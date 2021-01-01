The MySQL data source connector connects Prisma to a MySQL database server.
Example
To connect to a MySQL database server, you need to configure a
datasource block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "mysql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The fields passed to the
datasource block are:
provider: Specifies the
mysqldata source connector.
url: Specifies the connection URL for the MySQL database server. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.
Connection details
Connection URL
Here's an overview of the components needed for a MySQL connection URL:
Base URL and path
Here is an example of the structure of the base URL and the path using placeholder values in uppercase letters:
mysql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE
The following components make up the base URL of your database, they are always required:
|Name
|Placeholder
|Description
|Host
HOST
|IP address/domain of your database server, e.g.
localhost
|Port
PORT
|Port on which your database server is running, e.g.
5432
|User
USER
|Name of your database user, e.g.
janedoe
|Password
PASSWORD
|Password for your database user
|Database
DATABASE
|Name of the database you want to use, e.g.
mydb
You must percentage-encode special characters.
Arguments
A connection URL can also take arguments. Here is the same example from above with placeholder values in uppercase letters for three arguments:
mysql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?KEY1=VALUE&KEY2=VALUE&KEY3=VALUE
The following arguments can be used:
|Argument name
|Required
|Default
|Description
connection_limit
|No
num_cpus * 2 + 1
|Maximum size of the connection pool
connect_timeout
|No
5
|Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection to be opened,
0 means no timeout
pool_timeout
|No
10
|Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection from the pool,
0 means no timeout
sslcert
|No
|Path to the server certificate. Certificate paths are resolved relative to the
./prisma folder
sslidentity
|No
|Path to the PKCS12 certificate
sslpassword
|No
|Password that was used to secure the PKCS12 file
sslaccept
|No
accept_invalid_certs
|Configures whether to check for missing values in the certificate. Possible values:
accept_invalid_certs,
strict
socket
|No
|Points to a directory that contains a socket to be used for the connection
socket_timeout
|No
|Number of seconds to wait until a single query terminates
As an example, if you want to set the connection pool size to
5 and configure a timeout for queries of
3 seconds, you can use the following arguments:
mysql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?connection_limit=5&socket_timeout=3
Configuring an SSL connection
You can add various parameters to the connection URL if your database server uses SSL. Here's an overview of the possible parameters:
sslcert=<PATH>: Path to the server certificate. This is the root certificate used by the database server to sign the client certificate. You need to provide this if the certificate doesn't exist in the trusted certificate store of your system. For Google Cloud this likely is
server-ca.pem. Certificate paths are resolved relative to the
./prisma folder
sslidentity=<PATH>: Path to the PKCS12 certificate database created from client cert and key. This is the SSL identity file in PKCS12 format which you will generate using the client key and client certificate. It combines these two files in a single file and secures them via a password (see next parameter). You can create this file using your client key and client certificate by using the following command (using
openssl):openssl pkcs12 -export -out client-identity.p12 -inkey client-key.pem -in client-cert.pem
sslpassword=<PASSWORD>: Password that was used to secure the PKCS12 file. The
opensslcommand listed in the previous step will ask for a password while creating the PKCS12 file, you will need to provide that same exact password here.
sslaccept=(strict|accept_invalid_certs):
strict: Any missing value in the certificate will lead to an error. For Google Cloud, especially if the database doesn't have a domain name, the certificate might miss the domain/IP address, causing an error when connecting.
accept_invalid_certs(default): Bypass this check. Be aware of the security consequences of this setting.
Your database connection URL will look similar to this:
mysql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslidentity=client-identity.p12&sslpassword=mypassword&sslcert=rootca.cert
Connecting via sockets
To connect to your MySQL database via sockets, you must add a
socket field as a query parameter to the connection URL (instead of setting it as the
host part of the URI).
The value of this parameter then must point to the directory that contains the socket, e.g.:
mysql://USER:POST@localhost/database?socket=/var/run/mysql/
Note that
localhost is required, the value itself is ignored and can be anything.
