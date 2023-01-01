The SQLite data source connector connects Prisma to a SQLite database file. These files always have the file ending .db (e.g.: dev.db ). By default, the SQLite connector contains a database driver responsible for connecting to your database. You can use a driver adapter (Preview) to connect to your database using a JavaScript database driver from Prisma Client.

Example To connect to a SQLite database file, you need to configure a datasource block in your schema file: schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "sqlite" 3 url = "file:./dev.db" 4 } The fields passed to the datasource block are: provider : Specifies the sqlite data source connector.

: Specifies the data source connector. url : Specifies the connection URL for the SQLite database. The connection URL always starts with the prefix file: and then contains a file path pointing to the SQLite database file. In this case, the file is located in the same directory and called dev.db .

Type mapping between SQLite to Prisma schema The SQLite connector maps the scalar types from the data model to native column types as follows: Alternatively, see Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type. Native type mapping from Prisma to SQLite Prisma SQLite String TEXT Boolean BOOLEAN Int INTEGER BigInt INTEGER Float REAL Decimal DECIMAL DateTime NUMERIC Json Not supported Bytes BLOB

Rounding errors on big numbers SQLite is a loosely-typed database. If your Schema has a field of type Int , then Prisma prevents you from inserting a value larger than an integer. However, nothing prevents the database from directly accepting a bigger number. These manually-inserted big numbers cause rounding errors when queried. To avoid this problem, Prisma 4.0.0 and later checks numbers on the way out of the database to verify that they fit within the boundaries of an integer. If a number does not fit, then Prisma throws a P2023 error, such as: Inconsistent column data: Conversion failed: Value 9223372036854775807 does not fit in an INT column, try migrating the 'int' column type to BIGINT

Connection details Connection URL The connection URL of a SQLite connector points to a file on your file system. For example, the following two paths are equivalent because the .db is in the same directory: schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "sqlite" 3 url = "file:./dev.db" 4 } is the same as: schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "sqlite" 3 url = "file:dev.db" 4 } You can also target files from the root or any other place in your file system: schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "sqlite" 3 url = "file:/Users/janedoe/dev.db" 4 }