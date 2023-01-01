Data migrations
Prisma does not yet natively support data migrations, but you can use the expand and contract pattern to migrate your data. For example from one column into another.
This guide covers how you can use Prisma with the expand and contract pattern to:
- Expand your schema with a new column
- Create and run the data migration
- Contract your schema by dropping the old column
Overview of the steps
This tutorial will walk you through the following steps:
- Expand your schema with a new column
- Create and run the data migration file
- Contract your schema by dropping the old column
It also makes the following assumptions:
- The production database is accessible from the development machine
prisma migrate devis only run against development database
- The expanding and contracting steps are handled in separate branches
For this guide, you will modify the following schema by replacing the
published boolean field with a
status enum:
prisma/schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}45datasource db {6 provider = "postgresql"7 url = env("DATABASE_URL")8}910model Post {11 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())12 title String13 content String?14 published Boolean @default(false)15}
Expand your schema with a new column
Checkout to a new branch from your
main branch:
$git checkout -b create-status-field
Make the following updates to your Prisma schema:
- Create a
Statusenum with the following values:
Unknown,
Draft,
InReview, and
Published
- Add a
statuscolumn to the
Postmodel
- Mark the
publishedfield as optional
prisma/schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String4 content String?✎ published Boolean? @default(false)✎ status Status7}8✎enum Status {✎ Unknown✎ Draft✎ InProgress✎ InReview✎ Published✎}
Create a new migration to sync the Prisma schema with the database schema:
$npx prisma migrate dev --name add-status-column
Prisma Migrate will give you the following warning because the field being added to the database is non-nullable, and the database contains existing data which require a default value.
Prisma schema loaded from prisma/schema.prismaDatasource "db": PostgreSQL database "data-migration", schema "public" at "localhost:5401"Error:⚠️ We found changes that cannot be executed:• Step 1 Added the required column `status` to the `Post` table without a default value. There are 4 rows in this table, it is not possible to execute this step.You can use prisma migrate dev --create-only to create the migration file, and manually modify it to address the underlying issue(s).Then run prisma migrate dev to apply it and verify it works.
Exit from the migration step and update the schema by adding a default value for the
status field by adding the
@default() attribute function.
prisma/schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String4 content String?5 published Boolean? @default(false)✎ status Status @default(Unknown)7}89enum Status {10 Unknown11 Draft12 InProgress13 InReview14 Published15}
Generate and execute the migration using the following command:
$npx prisma migrate dev --name add-default
Create and run the data migration file
Create a data migration file
Inside the generated migration folder from the previous step, create a file called
data-migration.ts file. This file will contain a data migration which will be implemented using Prisma Client.
Add the following code to migrate the data from the
published field to the
status field in the file you just created:
Update your
package.json file to include the data migration file:
prisma/migrations/20230417131956_add-status-column/data-migration.ts
1import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'23const prisma = new PrismaClient()45async function main() {6 await prisma.$transaction(async (tx) => {7 const posts = await tx.post.findMany()8 for (const post of posts) {9 await tx.post.update({10 where: { id: post.id },11 data: {12 status: post.published ? 'Published' : 'Unknown',13 },14 })15 }16 })17}1819main()20 .catch(async (e) => {21 console.error(e)22 process.exit(1)23 })24 .finally(async () => await prisma.$disconnect())
The data migration is wrapped in a transaction to ensure that the query is rolled back, allowing you to iterate on your data migration file
Next steps:
- Push your changes to a remote origin and create a new pull request.
- Once you’re happy with the changes, merge the changes to your
mainbranch.
To apply the changes to your production database, add
prisma migrate deploy as part of your deployment/ build step in CI
Run the data migration
Update the
package.json file with the script to execute the data-migration file. Be sure to update the
20230417131956_add-status-column with the name of your migration file.
package.json
1"scripts": {2 "dev": "ts-node ./script.ts",3 "data-migration:add-status-column": "ts-node ./prisma/migrations/20230417131956_add-status-column/data-migration.ts"4 },
Update the
DATABASE_URL environment variable with your production database's URL. Run the data migration script:
$npm run data-migration:add-status-column
Contract your schema by dropping the old column
Checkout to a separate branch on your development machine:
$git checkout -b drop-published-column
Delete the
published field from your schema and generate a new migration:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean? @default(false)status Status @default(Unknown)}enum Status {DraftInProgressInReviewPublished}
Generate a new migration:
$npx prisma migrate dev --name drop-published-column
Next steps:
- Push your changes to a remote origin and create a new pull request.
- Once you’re happy with the changes, merge the changes to your
mainbranch.
To apply the changes to your production database, add
prisma migrate deploy as part of your deployment/ build step in CI
$npx prisma migrate deploy
You have successfully:
- Migrated data from the
publishedto
statuscolumn
- Dropped the
publishedcolumn from your schema