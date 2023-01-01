/ ORM / Overview / Databases / Microsoft SQL Server
SQL Server on Docker
To run a Microsoft SQL Server container image with Docker:
Install and set up Docker
Run the following command in your terminal to download the Microsoft SQL Server 2019 image:$docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest
Create an instance of the container image, replacing the value of
SA_PASSWORDwith a password of your choice:$docker run --name sql_container -e 'ACCEPT_EULA=Y' -e 'SA_PASSWORD=myPassword' -p 1433:1433 -d mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest
Follow Microsoft's instructions to connect to SQL Server and use the
sqlcmdtool, replacing the image name and password with your own.
From the
sqlcmdcommand prompt, create a new database:$CREATE DATABASE quickstart$GO
Run the following command to check that your database was created successfully:$sp_databases$GO
Connection URL credentials
Based on this example, your credentials are:
- Username: sa
- Password: myPassword
- Database: quickstart
- Port: 1433
