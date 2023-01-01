Prisma and PlanetScale together provide a development arena that optimizes rapid, type-safe development of data access applications, using Prisma's ORM and PlanetScale's highly scalable MySQL-based platform. This document discusses the concepts behind using Prisma and PlanetScale, explains the commonalities and differences between PlanetScale and other database providers, and leads you through the process for configuring your application to integrate with PlanetScale.

What is PlanetScale? PlanetScale uses the Vitess database clustering system to provide a MySQL-compatible database platform. Features include: Enterprise scalability. PlanetScale provides a highly available production database cluster that supports scaling across multiple database servers. This is particularly useful in a serverless context, as it avoids the problem of having to manage connection limits.

PlanetScale provides a highly available production database cluster that supports scaling across multiple database servers. This is particularly useful in a serverless context, as it avoids the problem of having to manage connection limits. Database branches. PlanetScale allows you to create branches of your database schema , so that you can test changes on a development branch before applying them to your production database.

PlanetScale allows you to create branches of your database schema , so that you can test changes on a development branch before applying them to your production database. Support for non-blocking schema changes . PlanetScale provides a workflow that allows users to update database schemas without locking the database or causing downtime.

Commonalities with other database providers Many aspects of using Prisma with PlanetScale are just like using Prisma with any other relational database. You can still: model your database with the Prisma Schema Language

use Prisma's existing mysql database connector in your schema, along with the connection string PlanetScale provides you

database connector in your schema, along with the connection string PlanetScale provides you use Introspection for existing projects if you already have a database schema in PlanetScale

use db push to push changes in your schema to the database

to push changes in your schema to the database use Prisma Client in your application to talk to the database server at PlanetScale

How to use branches and deploy requests When connecting to PlanetScale with Prisma, you will need to use the correct connection string for your branch. The connection URL for a given database branch can be found from your PlanetScale account by going to the overview page for the branch and selecting the 'Connect' dropdown. In the 'Passwords' section, generate a new password and select 'Prisma' from the dropdown to get the Prisma format for the connection URL. See Prisma's Getting Started guide for more details of how to connect to a PlanetScale database. Every PlanetScale database is created with a branch called main , which is initially a development branch that you can use to test schema changes on. Once you are happy with the changes you make there, you can promote it to become a production branch. Note that you can only push new changes to a development branch, so further changes will need to be created on a separate development branch and then later deployed to production using a deploy request . If you try to push to a production branch, you will get the error message Direct execution of DDL (Data Definition Language) SQL statements is disabled on this database.

How to emulate relations in Prisma Client PlanetScale does not allow foreign keys in its database schema. By default, Prisma uses foreign keys in the underlying database to enforce relations between fields in your Prisma schema. In Prisma versions 3.1.1 and later, you can emulate relations in Prisma Client with the prisma relation mode, which avoids the need for foreign keys in the database. To enable emulation of relations in Prisma Client, set the relationMode field to "prisma" in the datasource block: schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "mysql" 3 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 4 relationMode = "prisma" 5 } The ability to set the relation mode was introduced as part of the referentialIntegrity preview feature in Prisma version 3.1.1, and is generally available in Prisma versions 4.8.0 and later.



The relationMode field was renamed in Prisma version 4.5.0, and was previously named referentialIntegrity . If you use relations in your Prisma schema with the default "foreignKeys" option for the referentialIntegrity field, PlanetScale will error when Prisma tries to create foreign keys. In versions 2.27.0 and later, Prisma will output the P3021 error message.

How to create indexes on foreign keys When you emulate relations in Prisma Client, you need to create your own indexes. As an example of a situation where you would want to add an index, take this schema for a blog with posts and comments: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 title String 4 content String 5 likes Int @default ( 0 ) 6 comments Comment [ ] 7 } 8 9 model Comment { 10 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 11 comment String 12 postId Int 13 post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade ) 14 } The postId field in the Comment model refers to the corresponding id field in the Post model. However this is not implemented as a foreign key in PlanetScale, so the column doesn't have an automatic index. This means that some queries may not be well optimised. For example, if you query for all comments with a certain post id , PlanetScale may have to do a full table lookup. This could be slow, and also expensive because PlanetScale's billing model charges for the number of rows read. To avoid this, you can define an index on the postId field using Prisma's @@index argument: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 title String 4 content String 5 likes Int @default ( 0 ) 6 comments Comment [ ] 7 } 8 9 model Comment { 10 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 11 comment String 12 postId Int 13 post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade ) 14 + @@index ( [ postId ] ) 16 } You can then add this change to your schema using db push . In Prisma versions 4.7.0 and later, Prisma warns you if you have a relation with no index on the relation scalar field. For more information, see Index validation. One issue to be aware of is that implicit many-to-many relations cannot have an index added in this way. If query speed or cost is an issue, you may instead want to use an explicit many-to-many relation in this case.

