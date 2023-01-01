Database drivers
Default built-in drivers
One of Prisma Client's components is the Query Engine . The Query Engine is responsible for transforming Prisma Client queries to SQL statements. The Query Engine connects to your database using the included drivers that don't require additional setup. The built-in drivers use TCP connections to connect to the database.
Driver adapters
Prisma Client can connect and run queries against your database using JavaScript database drivers using driver adapters. Adapters act as translators between Prisma Client and the JavaScript database driver.
Prisma will use the Query Engine to transform the Prisma Client query to SQL and run the generated SQL queries via the JavaScript database driver.
Serverless driver adapters
Database driver adapters
How to use driver adapters
To use this feature:
Update the
previewFeaturesblock in your schema to include the the
driverAdapterspreview feature:generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]}
Generate Prisma Client:npx prisma generate
Refer to the following pages to learn more how to use the specific driver adapters with the specific database providers: