Connection URL

The connection URL of a SQLite connector points to a file on your file system. For example, the following two paths are equivalent because the .db is in the same directory:

schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "sqlite" 3 url = "file:./dev.db" 4 }

is the same as:

schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "sqlite" 3 url = "file:dev.db" 4 }

You can also target files from the root or any other place in your file system: