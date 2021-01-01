Docs
Concepts / Database connectors / Microsoft SQL Server

SQL Server on Windows (local)

To run a Microsoft SQL Server locally on a Windows machine:

  1. If you do not have access to an instance of Microsoft SQL Server, download and set up SQL Server 2019 Developer.

  2. Download and install SQL Server Management Studio.

  3. Use Windows Authentication to log in to Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio (expand the Server Name dropdown and click <Browse for more...> to find your database engine):

The New Query button in SQL Server Management Studio

Enable TCP/IP

Prisma Client requires TCP/IP to be enabled. To enable TCP/IP:

  1. Open SQL Server Configuration Manager. (Search for "SQL Server Configuration Manager" in the Start Menu, or open the Start Menu and type "SQL Server Configuration Manager".)

  2. In the left-hand panel, click SQL Server Network Configuration > Protocols for MSSQLSERVER

  3. Right-click TCP/IP and choose Enable.

Enable authentication with SQL logins (Optional)

If you want to use a username and password in your connection URL rather than integrated security, enable mixed authentication mode as follows:

  1. Right-click on your database engine in the Object Explorer and click Properties.

  2. In the Server Properties window, click Security in the left-hand list and tick the SQL Server and Windows Authentication Mode option, then click OK.

  3. Right-click on your database engine in the Object Explorer and click Restart.

Enable the sa login

To enable the default sa (administrator) SQL Server login:

  1. In SQL Server Management Studio, in the Object Explorer, expand Security > Logins and double-click sa.

  2. On the General page, choose a password for the sa account (untick Enforce password policy if you do not want to enforce a policy).

  3. On the Status page, under Settings > Login, tick Enabled, then click OK.

You can now use the sa account in a connection URL and when you log in to SQL Server Management Studio.

Note: The sa user has extensive permissions. You can also create your own login with fewer permissions.

