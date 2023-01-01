Middleware sample: soft delete
The following sample uses middleware to perform a soft delete. Soft delete means that a record is marked as deleted by changing a field like
deleted to
true rather than actually being removed from the database. Reasons to use a soft delete include:
- Regulatory requirements that mean you have to keep data for a certain amount of time
- 'Trash' / 'bin' functionality that allows users to restore content that was deleted
Note: This page demonstrates a sample use of middleware. We do not intend the sample to be a fully functional soft delete feature.
This sample uses the following schema - note the
deleted field on the
Post model:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @uniqueposts Post[]followers User[] @relation("UserToUser")user User? @relation("UserToUser", fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int?}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?user User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int?tags Tag[]views Int @default(0)deleted Boolean @default(false)}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())parentCategory Category? @relation("CategoryToCategory", fields: [categoryId], references: [id])category Category[] @relation("CategoryToCategory")categoryId Int?}model Tag {tagName String @id // Must be uniqueposts Post[]}
Step 1: Store status of record
Add a field named
deleted to the
Post model. You can choose between two field types depending on your requirements:
Booleanwith a default value of
false:model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())...deleted Boolean @default(false)}
Create a nullable
DateTimefield so that you know exactly when a record was marked as deleted -
NULLindicates that a record has not been deleted. In some cases, storing when a record was removed may be a regulatory requirement:model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())...deleted DateTime?}
Note: Using two separate fields (
isDeletedand
deletedDate) may result in these two fields becoming out of sync - for example, a record may be marked as deleted but have no associated date.)
This sample uses a
Boolean field type for simplicity.
Step 2: Soft delete middleware
Add a middleware that performs the following tasks:
- Intercepts
deleteand
deleteManyqueries for the
Postmodel
- Changes the
params.actionto
updateand
updateManyrespectively
- Introduces a
dataargument and sets
{ deleted: true }, preserving other filter arguments if they exist
Run the following sample to test the soft delete middleware:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({})async function main() {/***********************************//* SOFT DELETE MIDDLEWARE *//***********************************/prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {// Check incoming query typeif (params.model == 'Post') {if (params.action == 'delete') {// Delete queries// Change action to an updateparams.action = 'update'params.args['data'] = { deleted: true }}if (params.action == 'deleteMany') {// Delete many queriesparams.action = 'updateMany'if (params.args.data != undefined) {params.args.data['deleted'] = true} else {params.args['data'] = { deleted: true }}}}return next(params)})/***********************************//* TEST *//***********************************/const titles = [{ title: 'How to create soft delete middleware' },{ title: 'How to install Prisma' },{ title: 'How to update a record' },]console.log('\u001b[1;34mSTARTING SOFT DELETE TEST \u001b[0m')console.log('\u001b[1;34m#################################### \u001b[0m')let i = 0let posts = new Array()// Create 3 new posts with a randomly assigned title each timefor (i == 0; i < 3; i++) {const createPostOperation = prisma.post.create({data: titles[Math.floor(Math.random() * titles.length)],})posts.push(createPostOperation)}var postsCreated = await prisma.$transaction(posts)console.log('Posts created with IDs: ' +'\u001b[1;32m' +postsCreated.map((x) => x.id) +'\u001b[0m')// Delete the first post from the arrayconst deletePost = await prisma.post.delete({where: {id: postsCreated[0].id, // Random ID},})// Delete the 2nd two postsconst deleteManyPosts = await prisma.post.deleteMany({where: {id: {in: [postsCreated[1].id, postsCreated[2].id],},},})const getPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {id: {in: postsCreated.map((x) => x.id),},},})console.log()console.log('Deleted post with ID: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + deletePost.id + '\u001b[0m')console.log('Deleted posts with IDs: ' +'\u001b[1;32m' +[postsCreated[1].id + ',' + postsCreated[2].id] +'\u001b[0m')console.log()console.log('Are the posts still available?: ' +(getPosts.length == 3? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Yes!' + '\u001b[0m': '\u001b[1;31m' + 'No!' + '\u001b[0m'))console.log()console.log('\u001b[1;34m#################################### \u001b[0m')// 4. Count ALL postsconst f = await prisma.post.findMany({})console.log('Number of posts: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + f.length + '\u001b[0m')// 5. Count DELETED postsconst r = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {deleted: true,},})console.log('Number of SOFT deleted posts: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + r.length + '\u001b[0m')}main()
The sample outputs the following:
STARTING SOFT DELETE TEST####################################Posts created with IDs: 587,588,589Deleted post with ID: 587Deleted posts with IDs: 588,589Are the posts still available?: Yes!####################################
Comment out the middleware to see the message change.
✔ Pros of this approach to soft delete include:
- Soft delete happens at data access level, which means that you cannot delete records unless you use raw SQL
✘ Cons of this approach to soft delete include:
- Content can still be read and updated unless you explicitly filter by
where: { deleted: false }- in a large project with a lot of queries, there is a risk that soft deleted content will still be displayed
- You can still use raw SQL to delete records
You can create rules or triggers (MySQL and PostgreSQL) at a database level to prevent records from being deleted.
