In the following examples, the value of extendedPetsData is a one-dimensional, unnested JSON object: { "petName" : "Claudine" , "petType" : "House cat" } The following query returns all users where the value of petName is "Claudine" : PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'petName' ] , equals : 'Claudine' , } , } , } ) The following query returns all users where the value of petType contains "cat" : PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'petType' ] , string_contains : 'cat' , } , } , } ) The following string filters are available: string_contains

string_starts_with

string_ends_with .

Filter on nested object property You can filter on nested JSON properties. In the following examples, the value of extendedPetsData is a JSON object with several levels of nesting. { "pet1" : { "petName" : "Claudine" , "petType" : "House cat" } , "pet2" : { "petName" : "Sunny" , "petType" : "Gerbil" , "features" : { "eyeColor" : "Brown" , "furColor" : "White and black" } } } The following query returns all users where "pet2" → "petName" is "Sunny" : PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'pet2' , 'petName' ] , equals : 'Sunny' , } , } , } ) The following query returns all users where: "pet2" → "petName" is "Sunny"

→ is "pet2" → "features" → "furColor" contains "black" PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { AND : [ { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'pet2' , 'petName' ] , equals : 'Sunny' , } , } , { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'pet2' , 'features' , 'furColor' ] , string_contains : 'black' , } , } , ] , } , } )

Filtering on an array value You can filter on the presence of a specific value in a scalar array (strings, integers). In the following example, the value of extendedPetsData is an array of strings: [ "Claudine" , "Sunny" ] The following query returns all users with a pet named "Claudine" : PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { array_contains : [ 'Claudine' ] , } , } , } ) Note: In PostgresSQL, the value of array_contains must be an array and not a string, even if the array only contains a single value. The following array filters are available: array_contains

array_starts_with

array_ends_with

Filtering on nested array value You can filter on the presence of a specific value in a scalar array (strings, integers). In the following examples, the value of extendedPetsData includes nested scalar arrays of names: { "cats" : { "owned" : [ "Bob" , "Sunny" ] , "fostering" : [ "Fido" ] } , "dogs" : { "owned" : [ "Ella" ] , "fostering" : [ "Prince" , "Empress" ] } } Scalar value arrays The following query returns all users that foster a cat named "Fido" : PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'cats' , 'fostering' ] , array_contains : [ 'Fido' ] , } , } , } ) Note: In PostgresSQL, the value of array_contains must be an array and not a string, even if the array only contains a single value. The following query returns all users that foster cats named "Fido" and "Bob" : PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'cats' , 'fostering' ] , array_contains : [ 'Fido' , 'Bob' ] , } , } , } ) JSON object arrays PostgreSQL MySQL const json = [ { status : 'expired' , insuranceID : 92 } ] const checkJson = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { extendedPetsData : { path : [ 'insurances' ] , array_contains : json , } , } , } ) If you are using PostgreSQL, you must pass in an array of objects to match, even if that array only contains one object: [ { status : 'expired' , insuranceID : 92 } ] If you are using MySQL, you must pass in a single object to match: { status : 'expired' , insuranceID : 92 }

If your filter array contains multiple objects, PostgreSQL will only return results if all objects are present - not if at least one object is present.

You must set array_contains to a JSON object, not a string. If you use a string, Prisma escapes the quotation marks and the query will not return results. For example: array_contains : '[{"status": "expired", "insuranceID": 92}]' is sent to the database as: [{\"status\": \"expired\", \"insuranceID\": 92}]

Targeting an array element by index You can filter on the value of an element in a specific position. { "owned" : [ "Bob" , "Sunny" ] , "fostering" : [ "Fido" ] } PostgreSQL MySQL const getUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { comments : { path : [ 'owned' , '1' ] , string_contains : 'Bob' , } , } , } )