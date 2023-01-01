About squashing migrations

It is sometimes useful to squash either some or all migration files into a single migration. This guide will describe two scenarios where you may want to do this:

Migrating cleanly from a development environment by squashing your local migrations into one before merging

Creating a clean history in a production environment by squashing all migrations into a single file

In both cases, Prisma Migrate provides the tools for doing this, by using the migrate diff command to compare two database schemas and output a single SQL file that takes you from one to the other. The rest of this guide gives detailed instructions on how to carry this out in these two scenarios.

Migrating cleanly from a development environment Squashing migrations can be useful when developing with a branch-based workflow. During a large local development effort on a feature branch you might generate multiple migrations using migrate dev . After the feature is finished, the migration history might contain unnecessary intermediate steps that are unwanted in the final migration history that will be pushed to the main branch. There could be important reasons to avoid applying the intermediate steps in production — they might lose data or be extremely slow / disruptive). Even when this is not the case, you may want to avoid clutter in your production environment's migrations history. For detailed steps on how to achieve this using migrate dev , see the section on how to migrate cleanly from a development environment.