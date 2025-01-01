On this page

Using Prisma with Turborepo

Prisma is a powerful ORM for managing databases, and Turborepo simplifies monorepo workflows. By combining these tools, you can create a scalable, modular architecture for your projects.

This guide will show you how to set up Prisma as a standalone package in a Turborepo monorepo, enabling efficient configuration, type sharing, and database management across multiple apps.

How to set up Prisma in a Turborepo monorepo.

Steps to generate and reuse PrismaClient across packages.

Integrating the Prisma package into other applications in the monorepo.

note This guide was tested using Turborepo version 2.3.3 and Prisma ORM version 6.1.0 .

To set up a Turborepo monorepo named hello-world , run the following command:

npx create-turbo@latest hello-world



After the setup, choose a package manager for the project. Navigate to the project root directory and install Turborepo as a development dependency:

npm

yarn

pnpm cd ./hello-world

npm install turbo --save-dev

cd ./hello-world

yarn add turbo --dev --ignore-workspace-root-check

cd ./hello-world

pnpm add turbo --save-dev --ignore-workspace-root-check



For more information about installing Turborepo, refer to the official Turborepo guide .

Create a database package within the packages directory. Then, create a package.json file for the package by running:

cd packages/

mkdir database

cd database

touch package.json



Define the package.json file as follows:

{

"name" : "@repo/db" ,

"version" : "0.0.0"

}



Next, install the required dependencies to use Prisma ORM. Use your preferred package manager:

npm

yarn

pnpm npm install prisma --save-dev

npm install @prisma/client

yarn add prisma --dev

yarn add @prisma/client

pnpm add prisma --save-dev

pnpm add @prisma/client



Inside the database directory, initialize prisma by running:

npm

yarn

pnpm npx prisma init

yarn prisma init

pnpm prisma init



This should create several files inside packages/database :

schema.prisma is where your Prisma schema lives. Here, you'll be able to modify the shape of your database. The prisma init command by default will create a configuration for PostgreSQL to be used. You can modify the schema to use any other supported database by Prisma ORM.

is where your Prisma schema lives. Here, you'll be able to modify the shape of your database. The command by default will create a configuration for to be used. You can modify the schema to use any other supported database by Prisma ORM. .gitignore adds some ignored files to git

adds some ignored files to git .env lets you manually specify your DATABASE_URL for prisma.

warning Make sure to replace the DATABASE_URL inside packages/database/.env with a valid database url.

Add a model to your Prisma schema in database/prisma/schema.prisma :

datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

output = "../generated/client"

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

}



In the schema.prisma file, we specify a custom output path where Prisma will generate its types. This ensures Prisma's types are resolved correctly across different package managers.

In this guide, the types will be generated in the database/generated/client directory.

Let's add some scripts to the package.json inside packages/database :

{

"scripts" : {

"db:generate" : "prisma generate" ,

"db:migrate" : "prisma migrate dev --skip-generate" ,

"db:deploy" : "prisma migrate deploy"

}

}



Let's also add these scripts to turbo.json in the root:

{

"tasks" : {

"db:generate" : {

"cache" : false

} ,

"db:migrate" : {

"cache" : false ,

"persistent" : true

} ,

"db:deploy" : {

"cache" : false

}

}

}



Navigate to the project root and run the following command to automatically migrate our database:

npm

yarn

pnpm npx turbo db:migrate

yarn turbo db:migrate

pnpm turbo db:migrate



To generate the types from Prisma schema, from the project root run:

npm

yarn

pnpm npx turbo db:generate

yarn turbo db:generate

pnpm turbo db:generate



Next, export the generated types and an instance of PrismaClient so it can used in your applications.

In the packages/database directory, create a src folder and add a client.ts file. This file will define an instance of PrismaClient :

packages/database/src/client.ts

import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/client" ;



const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as { prisma : PrismaClient } ;



export const prisma =

globalForPrisma . prisma || new PrismaClient ( ) ;



if ( process . env . NODE_ENV !== "production" ) globalForPrisma . prisma = prisma ;



Then create an index.ts file in the src folder to re-export the generated prisma types and the PrismaClient instance:

packages/database/src/index.ts

export { prisma } from './client'

export * from "../generated/client"



Follow the Just-in-Time packaging pattern and create an entrypoint to the package inside packages/database/package.json :

{

"exports" : {

"." : "./src/index.ts"

}

}



By completing these steps, you'll make the Prisma types and PrismaClient instance accessible throughout the monorepo.

The hello-world project should have an app called web at apps/web . Add the database dependency to apps/web/package.json :

npm

yarn

pnpm {

"dependencies" : {

"@repo/db" : "*"

}

}

{

"dependencies" : {

"@repo/db" : "*"

}

}

{

"dependencies" : {

"@repo/db" : "workspace:*"

}

}



Run your package manager's install command inside the apps/web directory:

npm

yarn

pnpm cd apps/web

npm install

cd apps/web

yarn install

cd apps/web

pnpm install



Let's import the intantiated prisma client from the database package in the web app in the page.tsx file:

import styles from "./page.module.css" ;

import { prisma } from "@repo/db" ;



export default async function Home ( ) {

const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( )

return (

< div className = { styles . page } >

{ user ?. name ?? "No user added yet" }

</ div >

) ;

}



Then create a .env file in the web directory and copy of the contents of the .env file in the database directory containing the DATABASE_URL .:

DATABASE_URL="Same database url as used in the database directory"



note If you want to use a single .env file in the root directory across your apps and packages in a Turborepo setup, consider using a package like dotenvx . To implement this, update the package.json files for each package or app to ensure they load the required environment variables from the shared .env file. For detailed instructions, refer to the dotenvx guide for Turborepo . Keep in mind that Turborepo recommends using separate .env files for each package to promote modularity and avoid potential conflicts.

The db:generate and db:deploy scripts are not yet optimized for the monorepo setup but are essential for the dev and build tasks.

If a new developer runs turbo dev on an application without first running db:generate , they will encounter errors.

To prevent this, ensure that db:generate is always executed before running dev or build . Additionally, make sure both db:deploy and db:generate are executed before db:build . Here's how to configure this in your turbo.json file:

{

"tasks" : {

"dev" : {

"dependsOn" : [ "^db:generate" ] ,

"cache" : false



} ,

"build" : {

"dependsOn" : [ "^db:generate" ] ,



}

}

}



Then from the project root run the project:

npm

yarn

pnpm npx turbo run dev --filter=web

yarn turbo run dev --filter=web

pnpm turbo run dev --filter=web



Navigate to the http://localhost:3000 and you should see the message:

No user added yet



note You can add users to your database by creating a seed script or manually by using Prisma Studio. To use Prisma Studio to add manually data via a GUI, navigate inside the packages/database directory and run prisma studio using your package manager: npm

yarn

pnpm npx prisma studio

yarn prisma studio

pnpm prisma studio

This command starts a server with a GUI at http://localhost:5555 , allowing you to view and modify your data.

Congratulations, you're done setting up Prisma for Turborepo!