SQL Server on Docker

To run a Microsoft SQL Server container image with Docker:

Install and set up Docker

Run the following command in your terminal to download the Microsoft SQL Server 2019 image: $ docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest

Create an instance of the container image, replacing the value of SA_PASSWORD with a password of your choice: $ docker run --name sql_container -e 'ACCEPT_EULA=Y' -e 'SA_PASSWORD=myPassword' -p 1433:1433 -d mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest

Follow Microsoft's instructions to connect to SQL Server and use the sqlcmd tool, replacing the image name and password with your own.

From the sqlcmd command prompt, create a new database: $ CREATE DATABASE quickstart $ GO