Step 3: Optionally prevent read/update of soft deleted records
In step 2, we implemented middleware that prevents
Post records from being deleted. However, you can still read and update deleted records. This step explores two ways to prevent the reading and updating of deleted records.
Note: These options are just ideas with pros and cons, you may choose to do something entirely different.
Option 1: Implement filters in your own application code
In this option:
- Prisma middleware is responsible for preventing records from being deleted
- Your own application code (which could be a GraphQL API, a REST API, a module) is responsible for filtering out deleted posts where necessary (
{ where: { deleted: false } }) when reading and updating data - for example, the
getPostGraphQL resolver never returns a deleted post
✔ Pros of this approach to soft delete include:
- No change to Prisma's create/update queries - you can easily request deleted records if you need them
- Modifying queries in middleware can have some unintended consequences, such as changing query return types (see option 2)
✘ Cons of this approach to soft delete include:
- Logic relating to soft delete maintained in two different places
- If your API surface is very large and maintained by multiple contributors, it may be difficult to enforce certain business rules (for example, never allow deleted records to be updated)
Option 2: Use middleware to determine the behavior of read/update queries for deleted records
Option two uses Prisma middleware to prevent soft deleted records from being returned. The following table describes how the middleware affects each query:
|Query
|Middleware logic
|Changes to return type
findUnique
|🔧 Change query to
findFirst (because you cannot apply
deleted: false filters to
findUnique)
🔧 Add
where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts
🔧 From version 5.0.0, you can use
findUnique to apply
delete: false filters since non unique fields are exposed.
|No change
findMany
|🔧 Add
where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts by default
🔧 Allow developers to explicitly request soft deleted posts by specifying
deleted: true
|No change
update
|🔧 Change query to
updateMany (because you cannot apply
deleted: false filters to
update)
🔧 Add
where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts
{ count: n } instead of
Post
updateMany
|🔧 Add
where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts
|No change
- Is it not possible to utilize soft delete with
findFirstOrThrowor
findUniqueOrThrow?
From version 5.1.0, you can apply soft delete
findFirstOrThrowor
findUniqueOrThrowby using middleware.
- Why are you making it possible to use
findManywith a
{ where: { deleted: true } }filter, but not
updateMany?
This particular sample was written to support the scenario where a user can restore their deleted blog post (which requires a list of soft deleted posts) - but the user should not be able to edit a deleted post.
- Can I still
connector
connectOrCreatea deleted post?
In this sample - yes. The middleware does not prevent you from connecting an existing, soft deleted post to a user.
Run the following sample to see how middleware affects each query:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({})async function main() {/***********************************//* SOFT DELETE MIDDLEWARE *//***********************************/prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {if (params.model == 'Post') {if (params.action === 'findUnique' || params.action === 'findFirst') {// Change to findFirst - you cannot filter// by anything except ID / unique with findUniqueparams.action = 'findFirst'// Add 'deleted' filter// ID filter maintainedparams.args.where['deleted'] = false}if (params.action === 'findFirstOrThrow' ||params.action === 'findUniqueOrThrow') {if (params.args.where) {if (params.args.where.deleted == undefined) {// Exclude deleted records if they have not been explicitly requestedparams.args.where['deleted'] = false}} else {params.args['where'] = { deleted: false }}}if (params.action === 'findMany') {// Find many queriesif (params.args.where) {if (params.args.where.deleted == undefined) {params.args.where['deleted'] = false}} else {params.args['where'] = { deleted: false }}}}return next(params)})prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {if (params.model == 'Post') {if (params.action == 'update') {// Change to updateMany - you cannot filter// by anything except ID / unique with findUniqueparams.action = 'updateMany'// Add 'deleted' filter// ID filter maintainedparams.args.where['deleted'] = false}if (params.action == 'updateMany') {if (params.args.where != undefined) {params.args.where['deleted'] = false} else {params.args['where'] = { deleted: false }}}}return next(params)})prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {// Check incoming query typeif (params.model == 'Post') {if (params.action == 'delete') {// Delete queries// Change action to an updateparams.action = 'update'params.args['data'] = { deleted: true }}if (params.action == 'deleteMany') {// Delete many queriesparams.action = 'updateMany'if (params.args.data != undefined) {params.args.data['deleted'] = true} else {params.args['data'] = { deleted: true }}}}return next(params)})/***********************************//* TEST *//***********************************/const titles = [{ title: 'How to create soft delete middleware' },{ title: 'How to install Prisma' },{ title: 'How to update a record' },]console.log('\u001b[1;34mSTARTING SOFT DELETE TEST \u001b[0m')console.log('\u001b[1;34m#################################### \u001b[0m')let i = 0let posts = new Array()// Create 3 new posts with a randomly assigned title each timefor (i == 0; i < 3; i++) {const createPostOperation = prisma.post.create({data: titles[Math.floor(Math.random() * titles.length)],})posts.push(createPostOperation)}var postsCreated = await prisma.$transaction(posts)console.log('Posts created with IDs: ' +'\u001b[1;32m' +postsCreated.map((x) => x.id) +'\u001b[0m')// Delete the first post from the arrayconst deletePost = await prisma.post.delete({where: {id: postsCreated[0].id, // Random ID},})// Delete the 2nd two postsconst deleteManyPosts = await prisma.post.deleteMany({where: {id: {in: [postsCreated[1].id, postsCreated[2].id],},},})const getOnePost = await prisma.post.findUnique({where: {id: postsCreated[0].id,},})const getOneUniquePostOrThrow = async () =>await prisma.post.findUniqueOrThrow({where: {id: postsCreated[0].id,},})const getOneFirstPostOrThrow = async () =>await prisma.post.findFirstOrThrow({where: {id: postsCreated[0].id,},})const getPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {id: {in: postsCreated.map((x) => x.id),},},})const getPostsAnDeletedPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {id: {in: postsCreated.map((x) => x.id),},deleted: true,},})const updatePost = await prisma.post.update({where: {id: postsCreated[1].id,},data: {title: 'This is an updated title (update)',},})const updateManyDeletedPosts = await prisma.post.updateMany({where: {deleted: true,id: {in: postsCreated.map((x) => x.id),},},data: {title: 'This is an updated title (updateMany)',},})console.log()console.log('Deleted post (delete) with ID: ' +'\u001b[1;32m' +deletePost.id +'\u001b[0m')console.log('Deleted posts (deleteMany) with IDs: ' +'\u001b[1;32m' +[postsCreated[1].id + ',' + postsCreated[2].id] +'\u001b[0m')console.log()console.log('findUnique: ' +(getOnePost?.id != undefined? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts returned!' + '\u001b[0m': '\u001b[1;31m' +'Post not returned!' +'(Value is: ' +JSON.stringify(getOnePost) +')' +'\u001b[0m'))try {console.log('findUniqueOrThrow: ')await getOneUniquePostOrThrow()} catch (error) {if (error instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError &&error.code == 'P2025')console.log('\u001b[1;31m' +'PrismaClientKnownRequestError is catched' +'(Error name: ' +error.name +')' +'\u001b[0m')}try {console.log('findFirstOrThrow: ')await getOneFirstPostOrThrow()} catch (error) {if (error instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError &&error.code == 'P2025')console.log('\u001b[1;31m' +'PrismaClientKnownRequestError is catched' +'(Error name: ' +error.name +')' +'\u001b[0m')}console.log()console.log('findMany: ' +(getPosts.length == 3? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts returned!' + '\u001b[0m': '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Posts not returned!' + '\u001b[0m'))console.log('findMany ( delete: true ): ' +(getPostsAnDeletedPosts.length == 3? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts returned!' + '\u001b[0m': '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Posts not returned!' + '\u001b[0m'))console.log()console.log('update: ' +(updatePost.id != undefined? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Post updated!' + '\u001b[0m': '\u001b[1;31m' +'Post not updated!' +'(Value is: ' +JSON.stringify(updatePost) +')' +'\u001b[0m'))console.log('updateMany ( delete: true ): ' +(updateManyDeletedPosts.count == 3? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts updated!' + '\u001b[0m': '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Posts not updated!' + '\u001b[0m'))console.log()console.log('\u001b[1;34m#################################### \u001b[0m')// 4. Count ALL postsconst f = await prisma.post.findMany({})console.log('Number of active posts: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + f.length + '\u001b[0m')// 5. Count DELETED postsconst r = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {deleted: true,},})console.log('Number of SOFT deleted posts: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + r.length + '\u001b[0m')}main()
The sample outputs the following:
STARTING SOFT DELETE TEST####################################Posts created with IDs: 680,681,682Deleted post (delete) with ID: 680Deleted posts (deleteMany) with IDs: 681,682findUnique: Post not returned!(Value is: [])findMany: Posts not returned!findMany ( delete: true ): Posts returned!update: Post not updated!(Value is: {"count":0})updateMany ( delete: true ): Posts not updated!####################################Number of active posts: 0Number of SOFT deleted posts: 95
✔ Pros of this approach:
- A developer can make a conscious choice to include deleted records in
findMany
- You cannot accidentally read or update a deleted record
✖ Cons of this approach:
- Not obvious from API that you aren't getting all records and that
{ where: { deleted: false } }is part of the default query
- Return type
updateaffected because middleware changes the query to
updateMany
- Doesn't handle complex queries with
AND,
OR,
every, etc...
- Doesn't handle filtering when using
includefrom another model.
FAQ
Can I add a global
includeDeleted to the Post model?
You may be tempted to 'hack' your API by adding a
includeDeleted property to the
Post model and make the following query possible:
prisma.post.findMany({ where: { includeDeleted: true } })
Note: You would still need to write middleware.
We ✘ do not recommend this approach as it pollutes the schema with fields that do not represent real data.