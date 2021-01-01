Relational databases
Learn how to create a new Node.js or TypeScript project from scratch by connecting Prisma to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI, Prisma Client, and Prisma Migrate.
Prerequisites
In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:
- Node.js installed on your machine
- a PostgreSQL database server running
- A Microsoft SQL Server database
See System requirements for exact version requirements.
Make sure you have your database connection URL at hand. If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart.
Create project setup
As a first step, create a project directory and navigate into it:
Next, initialize a TypeScript project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:
This creates a
package.json with an initial setup for your TypeScript app.
Next, create a
tsconfig.json file and add the following configuration to it:
Next, initialize a Node.js project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:
This creates a
package.json with an initial setup for a Node.js app.
You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with
npx:
Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file with the following command:
This command created a new directory called
prisma which contains a file named
schema.prisma and a
.env file in the root of the project.
schema.prisma contains the Prisma schema with your database connection and the Prisma Client generator.
.env is a dotenv file for defining environment variables (used for your database connection).