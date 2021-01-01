Seeding your database

This guide describes how to seed your database using Prisma Client and Prisma's integrated seeding functionality. Seeding allows you to consistently re-create the same data in your database and can be used to:
- Populate your database with data that is required for your application to start - for example, a default language or a default currency.
- Provide basic data for validating and using your application in a development environment. This is particularly useful if you are using Prisma Migrate, which sometimes requires resetting your development database.
How to seed your database in Prisma
Prisma's integrated seeding functionality expects a command in the
"seed" key in the
"prisma" key of your
package.json file. This can be any command,
prisma db seed will just execute it. In this guide and as a default, we recommend writing a seed script inside your project's
prisma/ folder and starting it with the command.
"prisma": {"seed": "ts-node prisma/seed.ts"},
Integrated seeding with Prisma Migrate
Database seeding happens in two ways with Prisma: manually with
prisma db seed and automatically in
prisma migrate dev and
prisma migrate reset.
With
prisma db seed, you decide when to invoke the seed command. It can be useful for a test setup or to prepare a new development environment, for example.
Prisma Migrate also integrates seamlessly with your seeds, assuming you follow the steps in the section below. When Prisma Migrate resets the development database, seeding is triggered automatically if you have a "seed" property in the "prisma" section in your package.json.
Prisma Migrate resets the database and triggers seeding in the following scenarios:
- You manually run the
prisma migrate resetCLI command.
- The database is reset interactively in the context of using
prisma migrate dev- for example, as a result of migration history conflicts or database schema drift.
- When you want to use
prisma migrate devor
prisma migrate resetwithout seeding, you can pass the --skip-seed flag.
Example seed scripts
Here we suggest some specific seed scripts for different situations. You are free to customize these in any way, but can also use them as presented here:
Seeding your database with TypeScript or JavaScript
Create a new file named
seed.ts. This can be placed anywhere within your projects folder structure. The below example places it in the
/prismafolder.
In the
seed.tsfile, import Prisma Client, initialize it and create some records.import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const alice = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },update: {},create: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',name: 'Alice',posts: {create: {title: 'Check out Prisma with Next.js',content: 'https://www.prisma.io/nextjs',published: true,},},},})const bob = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { email: 'bob@prisma.io' },update: {},create: {email: 'bob@prisma.io',name: 'Bob',posts: {create: [{title: 'Follow Prisma on Twitter',content: 'https://twitter.com/prisma',published: true,},{title: 'Follow Nexus on Twitter',content: 'https://twitter.com/nexusgql',published: true,},],},},})console.log({ alice, bob })}main().catch((e) => {console.error(e)process.exit(1)}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
Add
typescript,
ts-nodeand
@types/nodedevelopment dependencies:npm install -D typescript ts-node @types/node
Add the
prisma.seedfield to your
package.jsonfile:{"name": "my-project","version": "1.0.0","prisma": {"seed": "ts-node prisma/seed.ts"},"devDependencies": {"@types/node": "^14.14.21","ts-node": "^9.1.1","typescript": "^4.1.3"}}
Some projects may require you to add compile options. When using Next.js for example, you would setup your seed script like so:"prisma": {"seed": "ts-node --compiler-options {\"module\":\"CommonJS\"} prisma/seed.ts"},
To seed the database, run the
db seedCLI command:npx prisma db seed
Seeding your database via any language (with a Bash script)
In addition to TypeScript and JavaScript, you can also use a Bash script (
seed.sh) to seed your database in another language such as Go, or plain SQL.
The following example runs a Go script in the same folder as
seed.sh:
seed.sh
1#!/bin/sh2# -e Exit immediately when a command returns a non-zero status.3# -x Print commands before they are executed4set -ex5# Seeding command6go run ./seed/