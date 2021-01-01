In step 2, we implemented middleware that prevents Post records from being deleted. However, you can still read and update deleted records. This step explores two ways to prevent the reading and updating of deleted records.

Note : These options are just ideas with pros and cons, you may choose to do something entirely different.

✘ Cons of this approach to soft delete include:

✔ Pros of this approach to soft delete include:

In this option:

Option two uses Prisma middleware to prevent soft deleted records from being returned. The following table describes how the middleware affects each query:

Query Middleware logic Changes to return type findUnique 🔧 Change query to findFirst (because you cannot apply deleted: false filters to findUnique )

🔧 Add where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts No change findMany 🔧 Add where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts by default

🔧 Allow developers to explicitly request soft deleted posts by specifying deleted: true No change update 🔧 Change query to updateMany (because you cannot apply deleted: false filters to update )

🔧 Add where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts { count: n } instead of Post updateMany 🔧 Add where: { deleted: false } filter to exclude soft deleted posts No change

Why are you making it possible to use findMany with a { where: { deleted: true } } filter, but not updateMany ?

This particular example was written to support the scenario where a user can restore their deleted blog post (which requires a list of soft deleted posts) - but the user should not be able to edit a deleted post.

This particular example was written to support the scenario where a user can restore their deleted blog post (which requires a list of soft deleted posts) - but the user should not be able to edit a deleted post. Can I still connect or connectOrCreate a deleted post?

In this example - yes. The middleware does not prevent you from connecting an existing, soft deleted post to a user.

Run the following sample to see how middleware affects each query:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { } ) async function main ( ) { prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { if ( params . model == 'Post' ) { if ( params . action == 'findUnique' ) { params . action = 'findFirst' params . args . where [ 'deleted' ] = false } if ( params . action == 'findMany' ) { if ( params . args . where != undefined ) { if ( params . args . where . deleted == undefined ) { params . args . where [ 'deleted' ] = false } } else { params . args [ 'where' ] = { deleted : false } } } } return next ( params ) } ) prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { if ( params . model == 'Post' ) { if ( params . action == 'update' ) { params . action = 'updateMany' params . args . where [ 'deleted' ] = false } if ( params . action == 'updateMany' ) { if ( params . args . where != undefined ) { params . args . where [ 'deleted' ] = false } else { params . args [ 'where' ] = { deleted : false } } } } return next ( params ) } ) prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { if ( params . model == 'Post' ) { if ( params . action == 'delete' ) { params . action = 'update' params . args [ 'data' ] = { deleted : true } } if ( params . action == 'deleteMany' ) { params . action = 'updateMany' if ( params . args . data != undefined ) { params . args . data [ 'deleted' ] = true } else { params . args [ 'data' ] = { deleted : true } } } } return next ( params ) } ) const titles = [ { title : 'How to create soft delete middleware' } , { title : 'How to install Prisma' } , { title : 'How to update a record' } , ] console . log ( '\u001b[1;34mSTARTING SOFT DELETE TEST \u001b[0m' ) console . log ( '\u001b[1;34m#################################### \u001b[0m' ) let i = 0 let posts = new Array ( ) for ( i == 0 ; i < 3 ; i ++ ) { const createPostOperation = prisma . post . create ( { data : titles [ Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * titles . length ) ] , } ) posts . push ( createPostOperation ) } var postsCreated = await prisma . $transaction ( posts ) console . log ( 'Posts created with IDs: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + postsCreated . map ( ( x ) => x . id ) + '\u001b[0m' ) const deletePost = await prisma . post . delete ( { where : { id : postsCreated [ 0 ] . id , } , } ) const deleteManyPosts = await prisma . post . deleteMany ( { where : { id : { in : [ postsCreated [ 1 ] . id , postsCreated [ 2 ] . id ] , } , } , } ) const getOnePost = await prisma . post . findUnique ( { where : { id : postsCreated [ 0 ] . id , } , } ) const getPosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { id : { in : postsCreated . map ( ( x ) => x . id ) , } , } , } ) const getPostsAnDeletedPosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { id : { in : postsCreated . map ( ( x ) => x . id ) , } , deleted : true , } , } ) const updatePost = await prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : postsCreated [ 1 ] . id , } , data : { title : 'This is an updated title (update)' , } , } ) const updateManyDeletedPosts = await prisma . post . updateMany ( { where : { deleted : true , id : { in : postsCreated . map ( ( x ) => x . id ) , } , } , data : { title : 'This is an updated title (updateMany)' , } , } ) console . log ( ) console . log ( 'Deleted post (delete) with ID: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + deletePost . id + '\u001b[0m' ) console . log ( 'Deleted posts (deleteMany) with IDs: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + [ postsCreated [ 1 ] . id + ',' + postsCreated [ 2 ] . id ] + '\u001b[0m' ) console . log ( ) console . log ( 'findUnique: ' + ( getOnePost ?. id != undefined ? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts returned!' + '\u001b[0m' : '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Post not returned!' + '(Value is: ' + JSON . stringify ( getOnePost ) + ')' + '\u001b[0m' ) ) console . log ( 'findMany: ' + ( getPosts . length == 3 ? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts returned!' + '\u001b[0m' : '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Posts not returned!' + '\u001b[0m' ) ) console . log ( 'findMany ( delete: true ): ' + ( getPostsAnDeletedPosts . length == 3 ? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts returned!' + '\u001b[0m' : '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Posts not returned!' + '\u001b[0m' ) ) console . log ( ) console . log ( 'update: ' + ( updatePost . id != undefined ? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Post updated!' + '\u001b[0m' : '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Post not updated!' + '(Value is: ' + JSON . stringify ( updatePost ) + ')' + '\u001b[0m' ) ) console . log ( 'updateMany ( delete: true ): ' + ( updateManyDeletedPosts . count == 3 ? '\u001b[1;32m' + 'Posts updated!' + '\u001b[0m' : '\u001b[1;31m' + 'Posts not updated!' + '\u001b[0m' ) ) console . log ( ) console . log ( '\u001b[1;34m#################################### \u001b[0m' ) const f = await prisma . post . findMany ( { } ) console . log ( 'Number of active posts: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + f . length + '\u001b[0m' ) const r = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { deleted : true , } , } ) console . log ( 'Number of SOFT deleted posts: ' + '\u001b[1;32m' + r . length + '\u001b[0m' ) } main ( )

The example outputs the following:

STARTING SOFT DELETE TEST #################################### Posts created with IDs: 680,681,682 Deleted post (delete) with ID: 680 Deleted posts (deleteMany) with IDs: 681,682 findUnique: Post not returned!(Value is: []) findMany: Posts not returned! findMany ( delete: true ): Posts returned! update: Post not updated!(Value is: {"count":0}) updateMany ( delete: true ): Posts not updated! #################################### Number of active posts: 0 Number of SOFT deleted posts: 95

✔ Pros of this approach:

A developer can make a conscious choice to include deleted records in findMany

You cannot accidentally read or update a deleted record

✖ Cons of this approach: