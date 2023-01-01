Use Windows Authentication to log in to Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio (expand the Server Name dropdown and click < Browse for more... > to find your database engine):

If you do not have access to an instance of Microsoft SQL Server, download and set up SQL Server 2019 Developer .

In the left-hand panel, click SQL Server Network Configuration > Protocols for MSSQLSERVER

Open SQL Server Configuration Manager. (Search for "SQL Server Configuration Manager" in the Start Menu, or open the Start Menu and type "SQL Server Configuration Manager".)

Prisma Client requires TCP/IP to be enabled. To enable TCP/IP:

Enable authentication with SQL logins (Optional)

If you want to use a username and password in your connection URL rather than integrated security, enable mixed authentication mode as follows:

Right-click on your database engine in the Object Explorer and click Properties. In the Server Properties window, click Security in the left-hand list and tick the SQL Server and Windows Authentication Mode option, then click OK. Right-click on your database engine in the Object Explorer and click Restart.