How to make schema changes with db push To use db push with PlanetScale, you will first need to enable emulation of relations in Prisma Client. Pushing to your branch without referential emulation enabled will give the error message Foreign keys cannot be created on this database. As an example, let's say you decide to decide to add a new excerpt field to the blog post schema above. You will first need to create a new development branch and connect to it. Next, add the following to your schema.prisma file: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 title String 4 content String ✎ excerpt String ? 6 likes Int @default ( 0 ) 7 comments Comment [ ] 8 } 9 10 model Comment { 11 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 12 comment String 13 postId Int 14 post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade ) 15 16 @@index ( [ postId ] ) 17 } To push these changes, navigate to your project directory in your terminal and run $ npx prisma db push Once you are happy with your changes on your development branch, you can open a deploy request to deploy these to your production branch. For more examples, see PlanetScale's tutorial on automatic migrations with Prisma using db push .

How to add in missing relations after Introspection After introspecting with npx prisma db pull , the schema you get may be missing some relations. For example, the following schema is missing a relation between the User and Post models: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) 4 title String @db . VarChar ( 255 ) 5 content String ? 6 authorId Int 7 8 @@index ( [ authorId ] ) 9 } 10 11 model User { 12 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 13 email String @unique 14 name String ? 15 } In this case you need to add the relation in manually: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) 4 title String @db . VarChar ( 255 ) 5 content String ? + author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) 7 authorId Int 8 9 @@index ( [ authorId ] ) 10 } 11 12 model User { 13 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 14 email String @unique 15 name String ? + posts Post [ ] 17 } For a more detailed example, see the Getting Started guide for PlanetScale.

How to use the PlanetScale serverless driver with Prisma (Preview) The PlanetScale serverless driver provides a way of communicating with your database and executing queries over HTTP. You can use Prisma along with the PlanetScale serverless driver using the @prisma/adapter-planetscale driver adapter. The driver adapter allows you to communicate with your database over HTTP. This feature is available in Preview from Prisma versions 5.4.2 and later. To get started, enable the driverAdapters Preview feature flag: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = [ "driverAdapters" ] } Generate Prisma Client: npx prisma generate aws.connect.psdb.cloud . You can learn more about this Ensure you update the host value in your connection string to. You can learn more about this here DATABASE_URL = 'mysql://johndoe:strongpassword@aws.connect.psdb.cloud/clear_nightsky?sslaccept=strict' Install the Prisma adapter for PlanetScale, PlanetScale serverless driver and undici packages: npm install @prisma/adapter-planetscale @planetscale/database undici When using a Node.js version below 18, you must provide a custom fetch function implementation. We recommend the undici package on which Node's built-in fetch is based. Node.js versions 18 and later include a built-in global fetch function, so you don't have to install an extra package. Update your Prisma Client instance to use the PlanetScale serverless driver: import { Client } from '@planetscale/database' import { PrismaPlanetScale } from '@prisma/adapter-planetscale' import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' import dotenv from 'dotenv' import { fetch as undiciFetch } from 'undici' dotenv . config ( ) const connectionString = ` ${ process . env . DATABASE_URL } ` const client = new Client ( { url : connectionString , fetch : undiciFetch } ) const adapter = new PrismaPlanetScale ( client ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } ) You can then use Prisma Client as you normally would with full type-safety. Prisma Migrate, introspection, and Prisma Studio will continue working as before using the connection string defined in the Prisma schema.

More on using PlanetScale with Prisma The fastest way to start using PlanetScale with Prisma is to refer to our Getting Started documentation: Start from scratch

Add to existing project These tutorials will take you through the process of connecting to PlanetScale, pushing schema changes, and using Prisma Client. For further tips on best practices when using Prisma and PlanetScale together, watch our video: