Seeding your database

This guide describes how to seed your database using Prisma Client and Prisma's integrated seeding functionality. Seeding allows you to consistently re-create the same data in your database and can be used to:

This can be useful to reduce memory usage (RAM) and increase execution speed of the seed script.

With TypeScript, ts-node does transpiling and typechecking by default; typechecking can be disabled with the following flag --transpile-only .

Prisma's integrated seeding functionality expects a command in the "seed" key in the "prisma" key of your package.json file. This can be any command, prisma db seed will just execute it. In this guide and as a default, we recommend writing a seed script inside your project's prisma/ folder and starting it with the command.

Integrated seeding with Prisma Migrate

Database seeding happens in two ways with Prisma: manually with prisma db seed and automatically in prisma migrate dev and prisma migrate reset .

With prisma db seed , you decide when to invoke the seed command. It can be useful for a test setup or to prepare a new development environment, for example.

Prisma Migrate also integrates seamlessly with your seeds, assuming you follow the steps in the section below. When Prisma Migrate resets the development database, seeding is triggered automatically if you have a "seed" property in the "prisma" section in your package.json.

Prisma Migrate resets the database and triggers seeding in the following scenarios: