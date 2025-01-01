Using Prisma with Turborepo
Prisma is a powerful ORM for managing databases, and Turborepo simplifies monorepo workflows. By combining these tools, you can create a scalable, modular architecture for your projects.
This guide will show you how to set up Prisma as a standalone package in a Turborepo monorepo, enabling efficient configuration, type sharing, and database management across multiple apps.
What you'll learn:
- How to set up Prisma in a Turborepo monorepo.
- Steps to generate and reuse PrismaClient across packages.
- Integrating the Prisma package into other applications in the monorepo.
This guide was tested using Turborepo version
2.3.3 and Prisma ORM version
6.1.0.
1. Create your monorepo using turborepo
To set up a Turborepo monorepo named
hello-world, run the following command:
npx create-turbo@latest hello-world
After the setup, choose a package manager for the project. Navigate to the project root directory and install Turborepo as a development dependency:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
cd ./hello-world
npm install turbo --save-dev
cd ./hello-world
yarn add turbo --dev --ignore-workspace-root-check
cd ./hello-world
pnpm add turbo --save-dev --ignore-workspace-root-check
For more information about installing Turborepo, refer to the official Turborepo guide.
2. Add a new
database package to the
hello-world monorepo
Create a
database package within the
packages directory. Then, create a
package.json file for the package by running:
cd packages/
mkdir database
cd database
touch package.json
Define the
package.json file as follows:
{
"name": "@repo/db",
"version": "0.0.0"
}
Next, install the required dependencies to use Prisma ORM. Use your preferred package manager:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
npm install prisma --save-dev
npm install @prisma/client
yarn add prisma --dev
yarn add @prisma/client
pnpm add prisma --save-dev
pnpm add @prisma/client
3. Initialize prisma by running
prisma init
Inside the
database directory, initialize prisma by running:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
npx prisma init
yarn prisma init
pnpm prisma init
This should create several files inside
packages/database:
schema.prismais where your Prisma schema lives. Here, you'll be able to modify the shape of your database. The
prisma initcommand by default will create a configuration for
PostgreSQLto be used. You can modify the schema to use any other supported database by Prisma ORM.
.gitignoreadds some ignored files to git
.envlets you manually specify your
DATABASE_URLfor prisma.
Make sure to replace the
DATABASE_URL inside
packages/database/.env with a valid database url.
Add a model to your Prisma schema in
database/prisma/schema.prisma:
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
output = "../generated/client"
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
email String @unique
name String?
}
The importance of generating Prisma types in a custom directory
In the
schema.prisma file, we specify a custom
output path where Prisma will generate its types. This ensures Prisma's types are resolved correctly across different package managers.
In this guide, the types will be generated in the
database/generated/clientdirectory.
4. Create scripts to execute Prisma CLI commands
Let's add some scripts to the
package.json inside
packages/database:
{
"scripts": {
"db:generate": "prisma generate",
"db:migrate": "prisma migrate dev --skip-generate",
"db:deploy": "prisma migrate deploy"
}
}
Let's also add these scripts to
turbo.json in the root:
{
"tasks": {
"db:generate": {
"cache": false
},
"db:migrate": {
"cache": false,
"persistent": true // This is necessary to interact with the CLI and assign names to your database migrations.
},
"db:deploy": {
"cache": false
}
}
}
1. Migrate your
prisma.schema and generate types
Navigate to the project root and run the following command to automatically migrate our database:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
npx turbo db:migrate
yarn turbo db:migrate
pnpm turbo db:migrate
2. Generate your
prisma.schema
To generate the types from Prisma schema, from the project root run:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
npx turbo db:generate
yarn turbo db:generate
pnpm turbo db:generate
5. Export prisma types and an instance of
PrismaClient to be used across the monorepo
Next, export the generated types and an instance of
PrismaClient so it can used in your applications.
In the
packages/database directory, create a
src folder and add a
client.ts file. This file will define an instance of
PrismaClient:
import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/client";
const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as { prisma: PrismaClient };
export const prisma =
globalForPrisma.prisma || new PrismaClient();
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma;
Then create an
index.ts file in the
src folder to re-export the generated prisma types and the
PrismaClient instance:
export { prisma } from './client' // exports instance of prisma
export * from "../generated/client" // exports generated types from prisma
Follow the Just-in-Time packaging pattern and create an entrypoint to the package inside
packages/database/package.json:
{
"exports": {
".": "./src/index.ts"
}
}
By completing these steps, you'll make the Prisma types and
PrismaClient instance accessible throughout the monorepo.
6. Importing the
database package into the
web app in the monorepo
The
hello-world project should have an app called
web at
apps/web. Add the
database dependency to
apps/web/package.json:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
{
"dependencies": {
"@repo/db": "*"
}
}
{
"dependencies": {
"@repo/db": "*"
}
}
{
"dependencies": {
"@repo/db": "workspace:*"
}
}
Run your package manager's install command inside the
apps/web directory:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
cd apps/web
npm install
cd apps/web
yarn install
cd apps/web
pnpm install
Let's import the intantiated
prisma client from the
database package in the
web app in the
page.tsx file:
import styles from "./page.module.css";
import { prisma } from "@repo/db";
export default async function Home() {
const user = await prisma.user.findFirst()
return (
<div className={styles.page}>
{user?.name ?? "No user added yet"}
</div>
);
}
Then create a
.env file in the
web directory and copy of the contents of the
.env file in the
database directory containing the
DATABASE_URL.:
DATABASE_URL="Same database url as used in the database directory"
If you want to use a single
.env file in the root directory across your apps and packages in a Turborepo setup, consider using a package like
dotenvx.
To implement this, update the
package.json files for each package or app to ensure they load the required environment variables from the shared
.env file. For detailed instructions, refer to the
dotenvx guide for Turborepo.
Keep in mind that Turborepo recommends using separate
.env files for each package to promote modularity and avoid potential conflicts.
7. Setup dependent tasks
The
db:generate and
db:deploy scripts are not yet optimized for the monorepo setup but are essential for the
dev and
build tasks.
If a new developer runs
turbo dev on an application without first running
db:generate, they will encounter errors.
To prevent this, ensure that
db:generate is always executed before running
dev or
build. Additionally, make sure both
db:deploy and
db:generate are executed before
db:build. Here's how to configure this in your
turbo.json file:
{
"tasks": {
"dev": {
"dependsOn": ["^db:generate"],
"cache": false
// Additional configuration for dev tasks
},
"build": {
"dependsOn": ["^db:generate"],
// Additional configuration for build tasks
}
}
}
8. Run the project in development
Then from the project root run the project:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
npx turbo run dev --filter=web
yarn turbo run dev --filter=web
pnpm turbo run dev --filter=web
Navigate to the
http://localhost:3000 and you should see the message:
No user added yet
You can add users to your database by creating a seed script or manually by using Prisma Studio.
To use Prisma Studio to add manually data via a GUI, navigate inside the
packages/database directory and run
prisma studio using your package manager:
- npm
- yarn
- pnpm
npx prisma studio
yarn prisma studio
pnpm prisma studio
This command starts a server with a GUI at http://localhost:5555, allowing you to view and modify your data.
Congratulations, you're done setting up Prisma for Turborepo!