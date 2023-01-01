This guide discusses the concepts behind using Prisma ORM and Cloudflare D1, explains the commonalities and differences between Cloudflare D1 and other database providers, and leads you through the process for configuring your application to integrate with Cloudflare D1.
Prisma ORM support for Cloudflare D1 is currently in Preview. We would appreciate your feedback .
What is Cloudflare D1?
D1 is Cloudflare's native serverless database and was initially . It's based on SQLite and can be used when deploying applications with Cloudflare.
Following Cloudflare's principles of geographic distribution and bringing compute and data closer to application users, D1 supports automatic read-replication. It dynamically manages the number of database instances and locations of read-only replicas based on how many queries a database is getting, and from where.
For write-operations, queries travel to a single primary instance in order to propagate the changes to all read-replicas and ensure data consistency.
Commonalities with other database providers
D1 is based on SQLite.
Many aspects of using Prisma ORM with D1 are just like using Prisma ORM with any other relational database. You can still:
- model your database with the Prisma Schema Language
- use Prisma ORM's existing
sqlitedatabase connector in your schema
- use Prisma Client in your application to talk to the database server at D1
Differences to consider
There are a number of differences between D1 and SQLite to consider. You should be aware of the following when deciding to use D1 and Prisma ORM:
- Local and remote D1 (SQLite) databases. Cloudflare provides local and remote versions of D1. The version is managed using the
--localoption of the
wrangler d1CLI and is located in
.wrangler/state. The version is managed by Cloudflare and is accessed via HTTP.
- Making schema changes. Since D1 uses HTTP to connect to the remote database, this makes it incompatible with some commands of Prisma Migrate, like
prisma migrate dev. However, you can use D1's and the
prisma migrate diffcommand for your migration workflows. See the Migration workflows below for more information.
How to connect to D1 in Cloudflare Workers or Cloudflare pages
When using Prisma ORM with D1, you need to use the
sqlite database provider and the
@prisma/adapter-d1 driver adapter.
If you want to deploy a Cloudflare Worker with D1 and Prisma ORM, follow these step-by-step instructions.
Migration workflows
Cloudflare D1 comes with its own . We recommend that you use this migration system via the
wrangler d1 migrations command to create and manage migration files on your file system.
This command doesn't help you in figuring out the SQL statements for creating your database schema that need to be put inside of these migration files though. If you want to query your database using Prisma Client, it's important that your database schema maps to your Prisma schema, this is why it's recommended to generated the SQL statements from your Prisma schema.
When using D1, you can use the
prisma migrate diff command for that purpose.
Creating an initial migration
The workflow for creating an initial migration looks as follows. Assume you have a fresh D1 instance without any tables.
1. Update your Prisma data model
This is your initial version of the Prisma schema that you want to map to your D1 instance:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?}
2. Create migration file using
wrangler CLI
Next, you need to create the migration file using the command:
$npx wrangler d1 migrations create __YOUR_DATABASE_NAME__ create_user_table
Since this is the very first migration, this command will prompt you to also create a
migrations folder. Note that if you want your migration files to be stored in a different location, you can .
Once the command has executed and assuming you have chosen the default
migrations name for the location of your migration files, the command has created the following folder and file for you:
migrations/└── 0001_create_user_table.sql
However, before you can apply the migration to your D1 instance, you actually need to put a SQL statement into the currently empty
0001_create_user_table.sql file.
3. Generate SQL statements using
prisma migrate diff
To generate the initial SQL statement, you can use the
prisma migrate diff command which compares to schemas (via its
--to-X and
--from-X options) and generates the steps that are needed to "evolve" from one to the other. These schemas can be either Prisma or SQL schemas.
For the initial migration, you can use the special
--from-empty option though:
$npx prisma migrate diff \$ --from-empty \$ --to-schema-datamodel ./prisma/schema.prisma \$ --script > migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql
The command above uses the following options:
--from-empty: The source for the SQL statement is an empty schema.
--to-schema-datamodel ./prisma/schema.prisma: The target for the SQL statement is the data model in
./prisma/schema.prisma.
--script: Output the result as SQL. If you omit this option, the "migration steps" will be generated in plain English.
> migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql: Store the result in
migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql.
After running this command,
migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql will have the following contents:
migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql
1-- CreateTable2CREATE TABLE "User" (3 "id" INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,4 "email" TEXT NOT NULL,5 "name" TEXT6);78-- CreateIndex9CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User_email_key" ON "User"("email");
4. Execute the migration using
wrangler d1 migrations apply
Finally, you can apply the migration against your D1 instances.
For the local instance, run:
$npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_DATABASE_NAME__ --local
For the remote instance, run:
$npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_DATABASE_NAME__ --remote
Evolve your schema with further migrations
For any further migrations, you can use the same workflow but instead of using
--from-empty, you'll need to use
--from-local-d1 because your source schema for the
prisma migrate diff command now is the current schema of that local D1 instance, while the target remains your (then updated) Prisma schema.
1. Update your Prisma data model
Assume you have updated your Prisma schema with another model:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}
2. Create migration file using
wrangler CLI
Like before, you first need to create the migration file:
$npx wrangler d1 migrations create __YOUR_DATABASE_NAME__ create_post_table
Once the command has executed (again assuming you have chosen the default
migrations name for the location of your migration files), the command has created a new file inside of the
migrations folder:
migrations/├── 0001_create_user_table.sql└── 0002_create_post_table.sql
As before, you now need to put a SQL statement into the currently empty
0002_create_post_table.sql file.
3. Generate SQL statements using
prisma migrate diff
As explained above, you now need to use
--from-local-d1 instead of
--from-empty to specify a source schema:
$npx prisma migrate diff \$ --from-local-d1 \$ --to-schema-datamodel ./prisma/schema.prisma \$ --script > migrations/0002_create_post_table.sql
The command above uses the following options:
--from-local-d1: The source for the SQL statement is the local D1 database file.
--to-schema-datamodel ./prisma/schema.prisma: The target for the SQL statement is the data model in
./prisma/schema.prisma.
--script: Output the result as SQL. If you omit this option, the "migration steps" will be generated in plain English.
> migrations/0002_create_post_table.sql: Store the result in
migrations/0002_create_post_table.sql.
After running this command,
migrations/0002_create_post_table.sql will have the following contents:
migrations/0002_create_post_table.sql
1-- CreateTable2CREATE TABLE "Post" (3 "id" INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,4 "title" TEXT NOT NULL,5 "authorId" INTEGER NOT NULL,6 CONSTRAINT "Post_authorId_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "User" ("id") ON DELETE RESTRICT ON UPDATE CASCADE7);
4. Execute the migration using
wrangler d1 migrations apply
Finally, you can apply the migration against your D1 instances.
For the local instance, run:
$npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_DATABASE_NAME__ --local
For the remote instance, run:
$npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_DATABASE_NAME__ --remote