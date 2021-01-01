The following example sets the
language field of each
Post to the context language (taken, for example, from session state):
const prisma = new PrismaClient()const contextLanguage = 'en-us' // Session stateprisma.$use(async (params, next) => {if (params.model == 'Post' && params.action == 'create') {params.args.data.language = contextLanguage}return next(params)})const create = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'My post in English',},})
The example is based on the following sample schema:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "mysql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}model Post {authorId Int?content String?id Int @id @default(autoincrement())published Boolean @default(false)title Stringuser User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])language String?@@index([authorId], name: "authorId")}model User {email String @uniqueid Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?posts Post[]extendedProfile Json?role Role @default(USER)}enum Role {ADMINUSERMODERATOR}
