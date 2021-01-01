Prisma allows configuration of database indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints through the
extendedIndexes preview feature in version
3.5.0 and later. This provides extended syntax options in the Prisma schema language for configuring the length of indexes (MySQL only), the sort order (all databases) and the index type (PostgreSQL only).
Version
3.6.0 also introduces support for introspection and migration of full text indexes in MySQL and MongoDB through a new
@@fulltext attribute, available through the
fullTextIndex preview feature.
These changes to index configuration and full text indexes might be breaking changes if you have a database that is already making use of these features, so they need to be explicitly enabled via preview features.
Index configuration
The
extendedIndexes preview feature enables new configuration options for indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints in Prisma.
The following arguments can be specified:
The
lengthargument is available in MySQL only on the
@id,
@@id,
@unique,
@@uniqueand
@@indexfields in version
3.5.0and later. It allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints on
Stringand
Bytestypes.
The
sortargument is available for all databases on the
@unique,
@@uniqueand
@@indexfields in version
3.5.0and later. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on
@idand
@@id.
The
typeargument is also available in PostgreSQL only on the
@@indexfield in version
3.6.0and later. This argument allows Prisma to support the
Hashindex access method as well as the default
BTreeaccess method.
Enabling the
extendedIndexes preview feature
To enable the
extendedIndexes preview feature, add the
extendedIndexes feature flag to the
generator block of the
schema.prisma file:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["extendedIndexes"]4}
Configuring the length of indexes with
length (MySQL)
The
length argument is specific to MySQL and allows you to define indexes and constraints on columns of
String and
Byte types. For these types, MySQL requires you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed in cases where the full value would exceed MySQL's limits for index sizes. See the MySQL documentation for more details.
The
length argument is available on the
@id,
@@id,
@unique,
@@unique and
@@index fields.
As an example, the following data model declares an
id field with a maximum length of 3000 characters:
schema.prisma
1model Id {2 id String @id @db.VarChar(3000)3}
This is not valid in MySQL because it exceeds MySQL's index storage limit and therefore Prisma rejects the data model. The generated SQL would be rejected by the database.
CREATE TABLE `Id` (`id` VARCHAR(3000) PRIMARY KEY)
The
length argument allows you to specify that only a subpart of the
id value represents the primary key. In the example below, the first 100 characters are used:
schema.prisma
1model Id {2 id String @id(length: 100) @db.VarChar(3000)3}
Prisma Migrate is able to create constraints and indexes with the
length argument if specified in your data model. This means that you can create indexes and constraints on values of Prisma type
Byte and
String. If you don't specify the argument the index is treated as covering the full value as before.
Introspection will fetch these limits where they are present in your existing database. This allows Prisma to support indexes and constraints that were previously suppressed and results in better support of existing MySQL databases that are making use of this feature.
The
length argument can also be used on compound primary keys, using the
@@id field, as in the example below:
schema.prisma
1model CompoundId {2 id_1 String @db.VarChar(3000)3 id_2 String @db.VarChar(3000)45 @@id([id_1(length: 100),id_2(length: 10)])6}
A similar syntax can be used for the
@@unique and
@@index fields.
Configuring the index sort order with
sort
The
sort argument is available for all databases supported by Prisma. It allows you to specify the order that the entries of the index or constraint are stored in the database. This can have an effect on whether the database is able to use an index for specific queries.
The
sort argument is available for all databases on
@unique,
@@unique and
@@index. Additionally, SQL Server also allows it on
@id and
@@id.
As an example, the following table
CREATE TABLE `Unique` (`unique` INT,CONSTRAINT `Unique_unique_key` UNIQUE (`unique` DESC))
is now introspected as
schema.prisma
1model Unique {2 unique Int @unique(sort: Desc)3}
The
sort argument can also be used on compound indexes:
schema.prisma
1model CompoundUnique {2 unique_1 Int3 unique_2 Int45 @@unique([unique_1(sort: Desc),unique_2])6}
Example: using
sort and
length together
The following example demonstrates the use of the
sort and
length arguments to configure indexes and constraints for a
Post model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 title String @db.VarChar(300)3 abstract String @db.VarChar(3000)4 slug String @unique(sort: Desc, length: 42) @db.VarChar(3000)5 author String6 created_at DateTime78 @@id([title(length: 100, sort: Desc), abstract(length: 10)])9 @@index([author, created_at(sort: Desc)])10}
Configuring the access type of indexes with
type (PostgreSQL)
The
type argument is available for configuring the index type in PostgreSQL in version
3.6.0 and later, using the
@@index attribute. This allows you to use
Hash as the index access method, instead of the default
BTree access method.