Note: You can find additional context in this GitHub issue.
Type mapping between MySQL to Prisma schema
The MySQL connector maps the scalar types from the Prisma data model as follows to native column types:
Alternatively, see Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type.
Prisma Migrate
|Data model
|MySQL
|Notes
String
VARCHAR(191)
Boolean
BOOLEAN
|In MySQL
BOOLEAN is a synonym for
TINYINT(1)
Int
INT
BigInt
BIGINT
Float
DOUBLE
Decimal
DECIMAL(65,30)
Datetime
DATETIME(3)
Json
JSON
|Supported in MySQL 5.7+ only
Bytes
LONGBLOB
Native type mappings
When introspecting a MySQL database, the database types are mapped to Prisma according to the following table:
|MySQL
|Prisma
|Supported
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
serial
BigInt
|✔️
@db.UnsignedBigInt @default(autoincrement())
bigint
BigInt
|✔️
@db.BigInt
bigint unsigned
BigInt
|✔️
@db.UnsignedBigInt
bit
Bytes
|✔️
@db.Bit(x)
bit(1) maps to
Boolean - all other
bit(x) map to
Bytes
boolean |
tinyint(1)
Boolean
|✔️
@db.TinyInt(1)
varbinary
Bytes
|✔️
@db.VarBinary
longblob
Bytes
|✔️
@db.LongBlob
tinyblob
Bytes
|✔️
@db.TinyBlob
mediumblob
Bytes
|✔️
@db.MediumBlob
blob
Bytes
|✔️
@db.Blob
binary
Bytes
|✔️
@db.Binary
date
DateTime
|✔️
@db.Date
datetime
DateTime
|✔️
@db.DateTime
timestamp
DateTime
|✔️
@db.TimeStamp
time
DateTime
|✔️
@db.Time
decimal(a,b)
Decimal
|✔️
@db.Decimal(x,y)
numeric(a,b)
Decimal
|✔️
@db.Decimal(x,y)
enum
Enum
|✔️
|N/A
float
Float
|✔️
@db.Float
double
Float
|✔️
@db.Double
smallint
Int
|✔️
@db.SmallInt
smallint unsigned
Int
|✔️
@db.UnsignedSmallInt
mediumint
Int
|✔️
@db.MediumInt
mediumint unsigned
Int
|✔️
@db.UnsignedMediumInt
int
Int
|✔️
@db.Int
int unsigned
Int
|✔️
@db.UnsignedInt
tinyint
Int
|✔️
@db.TinyInt(x)
tinyint(1) maps to
Boolean all other
tinyint(x) map to
Int
tinyint unsigned
Int
|✔️
@db.UnsignedTinyInt(x)
tinyint(1) unsigned does not map to
Boolean
year
Int
|✔️
@db.Year
json
Json
|✔️
@db.Json
|Supported in MySQL 5.7+ only
char
String
|✔️
@db.Char(x)
varchar
String
|✔️
@db.VarChar(x)
tinytext
String
|✔️
@db.TinyText
text
String
|✔️
@db.Text
mediumtext
String
|✔️
@db.MediumText
longtext
String
|✔️
@db.LongText
set
Unsupported
|Not yet
geometry
Unsupported
|Not yet
point
Unsupported
|Not yet
linestring
Unsupported
|Not yet
polygon
Unsupported
|Not yet
multipoint
Unsupported
|Not yet
multilinestring
Unsupported
|Not yet
multipolygon
Unsupported
|Not yet
geometrycollection
Unsupported
|Not yet
Introspection adds native database types that are not yet supported as
Unsupported fields:
schema.prisma
1model Device {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 name String4 data Unsupported("circle")5}
Engine
If you are using a version of MySQL where MyISAM is the default engine, you must specify
ENGINE = InnoDB; when you create a table. If you introspect a database that uses a different engine, relations in the Prisma Schema are not created (or lost, if the relation already existed).