Note : db push does not interact with or rely on migrations. The migrations table will not be updated, and no migration files will be generated.

If db push anticipates that the changes could result in data loss, it will:

By default, after changes have been applied to the database schema, generators are triggered (for example, Prisma Client). You do not need to manually invoke prisma generate .

Introspects the database to infer and executes the changes required to make your database schema reflect the state of your Prisma schema.

db push uses the same engine as Prisma Migrate to synchronize your Prisma schema with your database schema, and is best suited for schema prototyping . The db push command:

MongoDB not supported The Migration Engine used by db push does not currently support the MongoDB connector .

Choosing db push or Prisma Migrate

db push works well if:

You want to quickly prototype and iterate on schema design locally without the need to deploy these changes to other environments such as other developers, or staging and production environments.

You are prioritizing reaching a desired end-state and not the changes or steps executed to reach that end-state (there is no way to preview changes made by db push )

You do not need to control how schema changes impact data. There is no way to orchestrate schema and data migrations - if db push anticipates that changes will result in data loss, you can either accept data loss with the --accept-data-loss option or stop the process - there is no way to customize the changes.

See Schema prototyping with db push for an example of how to use db push in this way.

db push is not recommended if: