Prisma allows configuration of database indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints through the extendedIndexes preview feature in version 3.5.0 and later. This provides extended syntax options in the Prisma schema language for configuring the length of indexes (MySQL only), the sort order (all databases) and the index type (PostgreSQL only).

Version 3.6.0 also introduces support for introspection and migration of full text indexes in MySQL and MongoDB through a new @@fulltext attribute, available through the fullTextIndex preview feature.

These changes to index configuration and full text indexes might be breaking changes if you have a database that is already making use of these features, so they need to be explicitly enabled via preview features.

Index configuration

The extendedIndexes preview feature enables new configuration options for indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints in Prisma.

The following arguments can be specified:

  • The length argument is available in MySQL only on the @id, @@id, @unique, @@unique and @@index fields in version 3.5.0 and later. It allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints on String and Bytes types.

  • The sort argument is available for all databases on the @unique, @@unique and @@index fields in version 3.5.0 and later. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on @id and @@id.

  • Thetype argument is also available in PostgreSQL only on the @@index field in version 3.6.0 and later. This argument allows Prisma to support the Hash index access method as well as the default BTree access method.

Enabling the extendedIndexes preview feature

To enable the extendedIndexes preview feature, add the extendedIndexes feature flag to the generator block of the schema.prisma file:

schema.prisma
1generator client {
2  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
3  previewFeatures = ["extendedIndexes"]
4}

Configuring the length of indexes with length (MySQL)

The length argument is specific to MySQL and allows you to define indexes and constraints on columns of String and Byte types. For these types, MySQL requires you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed in cases where the full value would exceed MySQL's limits for index sizes. See the MySQL documentation for more details.

The length argument is available on the @id, @@id, @unique, @@unique and @@index fields.

As an example, the following data model declares an id field with a maximum length of 3000 characters:

schema.prisma
1model Id {
2  id String @id @db.VarChar(3000)
3}

This is not valid in MySQL because it exceeds MySQL's index storage limit and therefore Prisma rejects the data model. The generated SQL would be rejected by the database.

CREATE TABLE `Id` (
  `id` VARCHAR(3000) PRIMARY KEY
)

The length argument allows you to specify that only a subpart of the id value represents the primary key. In the example below, the first 100 characters are used:

schema.prisma
1model Id {
2  id String @id(length: 100) @db.VarChar(3000)
3}

Prisma Migrate is able to create constraints and indexes with the length argument if specified in your data model. This means that you can create indexes and constraints on values of Prisma type Byte and String. If you don't specify the argument the index is treated as covering the full value as before.

Introspection will fetch these limits where they are present in your existing database. This allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints that were previously suppressed and results in better support of existing MySQL databases that are making use of this feature.

The length argument can also be used on compound primary keys, using the @@id field, as in the example below:

schema.prisma
1model CompoundId {
2  id_1 String @db.VarChar(3000)
3  id_2 String @db.VarChar(3000)
4

5  @@id([id_1(length: 100),id_2(length: 10)])
6}

A similar syntax can be used for the @@unique and @@index fields.

Configuring the index sort order with sort

The sort argument is available for all databases supported by Prisma. It allows you to specify the order that the entries of the index or constraint are stored in the database. This can have an effect on whether the database is able to use an index for specific queries.

The sort argument is available for all databases on @unique, @@unique and @@index. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on @id and @@id.

As an example, the following table

CREATE TABLE `Unique` (
  `unique` INT,
  CONSTRAINT `Unique_unique_key` UNIQUE (`unique` DESC)
)

is now introspected as

schema.prisma
1model Unique {
2  unique Int @unique(sort: Desc)
3}

The sort argument can also be used on compound indexes:

schema.prisma
1model CompoundUnique {
2  unique_1 Int
3  unique_2 Int
4

5  @@unique([unique_1(sort: Desc),unique_2])
6}

Example: using sort and length together

The following example demonstrates the use of the sort and length arguments to configure indexes and constraints for a Post model:

schema.prisma
1model Post {
2  title      String   @db.VarChar(300)
3  abstract   String   @db.VarChar(3000)
4  slug       String   @unique(sort: Desc, length: 42) @db.VarChar(3000)
5  author     String
6  created_at DateTime
7

8  @@id([title(length: 100, sort: Desc), abstract(length: 10)])
9  @@index([author, created_at(sort: Desc)])
10}

Configuring the access type of indexes with type (PostgreSQL)

The type argument is available for configuring the index type in PostgreSQL in version 3.6.0 and later, using the @@index attribute. This allows you to use Hash as the index access method, instead of the default BTree access method.

