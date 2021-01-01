Migration troubleshooting in development

Database schema drift occurs when your database schema is out of sync with your migration history - the database schema has 'drifted away' from the source of truth.

Note : The shadow database is required to detect schema drift, and can therefore only be done in a development environment.

Fixing schema drift in a development environment

If you made manual changes to the database that you do not want to keep, or can easily replicate in the Prisma schema:

Reset your database: $ npx prisma migrate reset Replicate the changes in the Prisma schema and generate a new migration: $ npx prisma migrate dev

If you made manual changes to the database that you want to keep, you can: