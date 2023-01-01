Docs
SQLite

The SQLite data source connector connects Prisma to a SQLite database file. These files always have the file ending .db (e.g.: dev.db).

By default, the SQLite connector contains a database driver responsible for connecting to your database. You can use a driver adapter (Preview) to connect to your database using a JavaScript database driver from Prisma Client.

Example

To connect to a SQLite database file, you need to configure a datasource block in your schema file:

schema.prisma
1datasource db {
2  provider = "sqlite"
3  url      = "file:./dev.db"
4}

The fields passed to the datasource block are:

  • provider: Specifies the sqlite data source connector.
  • url: Specifies the connection URL for the SQLite database. The connection URL always starts with the prefix file: and then contains a file path pointing to the SQLite database file. In this case, the file is located in the same directory and called dev.db.

Type mapping between SQLite to Prisma schema

The SQLite connector maps the scalar types from the data model to native column types as follows:

Alternatively, see Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type.

Native type mapping from Prisma to SQLite

PrismaSQLite
StringTEXT
BooleanBOOLEAN
IntINTEGER
BigIntINTEGER
FloatREAL
DecimalDECIMAL
DateTimeNUMERIC
JsonNot supported
BytesBLOB

Rounding errors on big numbers

SQLite is a loosely-typed database. If your Schema has a field of type Int, then Prisma prevents you from inserting a value larger than an integer. However, nothing prevents the database from directly accepting a bigger number. These manually-inserted big numbers cause rounding errors when queried.

To avoid this problem, Prisma 4.0.0 and later checks numbers on the way out of the database to verify that they fit within the boundaries of an integer. If a number does not fit, then Prisma throws a P2023 error, such as:

Inconsistent column data: Conversion failed:
Value 9223372036854775807 does not fit in an INT column,
try migrating the 'int' column type to BIGINT

Connection details

Connection URL

The connection URL of a SQLite connector points to a file on your file system. For example, the following two paths are equivalent because the .db is in the same directory:

schema.prisma
1datasource db {
2  provider = "sqlite"
3  url      = "file:./dev.db"
4}

is the same as:

schema.prisma
1datasource db {
2  provider = "sqlite"
3  url      = "file:dev.db"
4}

You can also target files from the root or any other place in your file system:

schema.prisma
1datasource db {
2  provider = "sqlite"
3  url      = "file:/Users/janedoe/dev.db"
4}
