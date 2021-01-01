The following example logs the time taken for a Prisma Query to run:

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { const before = Date . now ( ) const result = await next ( params ) const after = Date . now ( ) console . log ( ` Query ${ params . model } . ${ params . action } took ${ after - before } ms ` ) return result } ) const create = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'Welcome to Prisma Day 2020' , } , } ) const createAgain = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'All about database collation' , } , } )

Example output:

Query Post.create took 92ms Query Post.create took 15ms

The example is based on the following sample schema: