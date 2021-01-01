Docs
Concepts / Database connectors / Microsoft SQL Server

SQL Server on Docker

To run a Microsoft SQL Server container image with Docker:

  1. Install and set up Docker

  2. Run the following command in your terminal to download the Microsoft SQL Server 2019 image:

    $docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest

  3. Create an instance of the container image, replacing the value of SA_PASSWORD with a password of your choice:

    $docker run --name sql_container -e 'ACCEPT_EULA=Y' -e 'SA_PASSWORD=myPassword' -p 1433:1433 -d mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest

  4. Follow Microsoft's instructions to connect to SQL Server and use the sqlcmd tool, replacing the image name and password with your own.

  5. From the sqlcmd command prompt, create a new database:

    $CREATE DATABASE quickstart
    $GO

  6. Run the following command to check that your database was created successfully:

    $sp_databases
    $GO

Connection URL credentials

Based on this example, your credentials are:

  • Username: sa
  • Password: myPassword
  • Database: quickstart
  • Port: 1433
