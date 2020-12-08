This document describes the Prisma CLI commands, arguments, and options.
Synopsis
The
prisma command can be called from command line once installed. When called without arguments, it will display its command usage and help document:
$prisma
Prisma is a modern DB toolkit to query, migrate and model your database (https://prisma.io)Usage$ prisma [command]Commandsinit Setup Prisma for your appgenerate Generate artifacts (e.g. Prisma Client)db Manage your database schema and lifecyclemigrate Migrate your databasestudio Browse your data with Prisma Studioformat Format your schemaFlags--preview-feature Run Preview Prisma commandsExamplesSetup a new Prisma project$ prisma initGenerate artifacts (e.g. Prisma Client)$ prisma generateBrowse your data$ prisma studioCreate migrations from your Prisma schema, apply them to the database, generate artifacts (e.g. Prisma Client)$ prisma migrate devPull the schema from an existing database, updating the Prisma schema$ prisma db pullPush the Prisma schema state to the database$ prisma db push
You can get additional help on any of the
prisma commands by adding the
--help flag after the command.
Commands
version ( -v)
The
version command outputs information about your current
prisma version, platform, and engine binaries.
Options
The
version command recognizes the following options to modify its behavior:
|Option
|Required
|Description
--json
|No
|Outputs version information in JSON format.
Examples
Output version information
$prisma version
Environment variables loaded from ./prisma/.envprisma : 2.21.0-dev.4@prisma/client : 2.21.0-dev.4Current platform : windowsQuery Engine : query-engine 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\query-engine-windows.exe)Migration Engine : migration-engine-cli 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\migration-engine-windows.exe)Introspection Engine : introspection-core 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\introspection-engine-windows.exe)Format Binary : prisma-fmt 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\@prisma\engines\prisma-fmt-windows.exe)Default Engines Hash : 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860eStudio : 0.365.0
Output version information (
-v)
$prisma -v
Environment variables loaded from ./prisma/.envprisma : 2.21.0-dev.4@prisma/client : 2.21.0-dev.4Current platform : windowsQuery Engine : query-engine 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\query-engine-windows.exe)Migration Engine : migration-engine-cli 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\migration-engine-windows.exe)Introspection Engine : introspection-core 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\introspection-engine-windows.exe)Format Binary : prisma-fmt 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\@prisma\engines\prisma-fmt-windows.exe)Default Engines Hash : 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860eStudio : 0.365.0
Output version information as JSON
$prisma version --json
Environment variables loaded from prisma\.env{"prisma": "2.21.0-dev.4","@prisma/client": "2.21.0-dev.4","current-platform": "windows","query-engine": "query-engine 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\\@prisma\\engines\\query-engine-windows.exe)","migration-engine": "migration-engine-cli 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\\@prisma\\engines\\migration-engine-windows.exe)","introspection-engine": "introspection-core 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\\@prisma\\engines\\introspection-engine-windows.exe)","format-binary": "prisma-fmt 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\\@prisma\\engines\\prisma-fmt-windows.exe)","default-engines-hash": "60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e","studio": "0.365.0"}
init
Bootstraps a fresh Prisma project within the current directory.
The
init command does not interpret any existing files. Instead, it creates a
prisma directory containing a bare-bones
schema.prisma file within your current directory.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--datasource-provider
|No
|Specifies the default value for the
provider field in the
datasource block - can be
sqlite,
postgresql,
mysql,
sqlserver,
mongodb (Preview, requires preview flag).
postgresql
--url
|No
|Define a custom datasource url.
Examples
Run
prisma init
$prisma init
✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.You can now open it in your favorite editor.Next steps:1. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.2. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.3. Run prisma db pull to turn your database schema into a Prisma data model.4. Run prisma generate to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.More information in our documentation:https://pris.ly/d/getting-started
Run
prisma init --datasource-provider sqlite
$prisma init --datasource-provider sqlite
The command output contains helpful information on how to use the generated files and begin using Prisma with your project.
Generated Assets
prisma/schema.prisma
An initial
schema.prisma file to define your schema in:
// This is your Prisma schema file,// learn more about it in the docs: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schemadatasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
prisma/.env
A file to define environment variables for your project:
# Environment variables declared in this file are automatically made available to Prisma.# See the documentation for more detail: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schema#using-environment-variables# Prisma supports the native connection string format for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server and MongoDB (Preview).# See the documentation for all the connection string options: https://pris.ly/d/connection-stringsDATABASE_URL="file:./dev.db"
Run
prisma init --url mysql://user:password@localhost:3306/mydb
$prisma init --url mysql://user:password@localhost:3306/mydb
The command output contains helpful information on how to use the generated files and begin using Prisma with your project.
Generated Assets
prisma/schema.prisma
A minimal
schema.prisma file to define your schema in:
// This is your Prisma schema file,// learn more about it in the docs: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schemadatasource db {provider = "mysql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
prisma/.env
A file to define environment variables for your project:
# Environment variables declared in this file are automatically made available to Prisma.# See the documentation for more detail: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schema#using-environment-variables# Prisma supports the native connection string format for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server and MongoDB (Preview).# See the documentation for all the connection string options: https://pris.ly/d/connection-stringsDATABASE_URL="mysql://user:password@localhost:3306/mydb"
generate
The
generate command generates assets like Prisma Client based on the
generator and
data model blocks defined in your
prisma/schema.prisma file.
The
generate command is most often used to generate Prisma Client with the
prisma-client-js generator. This does three things:
- Searches the current directory and parent directories to find the applicable
npmproject. It will create a
package.jsonfile in the current directory if it cannot find one.
- Installs the
@prisma/clientinto the
npmproject if it is not already present.
- Inspects the current directory to find a Prisma schema file to process. It will then generate a customized Prisma Client for your project.
Prerequisites
To use the
generate command, you must add a generator definition in your
schema.prisma file. The
prisma-client-js generator, used to generate Prisma Client, can be added by including the following in your
schema.prisma file:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--watch
|No
|The
generate command will continue to watch the
schema.prisma file and re-generate Prisma Client on file changes.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Generate Prisma Client using the default
schema.prisma path
$prisma generate
✔ Generated Prisma Client to ./node_modules/.prisma/client in 61msYou can now start using Prisma Client in your code:import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'// or const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()Explore the full API: https://pris.ly/d/client
Generate Prisma Client using a non-default
schema.prisma path
$prisma generate --schema=./alternative/schema.prisma
Continue watching the
schema.prisma file for changes to automatically re-generate Prisma Client
$prisma generate --watch
Watching... /home/prismauser/prisma/prisma-play/prisma/schema.prisma✔ Generated Prisma Client to ./node_modules/.prisma/client in 45ms
Generated Assets
The
prisma-client-js generator creates a customized client for working with your database within the
./node_modules/.prisma/client directory by default - you can customize the output folder.
introspect
Deprecation warning
From Prisma 3.0.0 onwards, the
prisma introspect command is deprecated and replaced with the
prisma db pull command.
format
Formats the Prisma schema file, which includes validating, formatting, and persisting the schema.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Validate a schema without errors
$npx prisma format
Formatting a schema with validation errors
$npx prisma format
db db pull
Introspection with the
db pull command on the MongoDB connector samples the data instead of reading a schema.
The
db pull command connects to your database and adds Prisma models to your Prisma schema that reflect the current database schema.
Warning: The command will overwrite the current
schema.prisma file with the new schema. Any manual changes or customization will be lost. Be sure to back up your current
schema.prisma file before running
db pull if it contains important modifications.
Prerequisites
Before using the
db pull command, you must define a valid
datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--force
|No
|Force overwrite of manual changes made to schema. The generated schema will be based on the introspected schema only.
--print
|No
|Prints the created
schema.prisma to the screen instead of writing it to the filesystem.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Analyze the database and write its schema to the
schema.prisma file
$prisma db pull
Introspecting based on datasource defined in schema.prisma …✔ Wrote Prisma data model into schema.prisma in 38msRun prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.
Specify an alternative
schema.prisma file to read and write to
$prisma db pull --schema=./alternative/schema.prisma
Introspecting based on datasource defined in alternative/schema.prisma …✔ Wrote Prisma data model into alternative/schema.prisma in 60msRun prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.
Display the generated
schema.prisma file instead of writing it to the filesystem
$prisma db pull --print
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:./hello-prisma.db"}model User {email String @uniquename String?user_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())post Post[]profile Profile[]}model Post {content String?post_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User? @relation(fields: [author_id], references: [user_id])author_id Int?}model Profile {bio String?profile_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [user_id], references: [user_id])user_id Int}
db push
MongoDB not supported
db push uses the Migration Engine and does not currently support the MongoDB connector.
