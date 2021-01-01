These changes to index configuration and full text indexes might be breaking changes if you have a database that is already making use of these features, so they need to be explicitly enabled via preview features.

Version 3.6.0 also introduces support for introspection and migration of full text indexes in MySQL and MongoDB through a new @@fulltext attribute, available through the fullTextIndex preview feature.

Prisma allows configuration of database indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints through the extendedIndexes preview feature in version 3.5.0 and later. This provides extended syntax options in the Prisma schema language for configuring the length of indexes (MySQL only), the sort order (all databases) and the index type (PostgreSQL only).

Index configuration

The extendedIndexes preview feature enables new configuration options for indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints in Prisma.

The following arguments can be specified:

The length argument is available in MySQL only on the @id , @@id , @unique , @@unique and @@index fields in version 3.5.0 and later. It allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints on String and Bytes types.

The sort argument is available for all databases on the @unique , @@unique and @@index fields in version 3.5.0 and later. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on @id and @@id .

The type argument is also available in PostgreSQL only on the @@index field in version 3.6.0 and later. This argument allows Prisma to support the Hash index access method as well as the default BTree access method.

Enabling the extendedIndexes preview feature To enable the extendedIndexes preview feature, add the extendedIndexes feature flag to the generator block of the schema.prisma file: schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 previewFeatures = [ "extendedIndexes" ] 4 }

Configuring the length of indexes with length (MySQL) The length argument is specific to MySQL and allows you to define indexes and constraints on columns of String and Byte types. For these types, MySQL requires you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed in cases where the full value would exceed MySQL's limits for index sizes. See the MySQL documentation for more details. The length argument is available on the @id , @@id , @unique , @@unique and @@index fields. As an example, the following data model declares an id field with a maximum length of 3000 characters: schema.prisma 1 model Id { 2 id String @id @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 3 } This is not valid in MySQL because it exceeds MySQL's index storage limit and therefore Prisma rejects the data model. The generated SQL would be rejected by the database. CREATE TABLE ` Id ` ( ` id ` VARCHAR ( 3000 ) PRIMARY KEY ) The length argument allows you to specify that only a subpart of the id value represents the primary key. In the example below, the first 100 characters are used: schema.prisma 1 model Id { 2 id String @id ( length : 100 ) @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 3 } Prisma Migrate is able to create constraints and indexes with the length argument if specified in your data model. This means that you can create indexes and constraints on values of Prisma type Byte and String . If you don't specify the argument the index is treated as covering the full value as before. Introspection will fetch these limits where they are present in your existing database. This allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints that were previously suppressed and results in better support of existing MySQL databases that are making use of this feature. The length argument can also be used on compound primary keys, using the @@id field, as in the example below: schema.prisma 1 model CompoundId { 2 id_1 String @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 3 id_2 String @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 4 5 @@id ( [ id_1 ( length : 100 ) , id_2 ( length : 10 ) ] ) 6 } A similar syntax can be used for the @@unique and @@index fields.

Configuring the index sort order with sort The sort argument is available for all databases supported by Prisma. It allows you to specify the order that the entries of the index or constraint are stored in the database. This can have an effect on whether the database is able to use an index for specific queries. The sort argument is available for all databases on @unique , @@unique and @@index . Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on @id and @@id . As an example, the following table CREATE TABLE ` Unique ` ( ` unique ` INT , CONSTRAINT ` Unique_unique_key ` UNIQUE ( ` unique ` DESC ) ) is now introspected as schema.prisma 1 model Unique { 2 unique Int @unique ( sort : Desc ) 3 } The sort argument can also be used on compound indexes: schema.prisma 1 model CompoundUnique { 2 unique_1 Int 3 unique_2 Int 4 5 @@unique ( [ unique_1 ( sort : Desc ) , unique_2 ] ) 6 }

Example: using sort and length together The following example demonstrates the use of the sort and length arguments to configure indexes and constraints for a Post model: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 title String @db . VarChar ( 300 ) 3 abstract String @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 4 slug String @unique ( sort : Desc , length : 42 ) @db . VarChar ( 3000 ) 5 author String 6 created_at DateTime 7 8 @@id ( [ title ( length : 100 , sort : Desc ) , abstract ( length : 10 ) ] ) 9 @@index ( [ author , created_at ( sort : Desc ) ] ) 10 }

Configuring the access type of indexes with type (PostgreSQL) The type argument is available for configuring the index type in PostgreSQL in version 3.6.0 and later, using the @@index attribute. This allows you to use Hash as the index access method, instead of the default BTree access method. The Hash type will store the index data in a format that is much faster to search and insert, and that will use less disk space. However, only the = and <> comparisons can use the index, so other comparison operators such as < and > will be much slower with Hash than when using the default BTree type. As an example, the following model adds an index with a type of Hash to the value field: schema.prisma 1 model Example { 2 id Int @id 3 value Int 4 5 @@index ( [ value ] , type : Hash ) 6 } This translates to the following SQL commands: CREATE TABLE "Example" ( id INT PRIMARY KEY , val INT NOT NULL ) ; CREATE INDEX "Example_val_idx" ON "Example" USING HASH ( val ) ;