The Hash type will store the index data in a format that is much faster to search and insert, and that will use less disk space. However, only the = and <> comparisons can use the index, so other comparison operators such as < and > will be much slower with Hash than when using the default BTree type.

As an example, the following model adds an index with a type of Hash to the value field:

schema.prisma
1model Example {
2  id    Int @id
3  value Int
4

5  @@index([value], type: Hash)
6}

This translates to the following SQL commands:

CREATE TABLE "Example" (
  id INT PRIMARY KEY,
  val INT NOT NULL
);


CREATE INDEX "Example_val_idx" ON "Example" USING HASH (val);

Upgrading from previous versions

These index configuration changes can be breaking changes when activating the functionality for certain, existing Prisma schemas for existing databases. After enabling the preview features required to use them, run prisma db pull to introspect the existing database to update your Prisma schema before using Prisma Migrate again.

A breaking change can occur in the following situations:

  • Existing sort constraints and indexes: earlier versions of Prisma will assume that the desired sort order is ascending if no order is specified explicitly. This means that this is a breaking change if you have existing constraints or indexes that are using descending sort order and migrate your database without first specifying this in your data model.
  • Existing length constraints and indexes: in earlier versions of Prisma, indexes and constaints that were length constrained in MySQL could not be represented in the Prisma schema. Therefore prisma db pull was not fetching these and you could not manually specify them. When you ran prisma db push or prisma migrate dev they were ignored if already present in your database. Since you are now able to specify these, migrate commands will now drop them if they are missing from your data model but present in the database.
  • Existing hash indexes (PostgreSQL): earlier versions of Prisma did not support hash indexes in the schema. These need to be added before migrating your database.

In each of the cases above unwanted changes to your database can be prevented by properly specifying these properties in your data model where necessary. The easiest way to do this is to use prisma db pull to retrieve any existing constraints. Alternatively, you could also add these arguments manually. This should be done before using prisma db push or prisma migrate dev.

Full text indexes (MySQL and MongoDB)

The fullTextIndex preview feature provides support for introspection and migration of full text indexes in MySQL and MongoDB in version 3.6.0 and later. This can be configured using the @@fulltext attribute. Existing full text indexes in the database are added to your Prisma schema after introspecting with db pull, and new full text indexes added in the Prisma schema are created in the database when using Prisma Migrate. This also prevents validation errors in some database schemas that were not working before.

For now we do not enable the full text search commands in the Prisma Client. They will be implemented separately, and the progress can be followed in the MongoDB and MySQL issues.

Enabling the fullTextIndex preview feature

To enable the fullTextIndex preview feature, add the fullTextIndex feature flag to the generator block of the schema.prisma file:

schema.prisma
1generator client {
2  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
3  previewFeatures = ["fullTextIndex"]
4}

Examples

The following example demonstrates adding a @@fulltext index to the title and content fields of a Post model:

schema.prisma
1model Post {
2  id      Int    @id
3  title   String @db.VarChar(255)
4  content String @db.Text
5

6  @@fulltext([title, content])
7}

On MongoDB, the fullTextIndex and extendedIndexes preview features can be combined to add fields in ascending or descending order to your full-text index:

schema.prisma
1generator js {
2  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
3  previewFeatures = ["fullTextIndex", "extendedIndexes", "mongoDb"]
4}
5

6datasource db {
7  provider = "mongodb"
8  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
9}
10

11model Post {
12  id      String @id @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
13  title   String
14  content String
15

16  @@fulltext([title(sort: Desc), content])
17}

Upgrading from previous versions

This can be a breaking change when activating the functionality for certain, existing Prisma schemas for existing databases. After enabling the preview features required to use them, run prisma db pull to introspect the existing database to update your Prisma schema before using Prisma Migrate again.

Earlier versions of Prisma converted full text indexes using the @@index attribute rather than the @@fulltext attribute. After enabling the fullTextIndex preview feature, run prisma db pull to convert these indexes to @@fulltext before migrating again with Prisma Migrate. If you do not do this, the existing indexes will be dropped instead and normal indexes will be created in their place.