The
db push command pushes the state of your Prisma schema file to the database without using migrations. It creates the database if the database does not exist.
This command is a good choice when you do not need to version schema changes, such as during prototyping and local development.
See also:
- Conceptual overview of
db pushand when to use it over Prisma Migrate
- Schema prototyping with
db push
Prerequisites
Before using the
db push command, you must define a valid datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
|Options
|Required
|Description
--skip-generate
|No
|Skip generation of artifacts such as Prisma Client
--force-reset
|No
|Resets the database and then updates the schema - useful if you need to start from scratch due to unexecutable migrations.
--accept-data-loss
|No
|Ignore data loss warnings. This option is required if as a result of making the schema changes, data may be lost.
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Push the schema:
$npx prisma db push
Push the schema, accepting data loss:
$npx prisma db push --accept-data-loss
Push the schema with a custom schema location:
$npx prisma db push --schema=/tmp/schema.prisma
db seed
db seed changed from Preview to Generally Available (GA) in 3.0.1.
Options
|Options
|Required
|Description
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Examples
$npx prisma db seed
Prisma Migrate
Prisma Migrate changed from Preview to Generally Available (GA) in 2.19.0.
MongoDB not supported
Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.
migrate dev
For use in development environments only, requires shadow database
The
migrate dev command updates your database using migrations during development and creates the database if it does not exist. See also:
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--create-only
|No
|Creates a new migration based on the changes in the schema but does not apply that migration. Run
migrate dev to apply migration.
--skip-seed
|No
|Skip triggering seed
--skip-generate
|No
|Skip triggering generators (for example, Prisma Client)
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--name
|No
|The name of the migration. If no name is provided, the CLI will prompt you.
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Apply all migrations, then create and apply any new migrations:
$prisma migrate dev
Apply all migrations and create a new migration if there are schema changes, but do not apply it:
$prisma migrate dev --create-only
migrate reset
For use in development environments only
This command deletes and recreates the database, or performs a 'soft reset' by removing all data, tables, indexes, and other artifacts.
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--force
|No
|Skip the confirmation prompt
--skip-generate
|No
|Skip triggering generators (for example, Prisma Client)
--skip-seed
|No
|Skip triggering seed
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
$prisma migrate reset
migrate deploy
The
migrate deploy command applies all pending migrations, and creates the database if it does not exist. Primarily used in non-development environments. This command:
- Does not look for drift in the database or changes in the Prisma schema
- Does not reset the database or generate artifacts
- Does not rely on a shadow database
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
$prisma migrate deploy
migrate resolve
The
migrate resolve command allows you to solve migration history issues in production by marking a migration as already applied (supports baselining) or rolled back.
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--applied
|No*
|Record a specific migration as applied - for example
--applied "20201231000000_add_users_table"
--rolled-back
|No*
|Record a specific migration as rolled back - for example
--rolled-back "20201231000000_add_users_table"
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
You must specify either
--rolled-back or
--applied.
Examples
$prisma migrate resolve --applied 20201231000000_add_users_table
$prisma migrate resolve --rolled-back 20201231000000_add_users_table
migrate status
The
prisma migrate status command looks up the migrations in
/prisma/migrations/* folder and the entries in the
_prisma_migrations table and compiles information about the state of the migrations in your database. For example:
Status3 migrations found in prisma/migrationsYour local migration history and the migrations table from your database are different:The last common migration is: 20201127134938_new_migrationThe migration have not yet been applied:20201208100950_test_migrationThe migrations from the database are not found locally in prisma/migrations:20201208100950_new_migration
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
$prisma migrate status
Studio
studio
The
studio command allows you to interact with and manage your data interactively. It does this by starting a local web server with a web app configured with your project's data schema and records.
Prerequisites
Before using the
studio command, you must define a valid
datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
The
studio command recognizes the following options:
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
-b,
--browser
|No
|The browser to auto-open Studio in.
<your-default-browser>
-h,
--help
|No
|Show all available options and exit
-p,
--port
|No
|The port number to start Studio on.
|5555
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Start Studio on the default port and open a new browser tab to it
$prisma studio
Start Studio on a different port and open a new browser tab to it
$prisma studio --port 7777
Start Studio and open a Firefox tab to it
$prisma studio --browser firefox
Start Studio without opening a new browser tab to it
$prisma studio --browser none