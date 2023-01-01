You can use the
client Prisma Client extensions component to add top-level methods to Prisma Client. We introduced this feature in version 4.7.0.
Enable the preview feature
Before you create Prisma Client extensions, you must enable the
clientExtensions feature flag in the
generator block of your
schema.prisma file, as follows:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["clientExtensions"]}
Extend Prisma Client
Use the
$extends client-level method to create an extended client. An extended client is a variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions. Use the
client extension component to add top-level methods to Prisma Client.
To add a top-level method to Prisma Client, use the following structure:
const xprisma = prisma.$extends({client?: { ... }})
Example
The following example uses the
client component to add two methods to Prisma Client:
$logoutputs a message.
$totalQueriesreturns the number of queries executed by the current client instance. It uses the metrics feature to collect this information.
To use metrics in your project, you must enable the
metrics feature flag in the
generator block of your
schema.prisma file. Learn more.
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends({client: {$log: (s: string) => console.log(s),async $totalQueries() {const index_prisma_client_queries_total = 0// Prisma.getExtensionContext(this) in the following block// returns the current client instanceconst metricsCounters = await (await Prisma.getExtensionContext(this).$metrics.json()).countersreturn metricsCounters[index_prisma_client_queries_total].value},},})async function main() {prisma.$log('Hello world')const totalQueries = await prisma.$totalQueries()console.log(totalQueries)}