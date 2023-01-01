You can use the client Prisma Client extensions component to add top-level methods to Prisma Client. We introduced this feature in version 4.7.0.

Before you create Prisma Client extensions, you must enable the clientExtensions feature flag in the generator block of your schema.prisma file, as follows:

Extend Prisma Client

Use the $extends client-level method to create an extended client. An extended client is a variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions. Use the client extension component to add top-level methods to Prisma Client.

To add a top-level method to Prisma Client, use the following structure:

const xprisma = prisma . $ extends ( { client ? : { ... } } )