The Prisma CLI is available as an npm package. We recommend that you install the Prisma CLI locally in your project's
package.json to avoid version conflicts.
See Prisma CLI command reference for a complete list of commands.
Local installation (recommended)
The Prisma CLI is typically installed as a development dependency, that's why the
--save-dev (npm) and
--dev (Yarn) options are used in the commands below.
npm
Install with npm:
npm install prisma --save-dev
This should add
prisma to the
devDependencies in your
package.json. You can then invoke the locally installed CLI with the
prisma command prefixed with
npx:
npx prisma
Here's an example for invoking the
generate command:
npx prisma generate
Yarn (1.19.2+)
Install with Yarn:
yarn add prisma --dev
This should add
prisma to the
devDependencies in your
package.json. You can then invoke the locally installed CLI with the
prisma command prefixed with
yarn:
yarn prisma
Here's an example for invoking the
generate command:
yarn prisma generate
We recommend that you keep both the
prisma and
@prisma/client packages in sync to avoid any unexpected errors or behaviors.
Global installation (not recommended)
While it is recommended to locally install the Prisma CLI, you can also install it globally on your machine.
Warning: If you have several Prisma projects on your machine, a global installation can lead to version conflicts between these projects.
npm
Install with npm:
npm install -g prisma
You can then invoke the globally installed CLI with the
prisma command like so:
prisma
Here's an example for invoking the
generate command:
prisma generate
Yarn
Install with Yarn:
yarn global add prisma
You can then invoke the globally installed CLI with the
prisma command like so:
prisma
Here's an example for invoking the
generate command:
prisma generate
Using a HTTP proxy for the CLI
Prisma CLI supports custom HTTP proxies. This is particularly relevant when being behind a corporate firewall.
To activate the proxy, provide the environment variables
HTTP_PROXY and/or
HTTPS_PROXY. The behavior is very similar to how the
npm CLI handles this.
The following environment variables can be provided:
HTTP_PROXYor
http_proxy: Proxy URL for http traffic, for example
http://localhost:8080
HTTPS_PROXYor
https_proxy: Proxy URL for https traffic, for example
https://localhost:8080
To get a local proxy, you can also use the
proxymodule.