Customizing migrations

MongoDB not supported
Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.
In some scenarios, you need to edit a migration before applying it. For example, to change the direction of a 1-1 relation (moving the foreign key from one side to another) without data loss, you need to move data as part of the migration - this SQL is not part of the default migration, and must be written by hand.
To edit a migration file before applying it:
Make a schema change that requires custom SQL (for example, to preserve existing data)
Create a draft migration using:$npx prisma migrate dev --create-only
Modify the generated SQL file.
Apply the modified SQL by running:$npx prisma migrate dev
Renaming a field
By default, renaming a field in the schema results in a migration that will:
CREATEa new column (for example,
fullname)
DROPthe existing column (for example,
name) and the data in that column
To actually rename a field and avoid data loss when you run the migration in production, you need to modify the generated migration SQL before applying it to the database. Consider the following schema fragment - the
biograpy field is spelled wrong.
model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biograpy StringuserId Intuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}
To rename the
biograpy field to
biography:
Rename the field in the schema:model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biograpy Stringbiography StringuserId Intuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}
Run the following command to create a draft migration that you can edit before applying to the database:$npx prisma migrate dev --name rename-migration --create-only
Edit the draft migration as shown, changing
DROP/
DELETEto a single
RENAME COLUMN:BeforeAfter./prisma/migrations/20210308092620_rename_migration/migration.sql1ALTER TABLE "Profile" DROP COLUMN "biograpy",2ADD COLUMN "biography" TEXT NOT NULL;
Save and apply the migration:$npx prisma migrate dev
You can use the same technique to rename a
model - edit the generated SQL to rename the table rather than drop and re-create it.
Using the expand and contract pattern to evolve the schema without downtime
Making schema changes to existing fields, e.g., renaming a field can lead to downtime. It happens in the time frame between applying a migration that modifies an existing field, and deploying a new version of the application code which uses the modified field.
You can prevent downtime by breaking down the steps required to alter a field into a series of discrete steps designed to introduce the change gradually. This pattern is known as the expand and contract pattern.
The pattern involves two components: your application code accessing the database and the database schema you intend to alter.
With the expand and contract pattern, renaming the field
bio to
biography would look as follows with Prisma:
Add the new
biographyfield to your Prisma schema and create a migrationmodel Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())bio Stringbiography StringuserId Intuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}
Expand: update the application code and write to both the
bioand
biographyfields, but continue reading from the
biofield, and deploy the code
Create an empty migration and copy existing data from the
bioto the
biographyfield$npx prisma migrate dev --name copy_biography --create-onlyprisma/migrations/20210420000000_copy_biography/migration.sql1UPDATE "Profile" SET biography = bio;
Verify the integrity of the
biographyfield in the database
Update application code to read from the new
biographyfield
Update application code to stop writing to the
biofield
Contract: remove the
biofrom the Prisma schema, and create a migration to remove the
biofieldmodel Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())bio Stringbiography StringuserId Intuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}$npx prisma migrate dev --name remove_bio
By using this approach, you avoid potential downtime that altering existing fields that are used in the application code are prone to, and reduce the amount of coordination required between applying the migration and deploying the updated application code.
Note that this pattern is applicable in any situation involving a change to a column that has data and is in use by the application code. Examples include combining two fields into one, or transforming a
1:n relation to a
m:n relation.
To learn more, check out the Data Guide article on the expand and contact pattern
Changing the direction of a 1-1 relation
To change the direction of a 1-1 relation:
Make the change in the schema:model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringposts Post[]profile Profile? @relation(fields: [profileId], references: [id])profileId Int}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biography Stringuser User}
Run the following command to create a draft migration that you can edit before applying to the database:$npx prisma migrate dev --name rename-migration --create-onlyHide CLI results⚠️ There will be data loss when applying the migration:• The migration will add a unique constraint covering the columns `[profileId]` on the table `User`. If there are existing duplicate values, the migration will fail.
Edit the draft migration as shown:BeforeAfter- DropForeignKeyALTER TABLE "Profile" DROP CONSTRAINT "Profile_userId_fkey";-- DropIndexDROP INDEX "Profile_userId_unique";-- AlterTableALTER TABLE "Profile" DROP COLUMN "userId";-- AlterTableALTER TABLE "User" ADD COLUMN "profileId" INTEGER NOT NULL;-- CreateIndexCREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User_profileId_unique" ON "User"("profileId");-- AddForeignKeyALTER TABLE "User" ADD FOREIGN KEY ("profileId") REFERENCES "Profile"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
Save and apply the migration:$npx prisma migrate dev