The
Hash type will store the index data in a format that is much faster to search and insert, and that will use less disk space. However, only the
= and
<> comparisons can use the index, so other comparison operators such as
< and
> will be much slower with
Hash than when using the default
BTree type.
As an example, the following model adds an index with a
type of
Hash to the
value field:
schema.prisma
1model Example {2 id Int @id3 value Int45 @@index([value], type: Hash)6}
This translates to the following SQL commands:
CREATE TABLE "Example" (id INT PRIMARY KEY,val INT NOT NULL);CREATE INDEX "Example_val_idx" ON "Example" USING HASH (val);
Upgrading from previous versions
These index configuration changes can be breaking changes when activating the functionality for certain, existing Prisma schemas for existing databases. After enabling the preview features required to use them, run
prisma db pull to introspect the existing database to update your Prisma schema before using Prisma Migrate again.
A breaking change can occur in the following situations:
- Existing sort constraints and indexes: earlier versions of Prisma will assume that the desired sort order is ascending if no order is specified explicitly. This means that this is a breaking change if you have existing constraints or indexes that are using descending sort order and migrate your database without first specifying this in your data model.
- Existing length constraints and indexes: in earlier versions of Prisma, indexes and constaints that were length constrained in MySQL could not be represented in the Prisma schema. Therefore
prisma db pullwas not fetching these and you could not manually specify them. When you ran
prisma db pushor
prisma migrate devthey were ignored if already present in your database. Since you are now able to specify these, migrate commands will now drop them if they are missing from your data model but present in the database.
- Existing hash indexes (PostgreSQL): earlier versions of Prisma did not support hash indexes in the schema. These need to be added before migrating your database.
In each of the cases above unwanted changes to your database can be prevented by properly specifying these properties in your data model where necessary. The easiest way to do this is to use
prisma db pull to retrieve any existing constraints. Alternatively, you could also add these arguments manually. This should be done before using
prisma db push or
prisma migrate dev.
Full text indexes (MySQL and MongoDB)
The
fullTextIndex preview feature provides support for introspection and migration of full text indexes in MySQL and MongoDB in version 3.6.0 and later. This can be configured using the
@@fulltext attribute. Existing full text indexes in the database are added to your Prisma schema after introspecting with
db pull, and new full text indexes added in the Prisma schema are created in the database when using Prisma Migrate. This also prevents validation errors in some database schemas that were not working before.
For now we do not enable the full text search commands in the Prisma Client. They will be implemented separately, and the progress can be followed in the MongoDB and MySQL issues.
Enabling the
fullTextIndex preview feature
To enable the
fullTextIndex preview feature, add the
fullTextIndex feature flag to the
generator block of the
schema.prisma file:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["fullTextIndex"]4}
Examples
The following example demonstrates adding a
@@fulltext index to the
title and
content fields of a
Post model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id3 title String @db.VarChar(255)4 content String @db.Text56 @@fulltext([title, content])7}
On MongoDB, the
fullTextIndex and
extendedIndexes preview features can be combined to add fields in ascending or descending order to your full-text index:
schema.prisma
1generator js {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["fullTextIndex", "extendedIndexes", "mongoDb"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "mongodb"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}1011model Post {12 id String @id @map("_id") @db.ObjectId13 title String14 content String1516 @@fulltext([title(sort: Desc), content])17}
Upgrading from previous versions
This can be a breaking change when activating the functionality for certain, existing Prisma schemas for existing databases. After enabling the preview features required to use them, run
prisma db pull to introspect the existing database to update your Prisma schema before using Prisma Migrate again.
Earlier versions of Prisma converted full text indexes using the
@@index attribute rather than the
@@fulltext attribute. After enabling the
fullTextIndex preview feature, run
prisma db pull to convert these indexes to
@@fulltext before migrating again with Prisma Migrate. If you do not do this, the existing indexes will be dropped instead and normal indexes will be created in their place.